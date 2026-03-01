Redtail Ridge EBP Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Winner gets to invite three friends
Starting bid
The Winners class gets to enjoy popsicles with the Principal
Starting bid
The Winner gets to invite 1 friend for this fun lunch
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The winner plus 3 friends will get to go on this fun walk during the school day!
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The winner and 2 friends get to enjoy a ice cream treat during the school day!
Starting bid
The winner and 2 Friends get to make this fun candy salad during the school day
Starting bid
The Winner and 3 friends get to enjoy this fun breakfast before school- 7:45am
Starting bid
The Winner and 3 friends get to enjoy this fun breakfast before school- 7:45am
Starting bid
The winner and 2 Friends get to enjoy this fun treat during the school day
Starting bid
The winner and 3 friends get to enjoy donuts with the Dean
Starting bid
The whole class gets to enjoy some extra time outside
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Winner plus 2 friends get to enjoy a fun craft-cycle day 5 only 3:00-4:00
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Winner plus 1 friend gets to enjoy this fun treat- before school 7:45
Starting bid
Winner plus 1 friend gets to enjoy this fun treat- before school 7:45
Starting bid
Winner plus 1 friend gets to enjoy this fun treat- before school 7:45
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1 person gets to run the school!
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The winner plus 1 friend gets this fun lunch (12:10-12:40)
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The winner plus 2 friends get to have a fun afternoon (after school 3:00-3:30)
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Winner plus 3 friends (3:00 - 5:00), would have to be DAY 1 or 3
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The winner plus 3 friends get to enjoy decorating delicious cookies (12:05 -12:35)
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Winner plus 1 friend gets to enjoy some starbies before school -7:45am
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The winner plus 1 friend
8:45-9:10am (during the school day)
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Winner plus 2 friends gets to enjoy some pizza (11:10-11:35)
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Come have lunch with some friends from our Life Skills group
Starting bid
winner plus a friend get to come and have some fun with their friends in LifeSkills 8:50-9:15
Starting bid
winner plus a friend get to come and have some fun with their friends in LifeSkills 9:15-9:45
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The Top 5 bids get to enjoy this fun day! Winners plus a friend 12:15-1:05
Starting bid
The Top 5 bids get to enjoy this fun day! Winners plus a friend 11:00-11:30
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1 winner + 4 friends (during the school day - Wednesday or Thursday, 8:30-8:50)
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The winner and 4 friends get to have some fun after school for one hour
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Come enjoy some fresh air with your friends in Life Skills
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Come and enjoy a game of soccer with your friends from Life skills
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Winner plus 1 friend
8:45-9:10 during the school day
Starting bid
Winner plus 1 friend gets to enjoy this super fun lunch
11:15-11:45 or 12:25-12:55
Starting bid
Winner plus 1 friend
8:45-9:10 during the school day
Starting bid
Winner plus 1 friend (before school 7:45)
Starting bid
Winner plus 2 friends gets to have some fun with friends (8:30-9:00)
Starting bid
Winner plus 2 friends
(before school 7:45)
Starting bid
Winner plus 1 friend get to go and do a fun greeting and Activity with their kindergarten friends! (between 8:45-9:15)
Starting bid
The Winner plus 1 friend get to go and have some fun with Kindergartners (8:30-9:00)
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