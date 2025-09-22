Redoubt Elementary Carnival Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
486 W Redoubt Ave, Soldotna, AK 99669, USA
Basket Contains soccer ball, cones, pickleball paddles and balls with carry case, and nerf vortex football Donated by 6th grade families. Retail Value $80
Basket Includes Hamock, First Aid Kit, 2 Starbucks Straw Cups, Headlamps, Snacks, and 4 Battery Hanging Clip lights. Retail Value $85
Donated by Kindergarten families, this basket includes bulk coffee beans, clay mug, frother, chocolate covered coffee beans Retail Value $75
Basket Contains 3 Board Games, 2 Card Games, and Reese pretzel Snack. Donated by 1st Grade Families. Retail Value $85
Donated by 5th Grade Families, Basket contains Reese Oreo, Feastables, Smores Trail mix, Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix, Nutella cookies and more! Retail Value $65
Donated by 2nd grade families, this basket includes 2 DVD Movies, 12ct popcorn, 7 movie box candies, M&M popcorn Retail Value $70
Donated by PreK families, basket contains Art supplies, bubbles, chalk, paint, iPad case, notebooks and more! Retail Value $40
Basket Contains Backpack, 2 water bottles, 2 lunch boxes, and 2 sets winter gloves. All the items you would find in the school lost and found, donated by the Todd Family. Retail Value $80
Donated by the Alaska Shop this basket includes Whale Book ends, Salmon kid's book, Boats Adult Coloring Book, and adventure book Total Retail Value $140
Donated by the Alaska Shop this basket includes Extra Large Sea Otter Stuffie (over 2 feet long) and Make Your Own Fishing Game. Total Retail Value $130
Mama Bear Pjs Size Large, Dragonfly Sweater Size Large, Hummingbird Pjs Size Large. Total Retail Value $160
Basket includes 13 science and experiment items including microscope set, scales, geodes, fossils, rocketry, fidgets, notebooks and more! Retail Value $ 171.00
Over 25 Sensory centered toys for fun and learning. Basket Includes Keychains, squish mazes, fidgets, water snake, chewy jewelry, clickers, 3D printed ball and more! Retail Value $187.00
Voucher for a 10lb Smoked Prime Rib from Echo Lake. Echo Lake Unisex XL T-Shirt and Echo Lake Ball Hat with Adjustable Back Retail Value $400
Waffle Maker and two gourmet Waffle Mixes. Retail Value $105.00
Donated by Alaska Wildgear, basket contains two Alaska Supersoft T-shirts and 1 Wildgear ¼ zip sweatshirt. Retail value $118
All your Ladies guilty pleasures of Coffee, popcorn, cookies, Chocolate Starbucks Straw Cups, Cookbook, Baking mats and More! Retail Value $120
Basket Contains Youth Carhart Overalls, 2 Carhart Beanies and 2 Carhart Youth Sweatshirts Donated By Sweeneys Clothing (Sizes can be exchanged on clothing items at Sweeneys) Retail Value $150
Basket includes Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: The Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter, Book 1), Harry Potter mug with house crests and Color Changing Hot Chocolate pouches. Retail Value $55
Bucket contains Journal, bookmarks, strawberry tray, vase, spatulas, mug and two Paisley Boutique Gift Cards! Retail Value $75
Basket includes Lego Dreamzz Treehouse and Large Stuffed snake Retail Value $130
includes Wall Fan, 2 packs Pods, fragrance flower, bitty bud. Retail Value $100
Basket Donated by FrostFire contains a family friendly book Series, with specialty items created by FrostFire Laser Creations.
