Red Ticket Raffle – Premium Prize Baskets
Try your luck with our Red Ticket Raffle, featuring some of our larger prize baskets, each valued at over $200!
Each sheet includes 10 red raffle tickets, which can be placed into the baskets you’d most love to win. These prizes are a step up with some truly fantastic items.
The more tickets you enter, the better your chances!
All proceeds benefit Steve and his fight against leukemia. Thank you for your support and generosity. 💙
🎟 3 Red Ticket Sheets for $75 — that’s 30 chances to win one of our premium raffle baskets valued at over $200 each!
A great way to increase your chances at some of our biggest prizes
