Red Horse Elite Youth Athletics's Raffle - Ultimate Date Night Package

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Enter for a chance to win:
60-minute couples massage.
Donated by Next Level Therapeutic Massage
Catered In-home dinner by a private chef
Appetizer: crab cakes
Main course: 8 oz steak, grilled asparagus, and garlic mashed potatoes
Dessert: chocolate mousse
One bottle of wine
Mens haircut and style
Donated by The Rogue Men BarberLounge the Skateboardingbarber Derrick Asher
Womens Haircut and style
Donated by Mane Allure Elyssa Alves
$50.00 AMC gift card
donated by Landscaping Legacy
$
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