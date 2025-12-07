RedTails Digital Engineering Alliance TechFORCE

Empower yourself to learn at your own speed with the TechFORCE Self-Paced Program. This flexible option gives you full access to 10 premium certification courses from CompTIA and Cisco Networking Academy, designed to prepare you for high-demand careers in IT, networking, and cybersecurity.

What’s Included:

10 Industry-Recognized Courses , including:

CompTIA Certifications : A+, Network+, Security+, and more Cisco Networking Academy Tracks : Networking Essentials, CCNA-aligned modules, IoT, and automation fundamentals

24/7 Online Access : Learn anytime, anywhere

Self-Taught Structure : No deadlines, complete at your own pace

Certification Prep : Comprehensive resources and practice exams

Career Pathways :

IT Support Specialist Network Technician Cybersecurity Analyst Junior Network Engineer IoT Field Technician



Ideal For:

Independent learners

Busy professionals

Students seeking flexible certification options

Outcome:

Gain globally recognized credentials and practical skills to thrive in the digital economy and smart infrastructure projects.



