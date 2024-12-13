Redwood Psychological Association Membership

A Lifetime Member is an individual who (1) is age 65 or older and has been a member of RPA for twenty (20) years, or (2) a RPA member who, regardless of age or length of membership, is unable to work due to a permanent disability. Life Members receive an 80% discount off the Full Member rate . If this is your first time renewing as a Life Member, please contact RPA prior to registering to provide required documentation. Life Members shall retain the rights and privileges of the RPA membership class they held prior to becoming Life Members. Once Life Membership is awarded, the member shall qualify for this category as long as they renew their membership each year.