Red Tie for a Reason Gala presented by The Jeremiah Henry Kendrick Memorial Foundation

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About this event
Your General Admission ticket includes entry to the Red Tie for a Reason Gala, an elegant evening dedicated to raising awareness for sickle cell disease and supporting scholarships for sickle cell warriors. Guests will enjoy an inspiring program, entertainment, fellowship, and opportunities to support a meaningful cause while making a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease.
Perfect for Eventbrite, ticketing websites, and promotional materials.
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