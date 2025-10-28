Red Heart Horse Retirement, Rehab, and Rescue

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Red Heart Horse Retirement, Rehab, and Rescue

About this event

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Red Heart Horse Retirement, Rehab, and Rescue's Silent Auction

Dover Saddlery of Alpharetta Grooming Bucket item
Dover Saddlery of Alpharetta Grooming Bucket
$40

Starting bid

Grooming Bucket with the following Items:

 

$20.00 Gift Card

Fortiflex – 8 Quart Bucket

Dorvet Invermectin

Bronco Fly Spray

Cowboy Magic Shampoo

Cowboy Magic Conditioner

DS Super Sweat Scraper

Rubber Grip Hoof Pick

Hard Brush


Value: $85.00

Let’s Roam – Scavenger Hunt Vouchers item
Let’s Roam – Scavenger Hunt Vouchers
$5

Starting bid

Let’s Roam – Scavenger Hunt Vouchers

2 Player – Single Hunt Pass

 

Value:  $25.00

Let’s Roam – Scavenger Hunt Vouchers item
Let’s Roam – Scavenger Hunt Vouchers
$15

Starting bid

Let’s Roam – Scavenger Hunt Vouchers

10 Player – Single Hunt Pass

 

Value $50.00

 

Riding Warehouse Gift Basket item
Riding Warehouse Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Riding Warehouse Gift Basket:


Riding Warehouse Hat

Riding Warehouse Candle

Horse Treats

 

Value:  $50.00

The Island in Pigeon Forge – The Island Drive Pigeon Forge, item
The Island in Pigeon Forge – The Island Drive Pigeon Forge,
$30

Starting bid

The Island in Pigeon Forge – The Island Drive Pigeon Forge, TN

 

Unlimited Rides + Ropes Wristband Includes:

The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel

The Flying Horse Carousel

Happy Swing

Lil’ Rabbits

Funny Cars

Island Farm’n

Clockwork

High Score

Tree Fall Drop Tower

Dance Party 360

Twist ‘N Shout

Reverse Time

Spinning Parrots Coaster

Thunderdome

Sky Tykes Ropes

Plus 1 visit to The Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump

 

Value $100.00

The Island in Pigeon Forge – The Island Drive Pigeon Forge, item
The Island in Pigeon Forge – The Island Drive Pigeon Forge,
$30

Starting bid

The Island in Pigeon Forge – The Island Drive Pigeon Forge, TN

Unlimited Rides + Ropes Wristband Includes:

The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel

The Flying Horse Carousel

Happy Swing

Lil’ Rabbits

Funny Cars

Island Farm’n

Clockwork

High Score

Tree Fall Drop Tower

Dance Party 360

Twist ‘N Shout

Reverse Time

Spinning Parrots Coaster

Thunderdome

Sky Tykes Ropes

Plus 1 visit to The Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump

 

Value:  $100.00

Atlanta Saddlery Sergio Grasso Bundle item
Atlanta Saddlery Sergio Grasso Bundle
$65

Starting bid

Atlanta Saddlery Bundle

1 – $25 Git Card

1 – Sergio Grasso Saddle Pad

 

Value:  $125.00

 

Atlanta Saddlery HKM Bundle item
Atlanta Saddlery HKM Bundle
$65

Starting bid

Atlanta Saddlery HKM Bundle

1 – $25 Git Card

1 – HKM Golden Gate Bit Saddle Pad

 

Value:  $125.00

Atlanta Saddlery LeMieux Bundle item
Atlanta Saddlery LeMieux Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Atlanta Saddlery LeMieux Bundle  

2 – $25 Git Card

1 – Lemieux Saddle Pad

 

Value:  $150.00

Red Seal Craft Studio Gift Card item
Red Seal Craft Studio Gift Card item
Red Seal Craft Studio Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Red Seal Craft Studio Gift Card

 

Gift Card to Red Seal Craft Studio.  Red Craft Studio is a DIY craft studio where you can gather, get creative and make something beautiful crafts – no experience necessary. 

 

Value:  $50.00

Sunny Brook Stables 2 Pack Riding Lesson item
Sunny Brook Stables 2 Pack Riding Lesson
$75

Starting bid

Sunny Brook Stables

 

Sunny Brook Stables is offering a two pack of horseback riding lessons.  Lessons are available for ages 4-104.  Lessons are 30 minutes each.  No experience necessary.  Please wear long plants and closed toe shoes.

 

Value:  $150.00

Perfectly Pinck Embroidery Gift Card item
Perfectly Pinck Embroidery Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Perfectly Pinck Embroidery Gift Card

 

Gift Card for a set of Monogrammed Towel

 

Value:  $80.00

Kendra Scott – Yellow Rose Bracelet item
Kendra Scott – Yellow Rose Bracelet
$30

Starting bid

Kendra Scott – Yellow Rose Bracelet

 

Beau Link Bracelet in Vintage Silver

 

Value:  $80.00

 

Professional at Home Teeth Bleaching item
Professional at Home Teeth Bleaching
$40

Starting bid

Professional at Home Teeth Bleaching

 

4 syringes of teeth whitening.

*Custom trays not included.  

 

Value: $100.00

Chick’s Discount Saddlery Gift Card Bundle item
Chick’s Discount Saddlery Gift Card Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Chick’s Discount Saddlery Gift Card Bundle

 

 2 - $25 gift certificates

 

Value:  $50

Dublin Easy Care Half Chaps item
Dublin Easy Care Half Chaps
$20

Starting bid

Dublin Easy Care Half Chaps

 

1- Black Pair Size Small Tall Adult

 

Value:  $45

 

Raising Cane's Gift Basket item
Raising Cane's Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Raising Cane Gift Card Basket


Raising Cane’s Cooler with bottle opener

Raising Cane’s Stuffed Animal Puppy

Raising Cane’s Magnets

Raising Cane’s Koozie

Raising Cane’s Key Chain

Two Raising Cane’s Gift Cards

 

Value:  $50

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!