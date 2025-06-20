Red Tie Inaugural Scholarship Gala

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Includes all Diamond Table benefits, plus:
✨ 40 Raffle Tickets (per table)
✨ Exclusive Meet & Greet with honorees from Louisiana’s Generational Success: Trailblazers and Unsung Heroes
✨ 10 Exclusive Gift Bags
✨ Full Page Ad in Program Booklet
✨ One Bottle of Wine
✨ Group Spokesperson May Speak (max. 5 min)
Includes all Platinum Table benefits, plus:
✨ 30 Raffle Tickets (per table)
✨ VIP Reception
✨ ½ Page Ad in Program Booklet
Includes all Gold Table benefits, plus:
✨ 20 Raffle Tickets (per table)
✨ Promotional Items to Guests
✨ ¼ Page Ad in Program Booklet
Includes all Base Table benefits, plus:
✨ 10 Raffle Tickets (per table)
✨ 10 Gift Bags
✨ Prominent Table Placement
✨ Social Media Spotlight
✨ Recognition in Gala Program
✨ Custom Table Sign
✨ Logo/Name in Gala Slideshow
8–10 Guests
Elegant Dinner Service
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing