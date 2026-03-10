Red, White and Blue Formal Ball

About this event
Enjoy the full program and one seat with dinner.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Table in the front with special spotlight sponsorship. Sponsor advertisement with signage and social media advertisement. Table for 8 guests. Also includes dinner and drinks. Ad in the Miss Alabama program book.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Sponsor advertisement with signage and social media advertisement. Table for 8 guests includes dinner and drinks. Ad in the Miss Alabama program book.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Sponsor advertisement with signage and social media advertisement. Table for 8 guests includes dinner and drinks. Ad in the Miss Alabama program book.
Priority entry, reserved seating. Sponsor advertisement with signage and social media advertisement. Table for 8 guests includes dinner and drinks. Ad in the Miss Alabama program book.
Priority entry, reserved seating. Sponsor advertisement with signage and social media advertisement. Table for 8 guests includes dinner and drinks. Ad in the Miss Alabama program book.
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