Redzone Charities of the MV Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Youngstown, OH 44514, USA, The Lake Club
Includes 4 golfers at the Lake Club of Youngstown, lunch, dinner, unlimited drinks and refreshments, hole prizes, and more!
Allows for one admission to dinner portion of the event.
The Title Sponsor receives premier recognition and event naming rights as:
“The RedZone Charities Golf Outing presented by [Sponsor Name]”
Benefits include:
Eagle Sponsors receive prominent recognition throughout the event and marketing materials.
Benefits include:
Birdie Sponsors enjoy strong visibility and direct engagement with event participants.
Benefits include:
One hole sponsor sign placed on the course.
$
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