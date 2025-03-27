🎟️ Red Dress Brunch: A Heart Health Affair

Admission to brunch & program
Welcome gift
Access to wellness resources & education
Entry into our raffle drawing
Couples Ticket
$120
Admission to brunch & program
Welcome gift
Access to wellness resources & education
Entry into our raffle drawing
Table for 6
$300
Admission to brunch & program
Welcome gift
Access to wellness resources & education
Entry into our raffle drawing
Vending
$95
Vending fee includes table, tablecloth and and chair (Brunch for 1).
Community Sponsor
$500
As a Community Sponsor, your contribution will directly support our cardiovascular health programs, including educational workshops, health screenings, and community outreach initiatives. Your sponsorship helps us provide resources, support, and life-saving information to individuals and communities at risk of heart disease.
Sponsorship Benefits:
-Table for six
-Community Recognition:
-
Recognition on Hearts of Valor Inc.'s website (Sponsor Section).
-Shout-out on our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), reaching over 1k followers and supporters.
-Acknowledgment in our monthly e-newsletter sent to our network of healthcare professionals, volunteers, and supporters.
-Tax Deduction: As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
Corporate sponsor
$1,000
How Your Sponsorship Helps : Your support at the $1000.00 level will help Hearts of Valor Inc. provide:
-Supports a full educational workshop on heart health.
-Free cardiovascular health screenings to 40 individuals.
-Educational materials and resources for 200 community members.
-Training for local volunteers to promote heart health awareness.
Sponsorship Benefits:
Community Recognition:
-Recognition on Hearts of Valor Inc.'s website (Sponsor Section). -Shout-out on our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), reaching over 1k followers and supporters.
-Acknowledgment in our monthly e-newsletter sent to our network of healthcare professionals, volunteers, and supporters.
Event Involvement:
-Your logo displayed on event materials for our next cardiovascular health workshop or community event.
-Opportunity to include promotional materials or small giveaways at events (if applicable).
-Support for Heart Health: Directly contribute to programs focused on early detection and prevention of heart disease. -Help us continue to offer life-saving cardiovascular screenings and educational resources to underserved communities.
-Tax Deduction: As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
Donation
$25
A $25 donation to Hearts of Valor Inc. helps us deliver lifesaving education and resources to communities in need. Your gift can:
Provide CPR and AED training materials for one youth participant
Fund heart health screenings at community pop-up clinics
Supply educational brochures and wellness kits for outreach events
Every $25 brings us one step closer to a world where every heartbeat is protected. Thank you for helping us save lives, one heart at a time.
Add a donation for Hearts of Valor Inc
$
