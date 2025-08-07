Redwood Wrestling Club

About the memberships

Redwood Wrestling Club's 2025-26 Folkstyle Season Memberships

Season Membership
$600

No expiration

Sep 2-Mar 15 Membership, unlimited classes

*Save $180 compared to the monthly membership

Half Season Membership
$325

No expiration

Pay half the season at a time to save $130 over the season!

Sep-Dec and Jan-Mar 15, unlimited classes


Monthly Membership
$120

Renews monthly

Monthly Membership, unlimited classes.

Drop-In Fee
$15

No expiration

Pay for one class at a time!


This option is great for members participating in fewer classes!

