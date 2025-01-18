GOLD Auction Table

Color Street Nails package including 3 sets of nails strips, cuticle oil, nail tools and some makeup essentials to keep you looking fresh! Lip liner, HyGloss Lip Oil, and Blush Balm.
Valued at $125.
#36 Star Wars Collectible
$150
Starting bid
This Star Wars Mystery Box with a hand signed mystery collectible is the next great addition to your collection! May the force be with you! Valued at $300.
#37 STL City Game
$100
Starting bid
Are you ready to cheer on STL City again this year? Get your tickets early with this package! You will get THREE tickets to the game on JUNE 25, 2024 at 7:30pm, Section 227 Row 1, Seats 5, 6, 7. (Tickets to be transferred tonight). Valued at $300.
#38 Kitchen Upgrade
$50
Starting bid
Calling all Chefs! Winning this basket will get you a new set of ceramic pots and pans, a food processor, Nutrichopper, popcorn and custom made Disney-themed ice cream and soup bowl cozies! Valued at $300.
#39 Creative Crafter
$50
Starting bid
Let your creativity soar with a one-year membership to Craft Alliance and 2 workshop passes. Also includes a craft kit! Valued at $250.
#40 Kids Day Out #2
$50
Starting bid
It’s a “YES” day! This family package includes 4 passes to Slick City, 4 Platinum passes to Urban Air, and 5 tickets to Missouri Botanical Garden & Children’s Garden! Valued at $330.
#41 Hiking
$50
Starting bid
Get outdoors and enjoy nature with this bountiful basket of hiking essentials! This basket includes a hiker’s backpack, trekking poles, ponchos, blanket, 2 stainless water bottles, trail mix, “I’d Rather Be Hiking” socks, Body Glide anti-blister balm and a 100-piece emergency kit, Map of Missouri and 2 passes to Meramec Caverns with ZipLine adventure! Valued at $350.
#42 Summer Thrills
$50
Starting bid
Have a thrill seeker in your life? Fill your summer days with all kinds of thrills with this package! Includes 2 tickets to Six Flags, 2 tickets to Raging Rivers, 2 “Top Rope 101” coupons to Upper Limits, and $150 to Ryze Adventure Park! Valued at $350.
#43 Photography Session
$60
Starting bid
Say Cheese! It’s time for new family photos. When you are the highest bidder you will have a 60-minute photography session with Mindee Malloy for your family on a mutually agreed upon date. Valued at $375.
#44 Chiefs Legends Collectible
$200
Starting bid
Chiefs fans will cheer for this MYSTERY sports collectible! Valued at $400.
#45 St. Louis Sports Legend Collectible
$200
Starting bid
This St Louis Sports Legend MYSTERY item is sure to wow adding to your collection! Valued at $400.
#46 In-Home Wine Tasting
$65
Starting bid
Join the STL Wine Guy for a fun 90-minute wine tasting party in your own home for up to 12 people! Makes for a great social event any time of the year! Valued at $415.
#47 Ultimate Date Night Package
$65
Starting bid
Enjoy a casual night out with a $20 Lazy River Grill gift card and a Breakout Escape Room $200 gift card, a chocolate bar, bottle of Josh wine, and an In-Home Wine Sampling Event by STL Wine Guy for up to 20 people! Valued at $500.
#48 Car Care #1
$60
Starting bid
Keep your car spick and span all year round with this package including a 1-year wash membership to STL Wash, 2 full-synthetic oil changes, and a Holy Moly Glass cleaner to touch up after the car wash! Valued at $500.
#49 Car Care #2
$60
Starting bid
Keep your car spick and span all year round with this package including a 1-year wash membership to STL Wash, 2 full-synthetic oil changes, and a Holy Moly Glass cleaner to touch up after the car wash! Valued at $500.
#50 Custom Jewelry Design
$95
Starting bid
Ever designed your own jewelry? Now you can! This package includes a collection of gemstones that can be used to design custom jewelry including a consultation for a custom setting with The Concierge Gemologist. Valued at $550.
#51 Designer Accessories
$100
Starting bid
Winning this designer Kate Spade bundle gets you not only all the style, but a sleek black purse, slim card wallet, and a beautiful black and gold necklace and earrings set. Valued at $550.
#52 Wine Connoisseur
$100
Starting bid
You and 19 of your closest friends will enjoy a private wine class at Total Wine and More in one of their classrooms. This class can be at any of their local stores. In addition, you’ll get a MOSAIC-branded bottle of Josh Pinot Noir wine for yourself, a picnic bottle holder stake, an aerator dispenser and some chocolate! Valued at $600.
