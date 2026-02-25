Redefine Church

Redefine The City Sponsorship

Title Sponsor
$15,000

No expiration

Event naming rights, logo on ALL materials, prime booth, stage mentions throughout worship,

finish line banner, featured social media, VIP hospitality, Naming rights (Timed 5K Presented By

[Business)

Presenting Sponsor
$7,500

No expiration

Large Logo on event marketing materials, prime booth, stage mention during worship, social

media feature, banner logo placement

Gold Membership
$5,000

No expiration

Large Logo on marketing material, premium booth, social media feature, stage recognition,

banner logo placement

Silver
$2,500

No expiration

Medium Logo on marketing materials, premium booth, social media mention, banner logo

placement

Bronze
$1,000

No expiration

Medium Logo on marketing materials, Social media mention, standard booth space

Community Partner
$500

No expiration

Small Logo on marketing materials, standard booth space, social media mention

City Supporter
$250

No expiration

Small Logo on marketing materials, Recognition, standard booth space

