Red Star Foundation's Shop

Honor. Remember. Support.





The Red Star Service Banner is a powerful symbol of love, loss, and remembrance for families of military members, veterans, and first responders who have died by suicide. Inspired by the historic Blue and Gold Star service banners of wartime, the Red Star honors those lost to the invisible wounds of service.





Each banner is beautifully crafted with a crisp white field, bold blue border, and a single red star, representing sacrifice through silent struggle. Display it proudly in your home, window, or office to show your support for all Red Star Families and to raise awareness for suicide prevention among our nation’s heroes.





Every banner purchased helps fund the Red Star Foundation’s programs supporting families of fallen heroes and advancing prevention, peer support, and community awareness across the country.





Details:

Dimensions: 8" x 15"

Made in the USA

Includes hanging cord

Proceeds support the Red Star Foundation programs

Shipping and handling included

Honor their memory. End the silence. Fly the Red Star.