#53 Ultimate Blackstone Grill Package
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy cooking easy & delicious meals on your own 36” flat top griddle from Blackstone! Comes with a complete set of tools, a griddle conditioner stone, drip pans, cover, magnetic grill lights, and some seasonings! (see volunteer about grill pickup details) Valued at $600.
#54 Branson Getaway
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a weekend getaway at a condo at The Village at Indian Point in Branson, Missouri! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath lake view condo has a sleeper sofa, is suitable for children, and can accommodate up to 6 people. With access to Table Rock Lake, an indoor and outdoor resort pool, walking trails, and a ton of entertainment at your doorstep, you're sure to find some fun in Branson! You will also receive 2 tickets to Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum, a Branson Visitor's Guide and donut ring floatie for the water! You can choose from 1 of 3 dates: May 23-25, June 27-29, or August 8-10. This item is valued at $800.
#55 Great Wolf Lodge - Kansas City
$250
Starting bid
It’s time to wolf out and make memories with your pack at Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City! Includes a 1-night stay in a family suite, up to 6 indoor waterpark passes and a $399 resort gift card. Book your own dates. Valued at $998.
#56 Donuts with the Studio K Teachers
$20
Starting bid
Come and spend the morning before school and have donuts with the Kindergarten Teachers. Choose your favorite donuts and drink and eat breakfast in Studio K. Value - priceless.
#57 Cartoons and Donuts with Studio 1 Teachers
$20
Starting bid
You had me at donuts! When you win this your child and a friend will get to come to school early and enjoy donuts and cartoons with the best Studio 1 teachers! Value - priceless.
#58 Ice Cream Sundae Party with 2nd Grade
$20
Starting bid
Your child, and a friend, can enjoy an Ice Cream Party with the Studio 2 teachers! Who doesn’t love ice cream?! Value - priceless.
#59 Games & Snacks with 3rd Grade
$20
Starting bid
This will be lots of fun for your child! Who doesn’t want to have snacks and play games at school when other kids are learning?! If you win this your child and a friend will score extra cool points! Value - priceless.
#60 Make Bath Bombs with Mrs. Rengel
$20
Starting bid
How fun would it be to make bath bombs with Mrs. Rengel before school one day?! Your child and 2 friends will set a date and make some memories! Value - priceless.
#61 Moeckler for the Weekend
$20
Starting bid
Want to take the 4th grade corn snake home for the weekend? Bid on this item and Mrs. Bradley will make arrangements with you to do so. Value - priceless.
#62 Lunch with the Studio 5 Teachers
$20
Starting bid
One winner and a friend will get to have lunch with Mrs. McLard and Mrs. Murar. We will order the students' favorite lunch to be delivered to school and eat in Studio 5. Value - priceless.
#63 Lunch in the Library
$20
Starting bid
Come eat lunch in the library with Mrs. Nichols and 2 friends on a mutually agreed upon date. Value - priceless.
#64 Front Row at Kindergarten Celebration
$20
Starting bid
Do you have a Kindergartener? Winning this will earn you a front row seat at the Kindergarten Celebration in May. Maximum number of seats reserved 6. One winner will have left side, the other will have right. Highest bidder will have 1st choice. Value - priceless
#65 Front Row at Kindergarten Celebration
$20
Starting bid
Do you have a Kindergartener? Winning this will earn you a front row seat at the Kindergarten Celebration in May. Maximum number of seats reserved 6. One winner will have left side, the other will have right. Highest bidder will have 1st choice. Value - priceless
#66 Front Row at 5th Grade Celebration
$20
Starting bid
It’s time for Middle School! Have front row seats for the last elementary school celebration. Maximum number of seats 6. One winner will have left side, the other will have right.
It’s time for Middle School! Have front row seats for the last elementary school celebration. Maximum number of seats 6. One winner will have left side, the other will have right.
#67 Front Row at 5th Grade Celebration
$20
Starting bid
It’s time for Middle School! Have front row seats for the last elementary school celebration. Maximum number of seats 6. One winner will have left side, the other will have right.
It’s time for Middle School! Have front row seats for the last elementary school celebration. Maximum number of seats 6. One winner will have left side, the other will have right.
#68 Music Teacher for a Day
$20
Starting bid
One winner will get to be Music Teacher for a Day with Mr. Akers on a mutually agreed upon date! Value - priceless.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!