Donated by AK Crazy Collector, this basket includes retro arcade game, minion blocs, transformer, Oreo squish and candy! Retail Value $100
Woven Basket, 2 Snowy Summit Soaps, 2 Snowy Summit Shower Tea Bags Donated by Frames and Things. Retail Value $50
Bucket contains Speaker bar, bucket tool caddy, headlamp, screwdriver set, double tape measure, box cutter set, and battery bank Donated by Home Depot Retail Value $150
This Basket includes Apron with utility pockets for all the BBQ essentials, over 20 BBQ cooking tolls, 2 silicon trivets/mitts, and 2 BBQ seasonings. Retail Value $60
Mitten Cutting board/tray, Oreo hot cocoa, 2 Festive Spatula Sets, Decorative ceramic Spoon, hot cocoa packets $65
Contains 2oz Copa-Calm Magnesium Lotion, 2oz Joy Magnesium Lotion, 3oz children's Sleep Spray, Toy Surprise Soap Bar, Cranberry Lip Butter, 3oz Joy Magnesium Spray, 2oz Lavender/Eucalyptus Dead Sea Salt Soak, children's BooBoo Stick, and an elf basket to hold it all. Retail value $
Basket Contains decorative dish, hand towel, flower tray and $25 Orange Poppy Gift Card Rreatil Value $
Basket Contains Basketball, Sports Bag, Gatorade Water bottle and sports drink mix. Retail Value $60
Lunch Box, Laser Cut Kaladi Mug, Ice Coffee, Ground Coffee, Drip Coffee Maker, BBQ Sauce and Seasoning Mix. Retail Value $75
Basket includes 2 Tickets, youth sweatshirt, hat, water bottle, Bumper sticker, foam puck and mini hockey stick! Retail Value $120
Handmade and donated by Evelyn Monroe, Item is handmade floral Kuspuk Sized Womens M/L Retail Value $140
This basket includes 12 ct popcorn, $25 netflix giftcard, 6 Large Candies, reeses popcorn donated by 2nd grade families. Retail Value $65
Donated by 4th grade families, Basket includes Thanksgiving mug, turkey toy, kitchen utensil, baking mix, thanksgiving napkins, holiday pie sponge $50
Donated by 4th grade families this basket includes holiday kitchen towels, oven mitts, candles, baking mix, utensils, Harvest sign $50
Donated by kindergarten families this basket contains three bags Hershey chocolate, bulk coffee, caramel syrup, tea $50
This Basket includes truffles, ground coffee, dish towels, iced coffee travel glasses donated by kindergarten families. Retail Value $65
Donated by Third grade families, this basket includes dry bag, fishing pole, hand warmers, thermaseat, Retail Value $80.00
Donated by AK Crazy Collector, this basket includes mystery car ball, dino puzzle, minecraft, jelly bean carebears and more! Retail Value $80
Donated by 6th grade families, this basket includes Neon Volleyball, AND1 Basketball, Nitro Golfballs, Football Soccer Ball and more Retail Value $120
Donated by AK Crazy Collector, this basket includes toys like water bottle, Make your own squish craft kit, squish balls, surprise egg, pets, Cookiez and more! Retail Value $95
Donated by the Alaska Shop, this basket includes Large Sea Shell Platter, Boxed Salmon and Seafood, and Cedar Smoking Planks. Retail Value $80
Alaska Themed Starbucks Straw cup, Travel Mug, and Ceramic mug, travel tote and coffee beans Retail Value $70
Basket Contains two Starbucks Straw cups, coffee beans, glass syrup containers and gently used purse Retail Value $75
Bauer Hockey Hat, Bauer Mini Hockey Stick Hover Hockey Game Retail Value $75 Donated by AK Sk8te SHop
Ground Coffee Bags, Disney Parks Cookbook, Starbucks Ceramic Travel Mug, AK ceramic mug, and travel tote Retail Value $90
Contains fairy Jar craft, Latch hook craft, ornament craft, pillow craft, fat quarters, Moose hanging and more! Retail Value $85
DIY crochet fox kit, embroidery bookmark, pompom craft, paper quilting ornament and macrame plant pot hanger, pipe cleaner flowers. Retail Value $60
Alaska Themed Starbucks mug, travel mug, straw cup, tote bag and ground coffee Retail Value $65
Contains two Alaska Themed Starbucks mug and ground coffee, with reuseable plastic iced coffee cups set. Retail Value $45
Basket includes Towels, two snorkel gear sets, Ball and 4 Water Squirter bomb balls. Retail Value $65 Donated by the Todd family
Gently used Hockey Skates, Pluto's Hockey Jersey, Helmet, Value $40
Ceramic platter with three matching fish shaped dip cups and Felicity Loft Alaskan Tea Retail Value $40
Contains Mario game of life, stitch monopoly, basket weaving kit, two diamond painting kit, windchime kit, keychain kit and more from craft club! Retail Value $95
contains Reese’s animal crackers, smore fixin’s, popcorn, Hi Chew, Sodas, Chocolate, trail mix, salted Carmel Snacks and More! Retail Value $70
Basket contains ceramic pumpkin, fall inspired candles and multiple baking mixes donated by 4th grade families! Retail Value $60
Basket Contains 5 boxes of amazingly decorated sugar cookies in fall theme. Retail Value $70
Basket Contains all things needed for an amazing pizza night! Pan, sauce seasonings, and more! Retail Value $100
Hand Sewn Quilt by our very own Mrs. Hale. Comes with Quilt and Basket with Stuffed kitty to match. Retail Value $140
