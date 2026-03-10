The Joyful Noise Foundation

Hosted by

The Joyful Noise Foundation

About this event

Red, White and Blue Formal Ball

1000 Galleria Cir

Birmingham, AL 35244, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the full program and one seat with dinner.

Spotlight Table VIP (seats 8)
$20,000

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Table in the front with special spotlight sponsorship. Sponsor advertisement with signage and social media advertisement. Table for 8 guests. Also includes dinner and drinks. Ad in the Miss Alabama program book.

Spotlight Table VIP (seats 8)
$10,000

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Sponsor advertisement with signage and social media advertisement. Table for 8 guests includes dinner and drinks. Ad in the Miss Alabama program book.

VIP Sponsor Table (seats 8)
$5,000

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Sponsor advertisement with signage and social media advertisement. Table for 8 guests includes dinner and drinks. Ad in the Miss Alabama program book.

Sponsor Table (seats 8)
$3,000

Priority entry, reserved seating. Sponsor advertisement with signage and social media advertisement. Table for 8 guests includes dinner and drinks. Ad in the Miss Alabama program book.

Sponsor Table (seats 8)
$2,000

Priority entry, reserved seating. Sponsor advertisement with signage and social media advertisement. Table for 8 guests includes dinner and drinks. Ad in the Miss Alabama program book.

Add a donation for The Joyful Noise Foundation

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