Red, White and Merry! 🎅🏻🇺🇸🎄

Hosted by
About this event
Costa Mesa, CA 92626, USA
Includes food and 2 drink tickets
Marketing on social media and at the event --includes 1 ticket to event. Recognition at the event
Marketing on social media and at the event - includes 2 tickets to the event, Recognition at the event
Marketing on social media and at the event - includes 2 tickets to the event, Recognition at the event. Dinner Sponsor
Toy Drive Sponsor: Marketing on social media and at the event - includes 2 tickets to the event, Recognition at the event.
Bar Sponsor - Marketing on social media and at the event - includes 2 tickets to the event, Recognition at the event.
End of the Year Sponsor and Title Sponsor of the Event. Sponsoring 4 Veterans to Play in Poker Tournament. Marketing on social media and at the event - includes 2 tickets to the event, Recognition at the event
Buy in Chips for the poker tournament
1 ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!