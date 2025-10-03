Red Horse Rainbow Ride at Douglas Halloween Parade

137 Center St

Douglas, MI 49406, USA

Free

RSVP by Oct 15 to save your spot — and your stick horse!


Pre-Parade Meet-Up: 6–8 PM at Cavern Tavern (Ox-bow House pre-party, who is a Red Horse supporter!) 

Click the link for Ox-Bow House details - there's drinks, food, and entertainment.


Lineup: 8:30–9 PM · Parade at 9:00 (Main) / 9:30 (VIP)


What to Wear: Western-inspired with rainbow flair - Light up gear is a bonus!


We’ll Provide: Stick horses, horse cutouts, and bandanas!  Feel free to make your own as well!


