Hosted by

Northwest Florida Guardian ad Litem Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Red Shoe Party

33 Heron's Watch Way

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy elevated hors d'oeuvres, chef-curated entree stations, dessert, cash bar with themed cocktails, live band, and a silent auction.

Ruby Sponsor
$5,000

Six (6) tickets with reserved seating


Exclusive thank you signage with business name and logo displayed at a food station


Verbal recognition during announcements and Speak for up to 3 minutes during event


One designated social media shout out before and after the event


Special feature in thank you email after the event and included in any other publicity we offer

Emerald Sponsor
$2,500

Four (4) tickets


Business logo on thank you signage at entry to the event or bar area


Verbal recognition during announcements


One designated social media shout out before the event


Special feature in thank you email after the event

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Two (2) tickets


Business logo on thank you signage to be placed in silent auction area


Listed in group social media post before and after event


Listed in thank you email after the event

Toto Sponsor
$500

Two (2) tickets


Business logo inclusion on shared event signage at the event


Social media mention in group post after the event

Munchkin Sponsor
$250

One (1) ticket


Social media mention in group post after the event

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