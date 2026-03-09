Redemption Church Of Bristol's Community Needs Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
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This basket contains: 1 $25 gift card for Penelope Fox Art Studio, 1 "Make your own clay panda" kit, and 1 "Make your own slime" bundle, 2 travel board games, and 1 Melissa and Doug "Water Wow!" Activity Board
This basket contains: Loose-leaf tea, adventurine crystal handmade seahorse earrings, homemade candle, 1 free Tuesday chair yoga session at Open Center Yoga, and 1 yoga mat
Evermore coffee beans, mug, water bottle, T-shirt, and $30 gift card
This basket contains: Bundles of a variety of loose-leaf tea flavors, mulling spices, a tea towel, and a glass teapot
This basket contains: 2 tickets for Exit4 Delran Escape Room, 1 Tantrix puzzle game, 1 sudoku book, and 1 interactive mystery puzzle book
This basket contains: 1 $50 gift card to Commonplace Reader in Newtown, 1 Bear "Warmie," 1 literary-themed candle, 1 weekly planner, and a "Blind Date with a book" - sponsored by Bristol Books & Bindery
This basket contains: 1 mug, tea bags, a variety of kitchen utensils, 1 tea towel, 1 candle, 1 hand soap, 1 spoon rest, 1 picture frame
This basket contains: Bible, journal, pens, highlighters, sticky tabs, scripture notecards and envelopes, mug, tea ball strainer, loose-leaf tea, and a candle
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