Red River Portuguese Water Dog Club's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
One vote per individual members .Please choose this option only if you plan to attend meetings and events.
Renews yearly on: January 1
If someone in your household is already a Voting Member and you would like to be a non-voting member, please select this option.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Please choose this option if you would like to be a member but do not plan on attending events or meetings.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Please choose this option for members under the age of 18 that do not live with a Voting Member.
First-time PWD owners may join for free during the year that your new puppy comes home to live with you. Puppies that come home in October, November, or December receive the following calendar year free as well. This is a non-voting membership.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!