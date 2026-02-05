Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the art of coffee appreciation with our exclusive Coffee Cupping Experience. Perfect for coffee lovers, this unique opportunity invites you to explore a variety of rich, aromatic blends as you learn tasting techniques from a knowledgeable expert. Delight in the subtleties of flavor and aroma while gaining insight into the coffee-making process. This engaging and informative session promises to deepen your love for coffee and enhance your tasting skills.
Donated by: Revelation Roastery
Starting bid
Prepare for an epic build with this Marvel Helicarrier Lego set! Perfect for fans of the Marvel universe, this intricately designed model lets you recreate the iconic flying fortress. Featuring highly detailed components, it’s a fantastic addition for collectors and avid builders alike. Dive into the action and showcase your creativity while supporting a great cause—your bid helps make a difference!
Donated by: Gina Mills COUNTRY Financial
Starting bid
Experience the essence of flavor with the Mullens Gift Box, featuring their exquisite dressing renowned for enhancing any dish. Perfect for gourmet enthusiasts, this beautifully packaged selection showcases the art of culinary delight, making it an exceptional addition to any kitchen. Whether for a dinner gathering or a personal treat, indulge in this premium dressing and elevate your meals to new heights. A perfect gift for food lovers, this box promises to impress!
Donated by: Mullens Dressing Co
Starting bid
Experience the allure of a "Mystery Date Night"! This exclusive auction package offers a captivating evening tailored just for you and your special someone. Delight in an enchanting blend of surprise activities, delicious cuisine, and unforgettable moments. Perfect for rekindling romance or simply enjoying a fun night out, this mystery date promises to keep you guessing until the very end. Join us in supporting a worthy cause while treating yourself to a night of mystery!
Starting bid
Join us for an exclusive lunch with a local author as you dive into their inspiring story of miracles and hope. This unique experience includes a signed copy of their book, offering a personal touch to your collection. Engage in meaningful conversation over a delicious meal and be uplifted by their journey. Don’t miss the chance to share this memorable afternoon while supporting a great cause.
Donated by: Heather Wilber
Starting bid
Introducing the Kids Bible Study Bag, a delightful assortment designed to inspire young minds! This engaging bundle features a Guess Who game featuring beloved Bible characters that promises hours of fun and learning. It also includes a stylish tumbler, perfect for staying hydrated during study sessions. This unique collection is perfect for nurturing faith and fostering a love for Bible stories among children. Don’t miss the chance to enhance your child's spiritual journey!
Donated by: Kim Fancil
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable evening with the Whitetails Unlimited Banquet Package, featuring a delightful dinner for two. This exclusive lot also includes a chance to win fabulous prizes through our raffle package, as well as a special ladies raffle package, making it an event not to be missed. Join us for a night filled with excitement and purpose, while supporting a great cause. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!
Date for the Banquet is January 9, 2027
Donated by: Crawford County Whitetails Unlimited
Starting bid
Introducing this exquisite Handmade Macrame Baby Set, perfect for any nursery. This charming collection includes a beautifully crafted mobile, a stylish pacifier clip, and delightful baby toys, each made with love and attention to detail. Ideal for adding a touch of elegance to your baby’s space while providing engaging playtime options. Perfect for new parents or as a thoughtful gift, this set is a beautiful blend of functionality and artistry. Bid now for a heartwarming addition to any baby's world!
Donated by: Alluring Salon
Starting bid
Experience a memorable day on the greens with a Round of Golf and a cart rental at the stunning Oak Glen Golf Course. Perfect for both novice players and seasoned pros, this package offers an enjoyable day of sport amidst breathtaking scenery. Gather your friends or family for an unforgettable outing while supporting a great cause. Swing into action and make a difference with this exciting auction opportunity!
Donated by: Oak Glen
Starting bid
Introducing the Women's Bible Study Basket, a thoughtful collection crafted to enrich your spiritual journey. Inside, you'll find beautifully designed journals, inspiring devotionals, and more for reflective moments. Enhance your study sessions with uplifting mugs and artisan teas. This basket is perfect for both personal use and group gatherings, making it a heartwarming gift for any woman seeking to deepen her faith. Bid now to support a great cause while nurturing your spiritual growth!
Donated by: Kim Fancil
Starting bid
Introducing the ultimate Picnic Basket, filled with everything you need for a delightful outdoor dining experience, including a hidden pocket for ice to keep things cool. This charming set includes kid-friendly utensils and plates, making it perfect for family outings. With a stylish design and all the essentials at your fingertips, you can enjoy nature while savoring good food and great company. Don't miss the chance to elevate your picnics and create lasting memories with this wonderful addition to your outdoor adventures!
Donated by: Bailey's Travel
Starting bid
Introducing a delightful Handmade Baby Quilt, meticulously crafted with love and care. This charming quilt features vibrant fabrics and a comforting design, perfect for wrapping your little one in warmth. Ideal for nursery decor or as a thoughtful gift, it showcases unique stitching and premium materials that ensure durability. Bid now to own this special piece, creating cherished memories for both baby and parent. Your contribution supports a meaningful cause, making it even more special!
Donated by: Becky Miller
Starting bid
Add a touch of handcrafted charm and everyday practicality to your wardrobe with this beautifully coordinated set!
**Handmade Belt Bag**
This eye-catching belt bag features a vibrant teal and navy patterned fabric paired with a coordinating solid teal flap and classic brass hardware. Designed for both style and convenience, it includes an adjustable strap for comfortable wear as a belt bag or crossbody. Perfect for keeping your essentials close at hand—phone, keys, wallet, and more—while staying hands-free on the go.
**Quilted iPad Case**
The matching quilted iPad case showcases a soft botanical print with delicate green leaves and subtle pink accents. Thoughtfully crafted with padded protection and a secure zipper closure, it keeps your device safe in style. Ideal for work, school, church, or travel.
Each piece is carefully handmade with attention to detail, making this set both unique and functional. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone special, this one-of-a-kind bundle blends beauty, craftsmanship, and everyday usefulness.
**Bid generously and take home this stylish, handcrafted set while supporting a great cause!**
Donated by: Nancy Barr
Starting bid
Bring beauty, peace, and purpose into your home with a handcrafted quartz gemstone tree. Delicately formed with soft stone “leaves” and silver wire branches, this elegant piece symbolizes love, healing, and renewed strength. The trunk and base add an earthy warmth, making it a meaningful accent for any space.
Whether displayed in an office, living room, or prayer space, this unique piece serves as a daily encouragement to let light and love flourish. A beautiful gift. A lasting keepsake. A symbol of hope in bloom.
Donated by: The Crystal Cellar
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!