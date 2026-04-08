Red Dragon Tavern at Raven's Fort

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About this event
Fri Night
Hearty Stew with Meat, Root Vegetables and Bread,
Gluten Free Bread Option Available
Breakfast Tacos:
On 6" tortilla of Corn or Flour, with 2 eggs, with or without bacon. Cheese and Salsa can be added. $3 each.
Available Saturday and Sunday Morning
On 6" tortilla of Corn or Flour, with 2 eggs, with or without bacon. Cheese and Salsa can be added. $3 each.
Available Saturday and Sunday Morning
On 6" tortilla of Corn or Flour, with 2 eggs, with or without bacon. Cheese and Salsa can be added. $3 each.
Available Saturday and Sunday Morning
On 6" tortilla of Corn or Flour, with 2 eggs, with or without bacon. Cheese and Salsa can be added. $3 each.
Available Saturday and Sunday Morning
8 oz of Sausage and Meats, 5 kinds
of Cheeses, Homemade Pickles,
Vegetables, Hummus, and Fruits
Available Saturday During Day
Sat Dinner:
With Honey Roasted Carrots
and Apple Cake
Gluten Free Option Available
$
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