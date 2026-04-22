Red, White & Bulldog Banquet

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About this event
$
Join us as our guest to our Red, White and Bulldog Banquet! Single admission includes 1 dinner voucher and unlimited standard beverages with the option to add up to 4 premium drink vouchers (link coming soon and will be available night of), door prize tickets, and “buy it now” dessert tickets. You will have the opportunity to purchase "Prize Drawing" tickets and participate in all auctions throughout the evening!
By purchasing an ‘Elite Bulldog’ table, you will receive 10 dinner and premium drink vouchers, unlimited standard beverages, 50 "Prize Drawing" tickets, 10 door prize tickets, 2 ‘shout-outs’ to be made by our auctioneer throughout our banquet per your pre-discussed specifications, the locally curated fresh floral table centerpiece (to others, these will only be available to purchase at a bidding war, where as this centerpiece will be yours to keep), and a dessert for the table to share made by the best pastry artisans around!
Reserve your door prize tickets ahead of time and save time at the door! Door prizes include gift cards to your favorite local businesses, desserts and more!
For those who do not want to wine & dine with us, you may attend for our silent and live auctions only! If you arrive and we still have plates available, you may add on dinner & drinks!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!