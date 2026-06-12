Hosted by

Jeremiah Henry Kendrick Memorial Foundation

About this event

Red Tie for a Reason Gala presented by The Jeremiah Henry Kendrick Memorial Foundation

1500 Old Towne Rd

Charleston, SC 29407, USA

General Admission
$75

Your General Admission ticket includes entry to the Red Tie for a Reason Gala, an elegant evening dedicated to raising awareness for sickle cell disease and supporting scholarships for sickle cell warriors. Guests will enjoy an inspiring program, entertainment, fellowship, and opportunities to support a meaningful cause while making a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease.

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