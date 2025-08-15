Red Rendezvous Burlesque Masquerade Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Contents include:
•Prestige Fragrance Collection: Burberry, Polo Ralph Lauren, Orabella, Carolina Herrera, and Ariana Grande
•Prestige Cosmetics & Skin Care: Fenty, MAC Cosmetics, Maybelline, Charlotte Tilbury, Paco Rabanne, Stila, Tarte, Bubble, and Vichy.
•Professional Hair Care Essentials: Nexxus, Sexy Hair, DevaCurl, and Pureology
•BaByliss Hair Dryer (valued at $85)
Total Package Value: $700
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Michael Kors Canvas Tote new with tags. $398.00 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“VW Rack” by Jill Coleman Photography, $250.00 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Lantana” by DeAun Olive Fine Art, $180.00 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Thirty9th & Asbury Sexy Hair Basket, $168.00 value
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Monstera Thai Constellation Plant & Pot from Out on a Limb in the Plaza District, $130.00 value
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing