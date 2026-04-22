Red, White & Bulldog Banquet

By purchasing an ‘Elite Bulldog’ table, you will receive 10 dinner and premium drink vouchers, unlimited standard beverages, 50 "Prize Drawing" tickets, 10 door prize tickets, 2 ‘shout-outs’ to be made by our auctioneer throughout our banquet per your pre-discussed specifications, the locally curated fresh floral table centerpiece (to others, these will only be available to purchase at a bidding war, where as this centerpiece will be yours to keep), and a dessert for the table to share made by the best pastry artisans around!