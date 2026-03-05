Hosted by

Fairbanks Curling Club Inc

About this event

Red, White and Bid! Silent Auction Benefiting FCC Youth Curlers

Pick-up location

1962 2nd Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701, USA

Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster
$20

Starting bid

2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships jersey signed by Team Shuster. Columbia brand jersey men’s size large, white with icy blue accents. Team Shuster brought home the silver medal from Virginia, Minnesota. This is the final year the Pan Continental will be played!

Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Jacket item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Jacket item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Jacket item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Jacket
$20

Starting bid

2023 World Junior Curling Championship USA jacket. Anne was invited to play at Worlds with Team Thurlow for her last year of Juniors. Columbia brand, women’s size small, white with icy blue mini star pattern throughout.

Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Long Sleeve item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Long Sleeve item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Long Sleeve item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Long Sleeve
$20

Starting bid

2023 World Junior Curling Championship Team USA long sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne was invited to play at Worlds with Team Thurlow for her last year of Juniors. Columbia brand, women’s size xsmall, blue with icy blue mini star pattern throughout.

Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Short Sleeve item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Short Sleeve item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Short Sleeve item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Short Sleeve
$20

Starting bid

2023 World Junior Curling Championship Team USA quarter zip short sleeve jersey. Anne was invited to play at Worlds with Team Thurlow for her last year of Juniors. Columbia brand, women’s size xsmall, white with icy blue mini star pattern throughout.

Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Long Sleeve item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Long Sleeve item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Long Sleeve item
Anne O’Hara 2023 Junior Worlds Team USA Long Sleeve
$20

Starting bid

2023 World Junior Curling Championship Team USA quarter zip long sleeve jersey. Anne was invited to play at Worlds with Team Thurlow for her last year of Juniors. Columbia brand, women’s size xsmall, white with icy blue mini star pattern throughout.

Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster
$20

Starting bid

2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships jersey signed by Team Shuster. Columbia brand men's size large, blue with a really cool cracked ice effect. Team Shuster brought home the silver medal from Virginia, Minnesota. This is the final year the Pan Continental will be played!

Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Jacket
$20

Starting bid

2021 USA Junior Curling National Championship official Team O‘Hara jacket. Anne and her team placed second earning a silver medal. This is a striking burgundy Dynasty brand jacket with old school design elements. Women's size small

Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Short Sleeve item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Short Sleeve item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Short Sleeve
$20

Starting bid

2021 USA Junior Curling National Championship official Team O’Hara short sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne and her team placed second earning a silver medal. This is a striking burgundy Dynasty brand jersey with old school design elements. Women's size small.

Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Short Sleeve item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Short Sleeve item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Short Sleeve
$20

Starting bid

2021 USA Junior Curling National Championship official Team O’Hara short sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne and her team placed second earning a silver medal. This is a striking burgundy Dynasty brand jersey with old school design elements. Women's size small.

Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Short Sleeve item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Short Sleeve item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Junior Curling Nationals Short Sleeve
$20

Starting bid

2021 USA Junior Curling National Championship official Team O‘Hara short sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne and her team placed second earning a silver medal. This is a striking burgundy Dynasty brand jersey with old school design elements. Women's size XS.

Colin Hufman USA Curling Columbia Backpack item
Colin Hufman USA Curling Columbia Backpack item
Colin Hufman USA Curling Columbia Backpack item
Colin Hufman USA Curling Columbia Backpack
$20

Starting bid

Black Columbia USA Curling backpack. Brand new! Has one spacious compartment with a laptop pouch and a front zip pocket.

Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials Jacket
$20

Starting bid

2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials official Team Strouse jacket. 2021 was Anne's breakout season with Team Strouse. This Columbia jacket features the Fairbanks Curling Club logo! Women's size XS.

Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials Long Sleeve item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials Long Sleeve item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials Long Sleeve item
Anne O'Hara 2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials Long Sleeve
$20

Starting bid

2021 USA Olympic Curling Trials official Team Strouse quarter zip long sleeve jersey. This was Anne's breakout season with Team Strouse. This Columbia jersey features the Fairbanks Curling Club logo! Women's size XS.

Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster
$20

Starting bid

2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships jersey signed by Team Shuster. Columbia brand men's size large- red, white and blue with shadow star print. Team Shuster brought home the silver medal from Virginia, Minnesota. This is the final year the Pan Continental will be played!

Anne O'Hara USA Curling Nike Storm Fit Coat item
Anne O'Hara USA Curling Nike Storm Fit Coat item
Anne O'Hara USA Curling Nike Storm Fit Coat item
Anne O'Hara USA Curling Nike Storm Fit Coat
$30

Starting bid

A very warm Nike Storm black coat with the USA Curling logo on the front and American flag on the back. Women's XS

Anne O'Hara 2023 USA Women's Curling Nationals Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2023 USA Women's Curling Nationals Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2023 USA Women's Curling Nationals Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2023 USA Women's Curling Nationals Jacket
$20

Starting bid

2023 USA Women's Curling National Championships (Denver, CO) official Team Strouse jacket. Anne brought home a silver medal playing Team Peterson in the finals. Columbia brand jacket women's size small- royal blue featuring an abstract star print.

Anne O'Hara 2023 USA Women's Curling Nationals Jersey item
Anne O'Hara 2023 USA Women's Curling Nationals Jersey item
Anne O'Hara 2023 USA Women's Curling Nationals Jersey
$20

Starting bid

2023 USA Women's Curling National Championships (Denver, CO) official Team Strouse short sleeve quarter zip. Anne brought home a silver medal playing Team Peterson in the finals. Columbia brand jersey women's size XS- royal blue featuring an abstract star print.

Anne O'Hara 2023 USA Women's Curling Nationals Jersey item
Anne O'Hara 2023 USA Women's Curling Nationals Jersey item
Anne O'Hara 2023 USA Women's Curling Nationals Jersey
$20

Starting bid

2023 USA Women's Curling National Championships (Denver, CO) official Team Strouse short sleeve quarter zip. Anne brought home a silver medal playing Team Peterson in the finals. Columbia brand jersey women's size XS- royal blue featuring an abstract star print.

Shuster Cheer Kit item
Shuster Cheer Kit item
Shuster Cheer Kit
$5

Starting bid

Cheer on Team Shuster with these 10" paddles!

Anne O’Hara 2023 World University Games Jersey item
Anne O’Hara 2023 World University Games Jersey item
Anne O’Hara 2023 World University Games Jersey item
Anne O’Hara 2023 World University Games Jersey
$20

Starting bid

Lake Placid, NY 2023 World University Games short sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne O'Hara won gold! Columbia women's size XS jersey, navy blue with mini star print.

Colin Hufman 2025 Pan Continental Hoodie item
Colin Hufman 2025 Pan Continental Hoodie item
Colin Hufman 2025 Pan Continental Hoodie item
Colin Hufman 2025 Pan Continental Hoodie
$20

Starting bid

Own a piece of curling history! 2025 marks the last edition of the Pan Continental Curling Championships.

Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jacket item
Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jacket
$20

Starting bid

2022 World Junior Curling Championship (Jonkoping, Sweden) Team USA jacket. Anne and Team Strouse secured bronze, defeating Norway. Columbia brand women’s size XS, white with icy blue and blue stripes.

Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jersey item
Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jersey item
Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jersey
$20

Starting bid

2022 World Junior Curling Championship (Jonkoping, Sweden) Team USA long sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne and Team Strouse secured bronze, defeating Norway. Columbia brand women’s size XS, white with icy blue and blue stripes.

Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jersey item
Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jersey item
Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jersey item
Anne O'Hara 2022 USA Junior Worlds Jersey
$20

Starting bid

2022 World Junior Curling Championship (Jonkoping, Sweden) Team USA short sleeve quarter zip jersey. Anne and Team Strouse secured bronze, defeating Norway. Columbia brand women’s size XS, white with icy blue and blue stripes.

Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster item
Colin Hufman Pan Continental jersey signed by Team Shuster
$20

Starting bid

2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships jersey signed by Team Shuster. Columbia brand men's size large, blue with a really cool cracked ice effect. Team Shuster brought home the silver medal from Virginia, Minnesota. This is the final year the Pan Continental will be played!

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