RedTails Digital Engineering Alliance TechFORCE

RedTails TechFORCE Digital Engineering Enrollment Interview
Free

No expiration

Start your journey toward a rewarding career in technology and skilled trades with a complimentary introductory interview. This session is designed to help you explore the RedTails Digital Engineering TechFORCE program, understand available career pathways, and determine the best fit for your goals.

What’s Included:

  • Personalized Consultation: Meet with a program advisor to discuss your interests, skills, and career objectives.
  • Program Overview: Learn about certifications, training options, and job placement opportunities.
  • Eligibility Guidance: Get information on scholarships, funding assistance, and enrollment requirements.
  • Next Steps: Receive a tailored roadmap for your education and career journey.

Duration: 20–30 minutes
Cost: FREE
Format: Virtual

AI & Digital Entrepreneurship Pathway
$750

No expiration

🔧 Instructor - William Wells


($600 dollars off) HUD, SNAP, Out-of-Work, Closed Business Coupon Code: LetMeRise100$


🔧 Program Overview

This pathway builds on the proven success of RedTails TechFORCE, expanding into cutting-edge AI domains while maintaining its mission of inclusive, community-driven workforce development.


Component  Description

Duration:  18-week hybrid bootcamp (self-paced, online + hands-on labs)


Weekly Sessions:  Mondays @ 6:00 PM CST to 7:00 PM CST


Certifications Offered:  - AI Fundamentals (Microsoft or IBM) - Machine Learning with Python - Generative AI       Applications - IC3 GS6 Digital Literacy - AI Ethics & Responsible Innovation


Entrepreneurship Track:  Business model development, pitch training, and digital product launch strategies


Tools & Platforms:  Python, TensorFlow, OpenAI APIs, Canva, ChatGPT, GitHub


Incentives:    Small Business Virtual Real Estate for Small Business Online, mentorship, job placement   support, startup incubation access


Eligibility:    Open to all learners—no diploma required


🌟 Why This Pathway Matters


1. Democratizing Access to AI Careers

•  Removes barriers for underserved communities to enter high-growth tech sectors.

•  No prior degree required—just curiosity and commitment.


2. Industry-Relevant Skills

•  Learners gain hands-on experience with real-world AI tools and frameworks.

•  Certifications align with employer demands in data science, automation, and digital innovation.


3. Entrepreneurship as Empowerment

•  Participants learn to build AI-driven solutions for local challenges.

•  Encourages ownership, creativity, and economic mobility through tech entrepreneurship.


4. Workforce Readiness

•  Combines technical training with soft skills, digital literacy, and career coaching.

•  Graduates are prepared for roles like AI analyst, ML technician, prompt engineer, or startup founder.

5. Community Impact

•  Strengthens local ecosystems by cultivating homegrown talent.

•  Supports aSTEAM Village’s mission to uplift through STEM, education, and innovation.

Self-Paced, Self-Taught with AI Study Buddy
$24.95

No expiration

Empower yourself to learn at your own speed with the TechFORCE Self-Paced Program. This flexible option gives you full access to 10 premium certification courses from CompTIA and Cisco Networking Academy, designed to prepare you for high-demand careers in IT, networking, and cybersecurity.

What’s Included:

  • 10 Industry-Recognized Courses, including:
    • CompTIA Certifications: A+, Network+, Security+, and more
    • Cisco Networking Academy Tracks: Networking Essentials, CCNA-aligned modules, IoT, and automation fundamentals
  • 24/7 Online Access: Learn anytime, anywhere
  • Self-Taught Structure: No deadlines, complete at your own pace
  • Certification Prep: Comprehensive resources and practice exams
  • Career Pathways:
    • IT Support Specialist
    • Network Technician
    • Cybersecurity Analyst
    • Junior Network Engineer
    • IoT Field Technician

Ideal For:

  • Independent learners
  • Busy professionals
  • Students seeking flexible certification options

Outcome:
Gain globally recognized credentials and practical skills to thrive in the digital economy and smart infrastructure projects.


