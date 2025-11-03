Red Tie Soirée 2026

Hosted by
About this event
$
Includes admission for ten and recognition at the event and in publicity materials
Includes admission for eight and recognition at the event and in publicity materials
Includes admission for four and recognition at the event and in publicity materials
Includes admission for two and recognition at the event and in publicity materials
General admission for one
We offer reduced admission because we want this event to be accessible. If somewhere between $25-$99 works for you, feel free to add an additional donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!