Hosted by

Society For Creative Anachronism Inc

About this event

Red Dragon Tavern at Raven's Fort

189 Four Notch Rd

Huntsville, TX 77340, USA

Hearty Stew with Meat, Root Vegetables and Bread item
Hearty Stew with Meat, Root Vegetables and Bread
$5

Fri Night
Hearty Stew with Meat, Root Vegetables and Bread,
Gluten Free Bread Option Available

Bacon And Egg Taco item
Bacon And Egg Taco
$3

Breakfast Tacos:
On 6" tortilla of Corn or Flour, with 2 eggs, with or without bacon. Cheese and Salsa can be added. $3 each.

Available Saturday and Sunday Morning

Bacon And Egg Taco Corn Tortilla item
Bacon And Egg Taco Corn Tortilla
$3

On 6" tortilla of Corn or Flour, with 2 eggs, with or without bacon. Cheese and Salsa can be added. $3 each.

Available Saturday and Sunday Morning

Egg Taco item
Egg Taco
$3

On 6" tortilla of Corn or Flour, with 2 eggs, with or without bacon. Cheese and Salsa can be added. $3 each.

Available Saturday and Sunday Morning

Egg Taco Corn Tortilla item
Egg Taco Corn Tortilla
$3

On 6" tortilla of Corn or Flour, with 2 eggs, with or without bacon. Cheese and Salsa can be added. $3 each.

Available Saturday and Sunday Morning

Ploughman's Plate item
Ploughman's Plate
$10

8 oz of Sausage and Meats, 5 kinds
of Cheeses, Homemade Pickles,
Vegetables, Hummus, and Fruits

Available Saturday During Day

Pork Tenderloin over grain
$10

Sat Dinner:

With Honey Roasted Carrots
and Apple Cake
Gluten Free Option Available

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