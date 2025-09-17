Red Kettle Run 2025

Bronze Sponsor - $250
Includes:
✔ Company name printed on back of all T-Shirts along
with other sponsors
✔ Company banner displayed at the event (supplied by company)
✔ Partner feature on website
✔ Social media recognition, 2 posts
✔ Company may provide items for goody bags
✔ 2 complimentary entries at event
Silver Sponsor - $500
Includes:
✔ Company logo name printed on back of all T-Shirts
along with other sponsors
✔ Company banner displayed at the event (supplied by company)
✔ Partner feature on website
✔ Social media recognition, 3 posts
✔ Company may provide items for goody bags
✔ 3 complimentary entries at event
Gold Sponsor - $1,000
Includes:
✔ Company logo printed on back of all T-Shirts along
with other sponsors
✔ Company banner displayed at event (provided by
sponsor)
✔ Partner feature on website
✔ Social media recognition, 5 posts
✔ Company may provide items for goody bags
✔ 5 complimentary entries into the event
Title Sponsor - $2,500
Includes:
✔ Company name in event promotions, including press release interviews, and/or radio
✔ Company name on printed advertising
✔ Company logo printed prominently on back of all T-Shirts along with other sponsors
✔ Company banner displayed at event (provided by
sponsor)
✔ Partner feature on website
✔ Social media recognition, 10 posts
✔ Company may provide items for goody bags
✔ 10 complimentary entries into the event
