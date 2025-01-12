Red Hook Rotary Club Community Fundraisers & Events

The "Happy Dollar" tradition in Rotary Clubs is part of the closing of the business part of the meeting. a Rotarian will roam the tables or 'pass the pot' collecting dollar bills from the members who get to say a few words for their buck. It is a way for members to share positive news and celebrate personal or professional successes by contributing a dollar to the club's treasury. This practice fosters fellowship and a sense of community, with the collected funds often used to support the club's activities. We welcome your Happy Dollars here if you cannot make a meeting or would like to contribute at a ZOOM meeting or just anytime something fun and great occurs in your life. You do need not be a member to play! Please include your Happy News in the comment section so we can read them at our meetings.