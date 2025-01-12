Red Hook Rotary Club Community Fundraisers & Events

Offered by
Red Hook Rotary is marking our 70th Anniversary with a Red Hook Community Cookbook .
Featuring 200 plus recipes from the Red Hook Community
The cookbook is professionally published in a soft bound cover, and it is certain to become a treasured keepsake.
We can ship your book/s for $5.50 (per address) for the first 2 books. (add $1 for each additional book to the same address)
Quarterly Membership Dues are $150/Quarter ($600/ year.) select for 1 or multiple quarters -
Fiscal year is from July 1 to June 30. Quarterly Dues Schedule is: Q1 = July 1-Sept 30. Q2 = Oct 1-Dec 31. Q3 = Jan 1- Mar 30. Q4 = April 1-June 30. Dues Include a light Breakfast at our Breakfast Meetings, the Monthly Rotary Magazine, "5th Tuesday" Hospitality, Being a part of something meaningful in the world - Service Above Self....
Monthly Membership Dues are $50/Month ($600/ year.) select for 1 month or multiple months.
Fiscal year is from July 1 to June 30. Quarterly Dues Schedule is: Q1 = July 1-Sept 30. Q2 = Oct 1-Dec 31. Q3 = Jan 1- Mar 30. Q4 = April 1-June 30. Dues Include a light Breakfast at our Breakfast Meetings, the Monthly Rotary Magazine, "5th Tuesday" Hospitality, Being a part of something meaningful in the world - Service Above Self....
The "Happy Dollar" tradition in Rotary Clubs is part of the closing of the business part of the meeting. a Rotarian will roam the tables or 'pass the pot' collecting dollar bills from the members who get to say a few words for their buck. It is a way for members to share positive news and celebrate personal or professional successes by contributing a dollar to the club's treasury. This practice fosters fellowship and a sense of community, with the collected funds often used to support the club's activities. We welcome your Happy Dollars here if you cannot make a meeting or would like to contribute at a ZOOM meeting or just anytime something fun and great occurs in your life. You do need not be a member to play! Please include your Happy News in the comment section so we can read them at our meetings.
