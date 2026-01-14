National Parkinsons Institute

National Parkinsons Institute

Red Tulip Gala Experience: The Underground Experience

1841 Taylor Ave

Louisville, KY 40213, USA

Individual Ticket
$250

Entry to the Red Tulip Gala Underground Experience:

  • Passed hors d’oeuvres
  • One of a kind, Unique Food Stations
  • Open bar & Cocktail Stations
  • Valet & Shuttle Service
  • Live entertainment & immersive cavern ambiance
  • Tram Tour of Mega Cavern
  • Access to Unique Raffle , Live Auction & interactive experiences
VIP Experience — Elevated Underground
$350

Early Arrival for.a Private VIP Tram Ride

VIP Line for Fast & Easy Check-in

VIP Entertainment Line for Requests with Dueling Pianos 

VIP Zip lining for 2 for a date of your choice (Transferable)


  • VIP Entry to the Red Tulip Gala Underground Experience
  • Passed hors d’oeuvres
  • One of a kind, Unique Food Stations + an Upgraded food area (including Carving Station)
  • Open bar & Cocktail Station
  • Valet & Shuttle Service
  • Live entertainment & immersive cavern ambiance
  • Access to Unique Raffle , Live Auction & interactive experiences


VIP Experience- Group of 10
$3,000

Early Arrival for.a Private VIP Tram Ride

VIP Line for Fast & Easy Check-in

VIP Entertainment Line for Requests with Dueling Pianos 

VIP Zip lining for 2 for a date of your choice (Transferable)


  • VIP Entry to the Red Tulip Gala Underground Experience
  • Passed hors d’oeuvres
  • One of a kind, Unique Food Stations + an Upgraded food area (including Carving Station)
  • Open bar & Cocktail Station
  • Valet & Shuttle Service
  • Live entertainment & immersive cavern ambiance
  • Access to Unique Raffle , Live Auction & interactive experiences


