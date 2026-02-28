Red Knights PA 10

Red Knights PA 10

Red Knights PA 10 Red Line Freedom Raffle Sponsorship 2026

1216 Hilltop Rd

Leesport, PA 19533, USA

Food & Drink Sponsor
$200

Food & Drink Sponsor Benefits: Your company name on a thank you poster displayed at the event. ~ Your company name or logo in a thank you post on the Red Knights PA 10 Facebook page. ~ Your company name or logo listed as a sponsor on our Website. ~ Your company name listed on a “Food & Drink Sponsored by:” poster at the food and drinks stands at the event.

Table Sponsor
$300

Table Sponsor Benefits: Your company name on a thank you poster displayed at the event. ~ Your company name or logo in a thank you post on the Red Knights PA 10 Facebook page. ~ Your company name or logo listed as a sponsor on our Website. ~ Your company name or logo on a sign at the table with promotional items (pens, pamphlets, etc.).

Raffle or Firearm Prize Sponsor
$500

Raffle or Firearm Prize Sponsor Benefits: Your company name on a thank you poster displayed at the event. !~ Your company name or logo in a thank you post on the Red Knights PA 10 Facebook page. ~ Your company name or logo listed as a sponsor on our Website. ~ Your choice to sponsor a Firearm or a non-firearm raffle prize. ~ Verbal acknowledgment during the raffle draw. ~ Company name displayed alongside the raffle prize or Firearm prize on promotional posters.

