Red Wing Academy Silent Auction

retail value: $3200
One of a kind acoustic guitar, built and donated by luthier Tim Darrow of Darrow Guitars. This is serial #36, an all mahogany parlor style with fiddleback mahogany top, sides, and back.
-ebony fingerboard, faceplate and bridge
-oil finish
-maple binding
-Adirondack Spruce bracing
-bone 1 3/4" nut
-bone saddle and bridge pins
Includes TKL case
retail value: $500
92" x 92" large quilt has pieced stars made from up-cycled men's shirts.
Locally pieced, quilted and donated by Molly!
retail value: $700
54" x 76" hand woven rug
This flat woven kilim is the product of a weaving project from a rural district in eastern Turkey. The project was developed in the 1980s to revive and preserve traditional weaving and dying techniques of the region. Under this program the spinning and dying of wool was done by men, while the weaving was completed by women. The wool is locally sourced and hand spun. The dying is achieved with traditional natural resources from this region. Though each weaver was given artistic license with her design, many of the weavings from this project are inspired by traditional design. In the case with this kilim, the design shows direct reference to a traditional prayer rug or kilim.
The acquisition of this kilim has supported both educational and economic concerns in the Konya region of Turkey.
Donated by Thom Mond of Apsara
