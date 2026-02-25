Redefine The City Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Event naming rights, logo on ALL materials, prime booth, stage mentions throughout worship,
finish line banner, featured social media, VIP hospitality, Naming rights (Timed 5K Presented By
[Business)
No expiration
Large Logo on event marketing materials, prime booth, stage mention during worship, social
media feature, banner logo placement
No expiration
Large Logo on marketing material, premium booth, social media feature, stage recognition,
banner logo placement
No expiration
Medium Logo on marketing materials, premium booth, social media mention, banner logo
placement
No expiration
Bronze $1,000
Medium Logo on marketing materials, Social media mention, standard booth space
No expiration
Small Logo on marketing materials, standard booth space, social media mention
No expiration
Small Logo on marketing materials, Recognition, standard booth space
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!