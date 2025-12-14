Red Shoe Party Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Former Tour Player, Golf Channel host and star of “The Golf Kingdom TV Show” Rob Strano will evaluate all aspects of your game at the Strano Golf Academy high tech training studio located in Bluewater Bay.
Rob is one of the top golf coaches in America and works with all levels of players including those from the PGA Tour to college golfers as well as the top youth in the panhandle and beginners wanting to get started the right way.
Get the gift of better golf now! (Package value $150)
Starting bid
Orange Tulips in White Vase
Painter: Dorothea Berkhout, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Dimensions: 24" x 18" ( 25" x 19" with frame)
Medium: Oil on canvas
Value: $750.00
dorotheaberkhout.com
A note from the artist:
With my Dutch heritage, my admiration for the Dutch master painters, and my interest in contrasts between shadow and light and highlighting objects to reflect the angle of light, my paintings exhibit a realistic approach and perspective. I have a passion for nature, and I love to paint still life, scenery, and figures, enhancing natural and everyday objects.
Starting bid
Sun Glow
Painter: Kathy Schumacher
Dimensions: 14.5" x 17.5" framed
Value: $400.00
About the Arstist:
Today, Kathy lives and works in Niceville, Florida, where she paints in her waterfront studio, inspired daily by the wetlands and wildlife of the Northern Gulf Coast.
Her work is featured in juried fine art shows and represented by The Studio Gallery in Grayton Beach and The Shops at Baldwin Turf in Niceville. You can also explore her original paintings online at www.kathyschumacherart.com.
Her style has been recognized both locally and nationally, and I’m honored to have collectors from across the country.
Starting bid
Enjoy a two hour, one on one "glam-a-thon" where you'll learn to master the art of a fabulous every day look or dazzle with an event-ready style. (Will travel up to 25 miles)
All tailored to your unique features.
Make Up Artist: Janelle at 30a Makeup Artist
Value: $300
Starting bid
Have a special occasion coming up? Enjoy a two day weekend Lamborghini rental from 4N Luxury Car Rental.
Value:
$1400 for two day rental
Available in the Greater Destin area or anywhere between Panama City and Pensacola.
Call or Text Chris Richmond at 850-797-9515 or email [email protected].
Starting bid
Enjoy a custom facial including dermaplane by Renee Hill, local salon owner.
It is Well Spa uses pharmaceutical grade skincare for deep penetration of enzymes that detoxify, lift, and nourish your skin. In addition, daily stresses will melt away with a relaxation massage of the scalp, face, neck, shoulders, arms and hands.
Dermaplaning is a super easy way to remove dead skin, facial hair, and other grime, leaving your skin smooth, glowing, and refreshed. Better yet, it can help your skin care products to absorb more effectively.
Value: $130
Starting bid
Tickets can be redeemed at any public paint event as a group or individual classes hosted by The Traveling Painter.
Emily -Day- Little grew up in the panhandle of Florida, in a small town called Niceville.
In 2019, Emily started The Traveling Painter as a way to bring painting to people. Beginning first with small commissions or orders, she started to grow her brand into more dynamic directions. From small private painting events, to mural commissions, Emily strives to create wherever she can and provides custom products, events, and orders for whatever occasion.
Emily is now back in Santa Rosa working full-time as owner of The Traveling Painter and recently completed her master’s degree in Art Education.
https://www.thetravelingpainter.org/
Value: $228
Starting bid
Mother of Pearl Pendant on gold filled 18 inch chain from The Charming Sister.
Value: $52.95
Starting bid
Gold rim, oyster shell, straw clutch with detachable strap from The Charming Sister.
Value $45
Starting bid
Vika Leather Tote in Crocodile from J.McLaughlin
Value: $359
Starting bid
Unique, 18K gold plated, water resistance, custom built, tarnish free magic, splash proof, sweat proof and made to last.
Value: $85
Starting bid
Let someone else do the housework for you!
Enjoy a free deep clean of your home and 50% off your first maintenance cleaning by professional cleaner, Marie Schrank.
Expires: 7.24.26
Value: $800
Starting bid
Enjoy a 50 minute massage or facial service at Serenity by the Sea Spa located within Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa.
Basket also includes a robe, Serenity by the Sea soy candle, lotion and sunscreen, and 3 bottles of wine from Chautauqua winery.
Value: $400
Starting bid
A Look at WindMark
Painter: Gene Costanza
Dimensions: 8" x 10" framed oil on panel
Value: $750
About the Artist: Gene Costanza is a contemporary realist painter of traditional subject matter, focusing primarily on landscape. Read more at https://www.genecostanza.com/about
Starting bid
Standing Tall - Acrylic on canvas
Artist: Lenee Mills
Dimensions: 36" x 36"
Value: $1700
Starting bid
Enjoy a Diamond Glow Deluxe Facial at Bluewater Plastic Surgery.
This treatment includes a double cleanse with steam, exfoliation + infuse with diamond glow, manual extractions, treatment mask, and scalp massage.
Value: $350
Starting bid
VIP Tour & Tasting includes:
Welcome cocktail
Meat & Cheese plate
Detailed tour of the spirits production process
Comprehensive spirit tasting
Q&A with distiller
Value: $220
Starting bid
29x45 Framed aerial photograph signed by local photographer Kurt Lischka of South Walton county.
Kurt draws inspiration from the rhythms and textures of the natural world. He has been published in a wide variety of publications including numerous books, The New York Times, National Geographic, and the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs. Kurt is the founder and creator of SoWal.com to share photos and info about the amazing place where he lives on the Emerald Coast of Florida. You can find his photography on display at his gallery Moon Creek Studios located in Grayton Beach.
Value: $1600
Starting bid
Enjoy a therapeutic pedicure for 2 at Susan’s Therapeutic Pedicures in Fort Walton Beach. Value $190
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