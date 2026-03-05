Red Raiders at Keeneland

Hosted by
The Riders Up Registration Package Includes:
Complimentary parking on The Hill or adjacent Meadow lot
Keeneland Racecourse admission
Curated cocktails, beverages and appetizers.
Dedicated Red Raider tailgate tent
Shuttle transportation between the tailgate area and Keeneland entry gates
Live music, food trucks and access to a cash bar for those staying at the tent
Live video feed of the races
On-site Keeneland BETologists available to assist with wagering tips and race insight
The Back Stretch Registration Package also includes:
Two (2) included entries to win a 750 mL Bottle of Blanton's Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 93 Proof, as well as everything described below. Drawing will be held at 12:00 pm on the day of the event.
The Photo Finish Registration Package Includes:
Five (5) included entries to win a 750 mL Bottle of Blanton's Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 93 Proof, as well as everything described below. Drawing will be held at 12:00 pm on the day of the event.
If your children will be participating in the tailgate, please register each of them using the Youth Ticket option. $10 is suggested as a Pay What You Can Price to provide a General Admission ticket to Keeneland Spring Meet races in the afternoon.
