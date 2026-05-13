Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth

Hosted by

Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth

About this event

Red Shoe Society- Rise Rally & Red Shoes 2026 x Battle of the Buns

220 S Sylvania Ave #209

Fort Worth, TX 76111

"Best Tailgate Taste" Cook-Off Team Registration
$60
Available until Sep 4

This registration fee covers one (1) cook-off team of up to six (6) individuals. Team members will also receive a General Admission wristband.

After submitting payment, a Cook-Off Team Registration Form will be emailed to you. Cook-Off Teams MUST complete this form and email it to Madilyn Ivey at [email protected] by September 4th, 2026

Vendor Market Fee
$35

Vendor Fee can be paid here!

General Admission (Early Bird Ticket)
$15
Available until Sep 25

Day-of GA will be $20 while the Early Bird Ticket is $15. Includes a commemorative Rise Rally glass and special wristband access to sample food made by the Tailgate Cook-Off Teams. On the day of the event, you will be able to purchase Martin House’s wristbands for four (4) beers.

General Admission
$20

Day-of GA will be $20. Includes a commemorative Rise Rally glass and special wristband access to sample food made by the Tailgate Cook-Off Teams. On the day of the event, you will be able to purchase Martin House’s wristbands for four (4) beers.

Squares
$20

Squares must be purchased by before 2:30pm!

People's Choice Ticket
$1
Silent Auction
Free

If you've won a silent auction item, you can purchase your item next to the option that says, "Add a custom donation for Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth".

Add a donation for Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth

$

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