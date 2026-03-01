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Redtail Ridge PTC

About this event

Redtail Ridge EBP Silent Auction

Front Row Seats- Kinder Graduation (6 seats max)
$5

Starting bid

Front Row Seats- Kinder Graduation (6 seats max)
$5

Starting bid

Front Row Seats- 5th Grade Graduation (6 seats max)
$5

Starting bid

Front Row Seats- 5th Grade Graduation (6 seats max)
$5

Starting bid

Pizza Party with the Principal and Dean
$5

Starting bid

The Winner gets to invite three friends

Popsicles with the Principal
$5

Starting bid

The Winners class gets to enjoy popsicles with the Principal

Fast food lunch with the Principal and Dean
$5

Starting bid

The Winner gets to invite 1 friend for this fun lunch

Nature walk and craft with Mrs. Alpaugh
$5

Starting bid

The winner plus 3 friends will get to go on this fun walk during the school day!

Ice cream party in the office with Keri and Heather!
$5

Starting bid

The winner and 2 friends get to enjoy a ice cream treat during the school day!

Make a Candy Salad Treat Mix with Mrs. Miller
$5

Starting bid

The winner and 2 Friends get to make this fun candy salad during the school day

Morning donuts and juice with Mrs. Roberts
$5

Starting bid

The Winner and 3 friends get to enjoy this fun breakfast before school- 7:45am

Taylor Swift songs + donuts with Mrs. Hough
$5

Starting bid

The Winner and 3 friends get to enjoy this fun breakfast before school- 7:45am

Sweet Treat with Mrs. Kodada
$5

Starting bid

The winner and 2 Friends get to enjoy this fun treat during the school day

Donuts with the Dean
$5

Starting bid

The winner and 3 friends get to enjoy donuts with the Dean

Extra outside class game time
$5

Starting bid

The whole class gets to enjoy some extra time outside

Craft project after school with Allison Heisler
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 2 friends get to enjoy a fun craft-cycle day 5 only 3:00-4:00

Donut Date with Mrs. Hanson (Katie)
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 1 friend gets to enjoy this fun treat- before school 7:45

Donut Date with Mrs. Haugh
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 1 friend gets to enjoy this fun treat- before school 7:45

Donut Date with Mrs Schnackenberg
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 1 friend gets to enjoy this fun treat- before school 7:45

Principal/Dean for the day
$5

Starting bid

1 person gets to run the school!

Jimmy Johns Lunch with Mrs. Hanstad
$5

Starting bid

The winner plus 1 friend gets this fun lunch (12:10-12:40)

Cookies, crafts, and conversation with Ms. Erickson
$5

Starting bid

The winner plus 2 friends get to have a fun afternoon (after school 3:00-3:30)

Paint Party with Mrs. Rudd
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 3 friends (3:00 - 5:00), would have to be DAY 1 or 3

Cookie decorating with Ms. Groll
$5

Starting bid

The winner plus 3 friends get to enjoy decorating delicious cookies (12:05 -12:35)

Starbucks with Mrs. Hansen (Jennifer)
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 1 friend gets to enjoy some starbies before school -7:45am


Lead a Second Grade Morning Meeting (Greeting and Activity)
$5

Starting bid

The winner plus 1 friend

8:45-9:10am (during the school day)


Pizza with Mrs. Scheffler
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 2 friends gets to enjoy some pizza (11:10-11:35)

Lunch with Life Skills- With Caitlin Connelly
$5

Starting bid

Come have lunch with some friends from our Life Skills group

Teach Morning Meeting with Mrs.Lagergren in LifeSkills
$5

Starting bid

winner plus a friend get to come and have some fun with their friends in LifeSkills 8:50-9:15 



Teach Morning Meeting with Mrs.Lagergren in LifeSkills
$5

Starting bid

winner plus a friend get to come and have some fun with their friends in LifeSkills 9:15-9:45

Phonics Fun with Life Skills with Mrs.Lagergren
$5

Starting bid

The Top 5 bids get to enjoy this fun day! Winners plus a friend 12:15-1:05

Game Time with Life Skills with Mrs.Lagergren
$5

Starting bid

The Top 5 bids get to enjoy this fun day! Winners plus a friend 11:00-11:30

Disney Sing-a-long & Donuts! with Mrs. Z & Mrs. Iverson
$5

Starting bid

1 winner + 4 friends (during the school day - Wednesday or Thursday, 8:30-8:50)

Touchdowns & Tailgates - touch football and gatorades/snack
$5

Starting bid

The winner and 4 friends get to have some fun after school for one hour


Outside walk with Life Skills with Caitlyn Connelly
$5

Starting bid

Come enjoy some fresh air with your friends in Life Skills

Soccer game in gym with Life Skills with Caitlyn Connelly
$5

Starting bid

Come and enjoy a game of soccer with your friends from Life skills

Lead 2nd Grade Morning Meeting and Read Aloud-Kelly Stufft
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 1 friend

8:45-9:10 during the school day


Jimmy Johns lunch with Mrs Stufft
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 1 friend gets to enjoy this super fun lunch

11:15-11:45 or 12:25-12:55


Lead 2nd Grade Morning Meeting Game- Mrs. McGinnis
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 1 friend

8:45-9:10 during the school day


Donut Date with Ms. McGinnis
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 1 friend (before school 7:45)

Bowling in DAPE room with Life Skill Friends with Mrs. Megan
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 2 friends gets to have some fun with friends (8:30-9:00)

Donut Date with Mrs Hatchett
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 2 friends 

(before school 7:45)


Lead a Kindergarten Morning Meeting - Mrs. Madson
$5

Starting bid

Winner plus 1 friend get to go and do a fun greeting and Activity with their kindergarten friends! (between 8:45-9:15)

Playtime in Mrs. Madson’s room
$5

Starting bid

The Winner plus 1 friend get to go and have some fun with Kindergartners (8:30-9:00)

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