Red Land Senior Center Thrift Shop

Men's/Women's Tops
$4

👕 Men’s and Women’s Tops – $4.00

Browse a variety of shirts, blouses, and casual tops for men and women. Ready to refresh your wardrobe at a great value! Sizes vary

Men's and Women's Sweaters
$5

Men’s and Women’s Sweaters – $5.00

Cozy, stylish, and perfect for layering. Sweaters for every season and occasion, all priced to support our Senior Center programs.

Men's and Women's Pants/Shorts
$4

👖 Men’s and Women’s Pants / Shorts – $4.00

From casual shorts to dress pants, find a comfortable fit for any day of the week

Men's & Women's Shoes
$4

👟 Men’s and Women’s Shoes – $4.00

Step into style with gently used shoes for men and women. Quality footwear at a fraction of retail price.

Ladies Dresses
$5

👗 Dresses – $5.00

Discover elegant, casual, and everyday dresses for all occasions. A variety of sizes and styles available.

Ladies Skirts
$3

👚 Skirts – $3.00

Freshly donated skirts to mix and match with your favorite tops, great for work, play, or special events.

Accessories (Belts, Ties, Purses, Glasses)
$2

👜 Accessories (Belts, Ties, Purses) – $2.00

Complete your outfit with stylish belts, ties, and handbags—all affordable and supporting a great cause.

Bric a Brac
Pay what you can

📌 All Other Items – Priced as Marked

Check labels on specialty items, unique finds, or seasonal goods. Every purchase helps sustain programs and services for older adults in our community. ❤️

Housewares
Pay what you can

📌 Housewares – Priced as Marked

Check labels on specialty items, unique finds, or seasonal goods. Every purchase helps sustain programs and services for older adults in our community. ❤️

