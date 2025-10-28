Red Heart Horse Retirement, Rehab, and Rescue's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Grooming Bucket with the following Items:
$20.00 Gift Card
Fortiflex – 8 Quart Bucket
Dorvet Invermectin
Bronco Fly Spray
Cowboy Magic Shampoo
Cowboy Magic Conditioner
DS Super Sweat Scraper
Rubber Grip Hoof Pick
Hard Brush
Value: $85.00
Starting bid
Let’s Roam – Scavenger Hunt Vouchers
2 Player – Single Hunt Pass
Value: $25.00
Starting bid
Let’s Roam – Scavenger Hunt Vouchers
10 Player – Single Hunt Pass
Value $50.00
Starting bid
Riding Warehouse Gift Basket:
Riding Warehouse Hat
Riding Warehouse Candle
Horse Treats
Value: $50.00
Starting bid
The Island in Pigeon Forge – The Island Drive Pigeon Forge, TN
Unlimited Rides + Ropes Wristband Includes:
The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel
The Flying Horse Carousel
Happy Swing
Lil’ Rabbits
Funny Cars
Island Farm’n
Clockwork
High Score
Tree Fall Drop Tower
Dance Party 360
Twist ‘N Shout
Reverse Time
Spinning Parrots Coaster
Thunderdome
Sky Tykes Ropes
Plus 1 visit to The Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump
Value $100.00
Starting bid
The Island in Pigeon Forge – The Island Drive Pigeon Forge, TN
Unlimited Rides + Ropes Wristband Includes:
The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel
The Flying Horse Carousel
Happy Swing
Lil’ Rabbits
Funny Cars
Island Farm’n
Clockwork
High Score
Tree Fall Drop Tower
Dance Party 360
Twist ‘N Shout
Reverse Time
Spinning Parrots Coaster
Thunderdome
Sky Tykes Ropes
Plus 1 visit to The Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump
Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Atlanta Saddlery Bundle
1 – $25 Git Card
1 – Sergio Grasso Saddle Pad
Value: $125.00
Starting bid
Atlanta Saddlery HKM Bundle
1 – $25 Git Card
1 – HKM Golden Gate Bit Saddle Pad
Value: $125.00
Starting bid
Atlanta Saddlery LeMieux Bundle
2 – $25 Git Card
1 – Lemieux Saddle Pad
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Red Seal Craft Studio Gift Card
Gift Card to Red Seal Craft Studio. Red Craft Studio is a DIY craft studio where you can gather, get creative and make something beautiful crafts – no experience necessary.
Value: $50.00
Starting bid
Sunny Brook Stables
Sunny Brook Stables is offering a two pack of horseback riding lessons. Lessons are available for ages 4-104. Lessons are 30 minutes each. No experience necessary. Please wear long plants and closed toe shoes.
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Perfectly Pinck Embroidery Gift Card
Gift Card for a set of Monogrammed Towel
Value: $80.00
Starting bid
Kendra Scott – Yellow Rose Bracelet
Beau Link Bracelet in Vintage Silver
Value: $80.00
Starting bid
Professional at Home Teeth Bleaching
4 syringes of teeth whitening.
*Custom trays not included.
Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Chick’s Discount Saddlery Gift Card Bundle
2 - $25 gift certificates
Value: $50
Starting bid
Dublin Easy Care Half Chaps
1- Black Pair Size Small Tall Adult
Value: $45
Starting bid
Raising Cane Gift Card Basket
Raising Cane’s Cooler with bottle opener
Raising Cane’s Stuffed Animal Puppy
Raising Cane’s Magnets
Raising Cane’s Koozie
Raising Cane’s Key Chain
Two Raising Cane’s Gift Cards
Value: $50
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