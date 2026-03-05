Red, White and Bid! Silent Auction Benefiting FCC Youth Curlers

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships jersey signed by Team Shuster. Columbia brand jersey men’s size large, white with icy blue accents. Team Shuster brought home the silver medal from Virginia, Minnesota. This is the final year the Pan Continental will be played!
Starting bid
2023 World Junior Curling Championship USA jacket. Anne was invited to play at Worlds with Team Thurlow for her last year of Juniors. Columbia brand, women’s size small, white with icy blue mini star pattern throughout.
Starting bid
2023 World Junior Curling Championship Team USA long sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne was invited to play at Worlds with Team Thurlow for her last year of Juniors. Columbia brand, women’s size xsmall, blue with icy blue mini star pattern throughout.
Starting bid
2023 World Junior Curling Championship Team USA quarter zip short sleeve jersey. Anne was invited to play at Worlds with Team Thurlow for her last year of Juniors. Columbia brand, women’s size xsmall, white with icy blue mini star pattern throughout.
Starting bid
2023 World Junior Curling Championship Team USA quarter zip long sleeve jersey. Anne was invited to play at Worlds with Team Thurlow for her last year of Juniors. Columbia brand, women’s size xsmall, white with icy blue mini star pattern throughout.
Starting bid
2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships jersey signed by Team Shuster. Columbia brand men's size large, blue with a really cool cracked ice effect. Team Shuster brought home the silver medal from Virginia, Minnesota. This is the final year the Pan Continental will be played!
Starting bid
2021 USA Junior Curling National Championship official Team O‘Hara jacket. Anne and her team placed second earning a silver medal. This is a striking burgundy Dynasty brand jacket with old school design elements. Women's size small
Starting bid
2021 USA Junior Curling National Championship official Team O’Hara short sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne and her team placed second earning a silver medal. This is a striking burgundy Dynasty brand jersey with old school design elements. Women's size small.
Starting bid
2021 USA Junior Curling National Championship official Team O’Hara short sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne and her team placed second earning a silver medal. This is a striking burgundy Dynasty brand jersey with old school design elements. Women's size small.
Starting bid
2021 USA Junior Curling National Championship official Team O‘Hara short sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne and her team placed second earning a silver medal. This is a striking burgundy Dynasty brand jersey with old school design elements. Women's size XS.
Starting bid
Black Columbia USA Curling backpack. Brand new! Has one spacious compartment with a laptop pouch and a front zip pocket.
Starting bid
2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials official Team Strouse jacket. 2021 was Anne's breakout season with Team Strouse. This Columbia jacket features the Fairbanks Curling Club logo! Women's size XS.
Starting bid
2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials official Team Strouse quarter zip long sleeve jersey. This was Anne's breakout season with Team Strouse. This Columbia jersey features the Fairbanks Curling Club logo! Women's size XS.
Starting bid
2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships jersey signed by Team Shuster. Columbia brand men's size large- red, white and blue with shadow star print. Team Shuster brought home the silver medal from Virginia, Minnesota. This is the final year the Pan Continental will be played!
Starting bid
A very warm Nike Storm black coat with the USA Curling logo on the front and American flag on the back. Women's XS
Starting bid
2023 USA Women's Curling National Championships (Denver, CO) official Team Strouse jacket. Anne brought home a silver medal playing Team Peterson in the finals. Columbia brand jacket women's size small- royal blue featuring an abstract star print.
Starting bid
2023 USA Women's Curling National Championships (Denver, CO) official Team Strouse short sleeve quarter zip. Anne brought home a silver medal playing Team Peterson in the finals. Columbia brand jersey women's size XS- royal blue featuring an abstract star print.
Starting bid
2023 USA Women's Curling National Championships (Denver, CO) official Team Strouse short sleeve quarter zip. Anne brought home a silver medal playing Team Peterson in the finals. Columbia brand jersey women's size XS- royal blue featuring an abstract star print.
Starting bid
Cheer on Team Shuster with these 10" paddles!
Starting bid
Lake Placid, NY 2023 World University Games short sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne O'Hara won gold! Columbia women's size XS jersey, navy blue with mini star print.
Starting bid
Own a piece of curling history! 2025 marks the last edition of the Pan Continental Curling Championships.
Starting bid
2022 World Junior Curling Championship (Jonkoping, Sweden) Team USA jacket. Anne and Team Strouse secured bronze, defeating Norway. Columbia brand women’s size XS, white with icy blue and blue stripes.
Starting bid
2022 World Junior Curling Championship (Jonkoping, Sweden) Team USA long sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne and Team Strouse secured bronze, defeating Norway. Columbia brand women’s size XS, white with icy blue and blue stripes.
Starting bid
2022 World Junior Curling Championship (Jonkoping, Sweden) Team USA short sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne and Team Strouse secured bronze, defeating Norway. Columbia brand women’s size XS, white with icy blue and blue stripes.
Starting bid
2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships jersey signed by Team Shuster. Columbia brand men's size large, blue with a really cool cracked ice effect. Team Shuster brought home the silver medal from Virginia, Minnesota. This is the final year the Pan Continental will be played!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!