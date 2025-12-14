Red Shoe Party Silent Auction

Former Tour Player, Golf Channel host and star of “The Golf Kingdom TV Show” Rob Strano will evaluate all aspects of your game at the Strano Golf Academy high tech training studio located in Bluewater Bay.





Rob is one of the top golf coaches in America and works with all levels of players including those from the PGA Tour to college golfers as well as the top youth in the panhandle and beginners wanting to get started the right way.





Get the gift of better golf now! (Package value $150)