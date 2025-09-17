Red Kettle Run 2025

4325 River Bend Dr

El Paso, TX 79922, USA

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Bronze Sponsor - $250

Includes:
✔ Company name printed on back of all T-Shirts along

with other sponsors

✔ Company banner displayed at the event (supplied by company)

✔ Partner feature on website

✔ Social media recognition, 2 posts

✔ Company may provide items for goody bags

✔ 2 complimentary entries at event

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Silver Sponsor - $500

Includes:
✔ Company logo name printed on back of all T-Shirts

along with other sponsors

✔ Company banner displayed at the event (supplied by company)

✔ Partner feature on website

✔ Social media recognition, 3 posts

✔ Company may provide items for goody bags

✔ 3 complimentary entries at event

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Gold Sponsor - $1,000

Includes:
✔ Company logo printed on back of all T-Shirts along

with other sponsors

✔ Company banner displayed at event (provided by

sponsor)

✔ Partner feature on website

✔ Social media recognition, 5 posts

✔ Company may provide items for goody bags

✔ 5 complimentary entries into the event

Title Sponsorship
$2,500

Title Sponsor - $2,500


Includes:

✔ Company name in event promotions, including press release interviews, and/or radio

✔ Company name on printed advertising

✔ Company logo printed prominently on back of all T-Shirts along with other sponsors

✔ Company banner displayed at event (provided by

sponsor)

✔ Partner feature on website

✔ Social media recognition, 10 posts

✔ Company may provide items for goody bags

✔ 10 complimentary entries into the event

Add a donation for The Salvation Army El Paso

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!