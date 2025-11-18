Fitchburg Youth Football and Cheer

Hosted by

Fitchburg Youth Football and Cheer

About this event

2025 Season Red Raiders Annual Banquet

140 Arnhow Farm Rd

Fitchburg, MA 01420, USA

Athlete Ticket
Free

CHOOSE this ticket option in order for the organizers to include your FYFCC athlete(s) in seat and food counts.


This ticket is ONLY for football players and cheerleaders.


This is a semi-formal event.

Coach Ticket
Free

CHOOSE this ticket option in order for the organizers to include a coach in seat and food counts.


This ticket is ONLY for registered coaches.


This is a semi-formal event.

General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full event with access to all main activities and food.


This is a semi-formal event.


✨ Please note: Each athlete is only allowed 4 total tickets each. If you have more than one athlete in the organization, they are allowed 2 total tickets each. ✨

Child Ticket: 5 yrs & Under
$3

If your child is under the age of 5 years old, their ticket price is $3.00.


This is a semi-formal event.


✨ Please note: Each athlete is only allowed 4 total tickets each. If you have more than one athlete in the organization, they are allowed 2 total tickets each. ✨

Add a donation for Fitchburg Youth Football and Cheer

$

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