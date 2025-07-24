Redbird Softball Booster Club Capital Campaign Kick-off Silent Auction

Hosted by
GCI Rocker Chair, Cooler Backpack, and Umbrella
Donated by 10U Red - DGSA
6 Board Games - Uno, Candy Land, Yahtzee, Connect4, Jenga, Trouble, and Sorry! + Domino's Pizza Gift Card
Donated by 10U Red - DGSA
Crossnet, Spikeball, and Pickleball
Donated by 12U Red - DGSA
Football signed by Green Bay Packers Cornerback - Keisean Nixon #25
Donated by Green Bay Packers
Your child will get to enjoy a day visiting different classrooms with Mr. Kirst, helping out with Rookie, eating lunch, and attending any {appropriate} meetings!
Must be a current student at Altmayer Elementary School. Donated by Mr. Mark Kirst
Must be a current Foxview Intermediate student. Discuss your favorite team's season highlights, memorable moments, and top plays on the weekly announcements.
Donated by Foxview Intermediate
Variety of cheese from Vern's Cheese
Donated by Lindsay & Ben Novak
Cuisinart outdoor portable charcoal grill and 13-pc. wooden handle grilling set.
Donated by Class of 2029 Softball Players
2 wooden folding patio/beach chairs and an infusible liquor prep set.
Donated by Class of 2029 Softball Players
2 beach chairs, beach table, beach blanket, and backpack cooler
Donated by Class of 2026 Softball Players
Give your child a morning to remember with this one-of-a-kind experience! Your child will be picked up at home and driven to school in style – in the front seat of a real police car with our very own Officer Missy!
Donated by De Pere Police Department
Sonicare Toothbrush, Take-home Whitening Kit, Chapsticks, and Toothpaste
Donated by Parc Village Dental
Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, Fireball, McGillicuddy's Cherry, Red Bull, and Snacks
Donated by Class of 2028 Softball Players
60 min Massage + Relaxation Basket
Donated by 8U Red - DGSA
Redbird Blanket (queen size for warmth during cold spring games), clear tote, koozies, Adult Medium Redbirds Softball Crewneck, andAdult XL Redbirds Softball Hoodie.
Donated by Steve & Anne Laurent
Pizza Lunch with Ice Cream for winner and 5 guests!
Winner and guests must be current students at Heritage Elementary
Donated by Mrs. Katie Bradford
Ride to school in a Ledgeview Fire Truck
Donated by Anne Laurent
Four 9-hole rounds of golf, and $175 to use toward golf, food, and shopping at Twin Oak Gold Course in Denmark, WI
Donated by Class of 2027 Softball Players
S'mores Kit, Fire Fishing Pole, Backpack Cooler, and Padded Outdoor Blanket
Donated by J&S Concrete
1 coaching Jacket, Ladies size Large
Winner (+one friend/teammate of their choice) receives an away game travel experience. Includes bus ride to game, bat girls for that away game & pizza on bus ride home. Game TBD
Donated by Coach Travis Piper
Choose between: 50 units of Tox or 1/2 Syringe of Lip Filler
Donated by Nicole Spaeth
De Pere Redbird engraved cutting board, assorted meats, cheeses and wine, and meat and cheese knife set.
Donated by Class of 2024 Captains - Baugnets, Kubicks, and Zellners
"Old Fashion" Basket with scratch off lottery tickets
Donated by Cory and Chris Hudson
Blanket, home decor and wine
Donated by Class of 2029 Softball Players
Enjoy an unforgettable bird hunting experience for 2 people (one participant must be a veteran) at the beautiful North Oak Hunt Club in Navarino, WI. This guided hunt, led by Klay Konrad, includes a trained hunting dog and the opportunity to hunt 10 birds. Hosted by Feathered Forces, this is a meaningful way to honor and celebrate our veterans through the great outdoors.
Donated by Klay Konrad
