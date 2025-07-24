Hosted by

Redbird Softball Booster Club Inc

Redbird Softball Booster Club Capital Campaign Kick-off Silent Auction

Fan Essentials item
Fan Essentials
$35

Starting bid

GCI Rocker Chair, Cooler Backpack, and Umbrella

Donated by 10U Red - DGSA

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$35

Starting bid

6 Board Games - Uno, Candy Land, Yahtzee, Connect4, Jenga, Trouble, and Sorry! + Domino's Pizza Gift Card

Donated by 10U Red - DGSA

Sports Mania item
Sports Mania
$50

Starting bid

Crossnet, Spikeball, and Pickleball

Donated by 12U Red - DGSA

Keisean Nixon Signed Football item
Keisean Nixon Signed Football
$50

Starting bid

Football signed by Green Bay Packers Cornerback - Keisean Nixon #25

Donated by Green Bay Packers

Principal Experience with Mr. Kirst at Altmayer Elementary item
Principal Experience with Mr. Kirst at Altmayer Elementary
$25

Starting bid

Your child will get to enjoy a day visiting different classrooms with Mr. Kirst, helping out with Rookie, eating lunch, and attending any {appropriate} meetings!

Must be a current student at Altmayer Elementary School. Donated by Mr. Mark Kirst

Live "Sports Center" Feature item
Live "Sports Center" Feature
$25

Starting bid

Must be a current Foxview Intermediate student. Discuss your favorite team's season highlights, memorable moments, and top plays on the weekly announcements.
Donated by Foxview Intermediate

Vern's Cheese Basket item
Vern's Cheese Basket
$25

Starting bid

Variety of cheese from Vern's Cheese

Donated by Lindsay & Ben Novak

The Sizzle Set item
The Sizzle Set
$25

Starting bid

Cuisinart outdoor portable charcoal grill and 13-pc. wooden handle grilling set.

Donated by Class of 2029 Softball Players

Let's Patio Hang item
Let's Patio Hang
$35

Starting bid

2 wooden folding patio/beach chairs and an infusible liquor prep set.

Donated by Class of 2029 Softball Players

Let's Go to the Beach item
Let's Go to the Beach
$35

Starting bid

2 beach chairs, beach table, beach blanket, and backpack cooler

Donated by Class of 2026 Softball Players

Ride to School in a Police Car item
Ride to School in a Police Car
$25

Starting bid

Give your child a morning to remember with this one-of-a-kind experience! Your child will be picked up at home and driven to school in style – in the front seat of a real police car with our very own Officer Missy!

Donated by De Pere Police Department

Flossin' & Glossin' item
Flossin' & Glossin'
$50

Starting bid

Sonicare Toothbrush, Take-home Whitening Kit, Chapsticks, and Toothpaste

Donated by Parc Village Dental

Parenting Hacks 101 item
Parenting Hacks 101
$50

Starting bid

Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, Fireball, McGillicuddy's Cherry, Red Bull, and Snacks

Donated by Class of 2028 Softball Players

Massage Me Happy item
Massage Me Happy
$50

Starting bid

60 min Massage + Relaxation Basket
Donated by 8U Red - DGSA

Snug, Chug & Tote-al Package item
Snug, Chug & Tote-al Package
$25

Starting bid

Redbird Blanket (queen size for warmth during cold spring games), clear tote, koozies, Adult Medium Redbirds Softball Crewneck, andAdult XL Redbirds Softball Hoodie.

Donated by Steve & Anne Laurent

Mrs. B's Pizza Palooza item
Mrs. B's Pizza Palooza
$25

Starting bid

Pizza Lunch with Ice Cream for winner and 5 guests!

Winner and guests must be current students at Heritage Elementary

Donated by Mrs. Katie Bradford

Sirens and School Bells item
Sirens and School Bells
$25

Starting bid

Ride to school in a Ledgeview Fire Truck

Donated by Anne Laurent

Twin Oaks Golf Experience item
Twin Oaks Golf Experience
$125

Starting bid

Four 9-hole rounds of golf, and $175 to use toward golf, food, and shopping at Twin Oak Gold Course in Denmark, WI

Donated by Class of 2027 Softball Players

Sweet Bids & Campfire Dreams item
Sweet Bids & Campfire Dreams
$35

Starting bid

S'mores Kit, Fire Fishing Pole, Backpack Cooler, and Padded Outdoor Blanket

Donated by J&S Concrete

Varsity Vibes for a Day item
Varsity Vibes for a Day
$50

Starting bid

1 coaching Jacket, Ladies size Large

Winner (+one friend/teammate of their choice) receives an away game travel experience. Includes bus ride to game, bat girls for that away game & pizza on bus ride home. Game TBD

Donated by Coach Travis Piper

Route One Medical Spa Treatment item
Route One Medical Spa Treatment
$125

Starting bid

Choose between: 50 units of Tox or 1/2 Syringe of Lip Filler

Donated by Nicole Spaeth

The Charcuterie Champion item
The Charcuterie Champion
$50

Starting bid

De Pere Redbird engraved cutting board, assorted meats, cheeses and wine, and meat and cheese knife set.

Donated by Class of 2024 Captains - Baugnets, Kubicks, and Zellners

Old Fashioned Luck item
Old Fashioned Luck
$25

Starting bid

"Old Fashion" Basket with scratch off lottery tickets

Donated by Cory and Chris Hudson

The Cozy Nest Kit item
The Cozy Nest Kit
$25

Starting bid

Blanket, home decor and wine

Donated by Class of 2029 Softball Players

Veteran Bird Hunt item
Veteran Bird Hunt
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable bird hunting experience for 2 people (one participant must be a veteran) at the beautiful North Oak Hunt Club in Navarino, WI. This guided hunt, led by Klay Konrad, includes a trained hunting dog and the opportunity to hunt 10 birds. Hosted by Feathered Forces, this is a meaningful way to honor and celebrate our veterans through the great outdoors.

Donated by Klay Konrad

