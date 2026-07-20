A muscular red horse wearing a jersey with the number 1 is emblazoned on a shield with the words "RED HORSE ELITE" in the foreground, set against a plain white background.
Red Horse Elite Youth Athletics

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Red Horse Elite Youth Athletics

Red Horse Elite Youth Athletics's Raffle - Ultimate Date Night Package

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Ultimate Date Night Package
$10

Enter for a chance to win:


60-minute couples massage.

Donated by Next Level Therapeutic Massage


Catered In-home dinner by a private chef

Appetizer: crab cakes

Main course: 8 oz steak, grilled asparagus, and garlic mashed potatoes

Dessert: chocolate mousse

One bottle of wine


Mens haircut and style

Donated by The Rogue Men BarberLounge the Skateboardingbarber Derrick Asher


Womens Haircut and style

Donated by Mane Allure Elyssa Alves


$50.00 AMC gift card

donated by Landscaping Legacy

Add a donation for Red Horse Elite Youth Athletics

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