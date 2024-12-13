Redwood Psychological Association Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Full Members shall hold a doctorate in psychology or an equivalent degree, or be licensed as a psychologist in California or have a Diploma from the American Board of Professional Psychology. Full Members shall have all of the rights and privileges of RPA membership including the right to vote, hold office, serve as a chairperson of a committee, or serve on the Board.
Associate Members shall hold a master’s degree in psychology or an equivalent degree. Associate Members shall have all of the rights and privileges of RPA membership except the right to vote, hold office, serve as a chairperson of a committee, or serve on the Board.
Affiliate Members shall consist of individuals, groups, or organizations with an interest in psychology who do not meet the criteria for any other membership category. Affiliate Members shall have all of the rights and privileges of RPA membership except the right to vote, hold office, serve as a chairperson of a committee, or serve on the Board.
RPA Graduate Student (RPAGS): Full Members shall be actively enrolled in a doctoral psychology program or engaged in a post-doctoral psychology training program. RPAGS Members shall have all of the rights and privileges of RPA membership except the right to vote or hold office or serve on the Board. Any RPAGS member who serves on a RPA committee, task force, or Division Board of Directors shall have the right to vote when serving in that capacity. Members who register for this level are subject to school verification.
RPA Graduate Student (RPAGS): RPAGS Associate Members shall be enrolled in a Master’s Degree program in Psychology or the equivalent. RPAGS Members shall have all of the rights and privileges of RPA membership except the right to vote or hold office or serve on the Board. Any RPAGS member who serves on a RPA committee, task force, or Division Board of Directors shall have the right to vote when serving in that capacity. Members who register for this level are subject to school verification.
A Lifetime Member is an individual who (1) is age 65 or older and has been a member of RPA for twenty (20) years, or (2) a RPA member who, regardless of age or length of membership, is unable to work due to a permanent disability. Life Members receive an 80% discount off the Full Member rate . If this is your first time renewing as a Life Member, please contact RPA prior to registering to provide required documentation. Life Members shall retain the rights and privileges of the RPA membership class they held prior to becoming Life Members. Once Life Membership is awarded, the member shall qualify for this category as long as they renew their membership each year.
