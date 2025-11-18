2025 Season Red Raiders Annual Banquet

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About this event
CHOOSE this ticket option in order for the organizers to include your FYFCC athlete(s) in seat and food counts.
This ticket is ONLY for football players and cheerleaders.
This is a semi-formal event.
CHOOSE this ticket option in order for the organizers to include a coach in seat and food counts.
This ticket is ONLY for registered coaches.
This is a semi-formal event.
Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities and food.
This is a semi-formal event.
✨ Please note: Each athlete is only allowed 4 total tickets each. If you have more than one athlete in the organization, they are allowed 2 total tickets each. ✨
If your child is under the age of 5 years old, their ticket price is $3.00.
This is a semi-formal event.
✨ Please note: Each athlete is only allowed 4 total tickets each. If you have more than one athlete in the organization, they are allowed 2 total tickets each. ✨
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