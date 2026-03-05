Bluegrass Chapter of the Texas Tech Alumni Association

Hosted by

Bluegrass Chapter of the Texas Tech Alumni Association

About this event

Red Raiders at Keeneland

4201 Versailles Rd

Lexington, KY 40510, USA

Riders Up
$90

The Riders Up Registration Package Includes:


Complimentary parking on The Hill or adjacent Meadow lot

Keeneland Racecourse admission

Curated cocktails, beverages and appetizers.

Dedicated Red Raider tailgate tent

Shuttle transportation between the tailgate area and Keeneland entry gates

Live music, food trucks and access to a cash bar for those staying at the tent

Live video feed of the races

On-site Keeneland BETologists available to assist with wagering tips and race insight


Back Stretch
$250

The Back Stretch Registration Package also includes:


Two (2) included entries to win a 750 mL Bottle of Blanton's Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 93 Proof, as well as everything described below. Drawing will be held at 12:00 pm on the day of the event.


Photo Finish
$500

The Photo Finish Registration Package Includes:


Five (5) included entries to win a 750 mL Bottle of Blanton's Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 93 Proof, as well as everything described below. Drawing will be held at 12:00 pm on the day of the event.


Youth Ticket
Pay what you can

If your children will be participating in the tailgate, please register each of them using the Youth Ticket option. $10 is suggested as a Pay What You Can Price to provide a General Admission ticket to Keeneland Spring Meet races in the afternoon.

