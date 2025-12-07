RedTails Digital Engineering Alliance TechFORCE

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Start your journey toward a rewarding career in technology and skilled trades with a complimentary introductory interview. This session is designed to help you explore the RedTails Digital Engineering TechFORCE program, understand available career pathways, and determine the best fit for your goals.
What’s Included:
Duration: 20–30 minutes
Cost: FREE
Format: Virtual
No expiration
🔧 Instructor - William Wells
($600 dollars off) HUD, SNAP, Out-of-Work, Closed Business Coupon Code: LetMeRise100$
🔧 Program Overview
This pathway builds on the proven success of RedTails TechFORCE, expanding into cutting-edge AI domains while maintaining its mission of inclusive, community-driven workforce development.
Component Description
Duration: 18-week hybrid bootcamp (self-paced, online + hands-on labs)
Weekly Sessions: Mondays @ 6:00 PM CST to 7:00 PM CST
Certifications Offered: - AI Fundamentals (Microsoft or IBM) - Machine Learning with Python - Generative AI Applications - IC3 GS6 Digital Literacy - AI Ethics & Responsible Innovation
Entrepreneurship Track: Business model development, pitch training, and digital product launch strategies
Tools & Platforms: Python, TensorFlow, OpenAI APIs, Canva, ChatGPT, GitHub
Incentives: Small Business Virtual Real Estate for Small Business Online, mentorship, job placement support, startup incubation access
Eligibility: Open to all learners—no diploma required
🌟 Why This Pathway Matters
1. Democratizing Access to AI Careers
• Removes barriers for underserved communities to enter high-growth tech sectors.
• No prior degree required—just curiosity and commitment.
2. Industry-Relevant Skills
• Learners gain hands-on experience with real-world AI tools and frameworks.
• Certifications align with employer demands in data science, automation, and digital innovation.
3. Entrepreneurship as Empowerment
• Participants learn to build AI-driven solutions for local challenges.
• Encourages ownership, creativity, and economic mobility through tech entrepreneurship.
4. Workforce Readiness
• Combines technical training with soft skills, digital literacy, and career coaching.
• Graduates are prepared for roles like AI analyst, ML technician, prompt engineer, or startup founder.
5. Community Impact
• Strengthens local ecosystems by cultivating homegrown talent.
• Supports aSTEAM Village’s mission to uplift through STEM, education, and innovation.
No expiration
Empower yourself to learn at your own speed with the TechFORCE Self-Paced Program. This flexible option gives you full access to 10 premium certification courses from CompTIA and Cisco Networking Academy, designed to prepare you for high-demand careers in IT, networking, and cybersecurity.
What’s Included:
Ideal For:
Outcome:
Gain globally recognized credentials and practical skills to thrive in the digital economy and smart infrastructure projects.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!