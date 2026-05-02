Redan Hall of Fame Rings and Pendants

Redan Sports Hall of Fame inductee ring that includes your name, sport and the year of induction.





Important Disclaimer:

All sales are final. Due to the custom nature of these items, refunds or exchanges cannot be provided. It is the responsibility of the purchaser to ensure accurate sizing before placing an order. If an incorrect ring size is submitted, the Foundation will not be able to issue a refund or replacement. We strongly encourage you to have your ring size professionally measured prior to ordering.