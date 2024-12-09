Redlands Police Officers Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

Includes two foursomes, breakfast, banquet dinner, headline placement on all promotional media, event tee shirts for all players, gift bag, premium gift basket, four tee signs, banquet recognition, two 30 second sponsored social media commercial, website recognition and social media recognition. A strict dress code of tucked in collared shirts and no hats inside the clubhouse will be strictly enforced.
Commander Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes two foursomes, breakfast, banquet dinner, large placement on all promotional media, event tee shirt for all players, gift bag, gift basket, two tee signs, banquet recognition, two 15 second sponsored social media commercial, website recognition and social media recognition. A strict dress code of tucked in collared shirts and no hats inside the clubhouse will be strictly enforced.
Sergeant Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes one foursome, breakfast, banquet dinner, event tee shirt for all players, small placement on all promotional material, 1 tee sign, gift bag, banquet recognition, one 15 second sponsored social media commercial, website recognition and social media recognition.. A strict dress code of tucked in collared shirts and no hats inside the clubhouse will be strictly enforced.
Banquet Sponsor
$3,000
Tournament Banquet Sponsor includes banquet recognition, large placement on all promotional material, website recognition and social media recognition.
Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,000
Golf Cart Sponsor includes advertising on all golf carts, large placement on all promotional material, website recognition and social media recognition.
Business Sponsor
$1,500
One tee sign, website recognition, social media recognition and small logo placement on promotional material. Option to have a booth at the clubhouse or on a hole.
Golf Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
RPOF Golf Foursome includes cart fees, breakfast, banquet dinner and event tee shirt. A strict dress code of tucked in collared shirts and no hats inside the clubhouse will be strictly enforced.
Booth Sponsor
$500
Set up your booth on a hole or at the clubhouse.
Single Golfer
$250
Single player includes cart fees, breakfast, banquet dinner and event tee shirt. A strict dress code of tucked in collared shirts and no hats inside the clubhouse will be strictly enforced.
Tee Sign Sponsor
$250
Tee sign sponsor with your company logo.
Add a donation for Redlands Police Officers Foundation
$
