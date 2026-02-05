Silent Auction

Experience an unforgettable evening with the Whitetails Unlimited Banquet Package, featuring a delightful dinner for two. This exclusive lot also includes a chance to win fabulous prizes through our raffle package, as well as a special ladies raffle package, making it an event not to be missed. Join us for a night filled with excitement and purpose, while supporting a great cause. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!

Date for the Banquet is January 9, 2027

Donated by: Crawford County Whitetails Unlimited