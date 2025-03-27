🎟️ Red Dress Brunch: A Heart Health Affair

How Your Sponsorship Helps : Your support at the $1000.00 level will help Hearts of Valor Inc. provide: -Supports a full educational workshop on heart health. -Free cardiovascular health screenings to 40 individuals. -Educational materials and resources for 200 community members. -Training for local volunteers to promote heart health awareness. Sponsorship Benefits: Community Recognition: -Recognition on Hearts of Valor Inc.'s website (Sponsor Section). -Shout-out on our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), reaching over 1k followers and supporters. -Acknowledgment in our monthly e-newsletter sent to our network of healthcare professionals, volunteers, and supporters. Event Involvement: -Your logo displayed on event materials for our next cardiovascular health workshop or community event. -Opportunity to include promotional materials or small giveaways at events (if applicable). -Support for Heart Health: Directly contribute to programs focused on early detection and prevention of heart disease. -Help us continue to offer life-saving cardiovascular screenings and educational resources to underserved communities. -Tax Deduction: As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, your sponsorship is tax-deductible.

