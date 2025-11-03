VAREP Orange County Chapter

VAREP Orange County Chapter

Red, White and Merry! 🎅🏻🇺🇸🎄

3001 Red Hill Ave ste 2 109

Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA

General admission
$50

Includes food and 2 drink tickets

Sponsorship- Sponsor a veteran for Poker
$150

Marketing on social media and at the event --includes 1 ticket to event. Recognition at the event

Sponsorship- Poker Table Sponsor
$250

Marketing on social media and at the event - includes 2 tickets to the event, Recognition at the event

Sponsorship- Dinner Sponsor
$500

Marketing on social media and at the event - includes 2 tickets to the event, Recognition at the event. Dinner Sponsor

Sponsorship-: Toy Drive Sponsor
$1,000

Toy Drive Sponsor: Marketing on social media and at the event - includes 2 tickets to the event, Recognition at the event.

Sponsorship- Silver Bell Sponsor
$2,500

Bar Sponsor - Marketing on social media and at the event - includes 2 tickets to the event, Recognition at the event.

Patriotic Cheer Title Sponsor
$5,000

End of the Year Sponsor and Title Sponsor of the Event. Sponsoring 4 Veterans to Play in Poker Tournament. Marketing on social media and at the event - includes 2 tickets to the event, Recognition at the event

Poker Buy In /Re -Buy In
$50

Buy in Chips for the poker tournament

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

1 ticket

5 Raffle Tickets
$20
30 Raffle Tickets
$100
Add a donation for VAREP Orange County Chapter

$

