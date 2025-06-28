2025 Red White and Blue Investiture Luncheon and Banquet

Burgers and Dogs, veggie burgers on request Fixings: cheeses, green chili, jalapenos, bacon, avocado Chef specialty desserts
Assorted appetizers, Wedge salad and dressing, breads, Shrimp Scampi over rice and vegetables Chef specialty desserts
Assorted appetizers, Wedge salad and dressing, breads, Grilled Portobello with potato soufflé, vegetables Chef specialty desserts
Assorted appetizers, Wedge salad and dressing, breads, Beef Chauncy with potato soufflé, vegetables Chef specialty desserts
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing