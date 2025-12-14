Red Shoe Party

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy elevated hors d'oeuvres, chef-curated entree stations, dessert, cash bar with themed cocktails, live band, and a silent auction.
Six (6) tickets with reserved seating
Exclusive thank you signage with business name and logo displayed at a food station
Verbal recognition during announcements and Speak for up to 3 minutes during event
One designated social media shout out before and after the event
Special feature in thank you email after the event and included in any other publicity we offer
Four (4) tickets
Business logo on thank you signage at entry to the event or bar area
Verbal recognition during announcements
One designated social media shout out before the event
Special feature in thank you email after the event
Two (2) tickets
Business logo on thank you signage to be placed in silent auction area
Listed in group social media post before and after event
Listed in thank you email after the event
Two (2) tickets
Business logo inclusion on shared event signage at the event
Social media mention in group post after the event
One (1) ticket
Social media mention in group post after the event
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