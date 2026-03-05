Red Raiders at Keeneland

The Riders Up Registration Package Includes:





Complimentary parking on The Hill or adjacent Meadow lot

Keeneland Racecourse admission

Curated cocktails, beverages and appetizers.

Dedicated Red Raider tailgate tent

Shuttle transportation between the tailgate area and Keeneland entry gates

Live music, food trucks and access to a cash bar for those staying at the tent

Live video feed of the races

On-site Keeneland BETologists available to assist with wagering tips and race insight



