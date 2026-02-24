Red Zone Charities Of Mv Inc

Hosted by

Red Zone Charities Of Mv Inc

About this event

Redzone Charities of the MV Golf Outing

1140 Paulin Rd

Youngstown, OH 44514, USA, The Lake Club

Golf Team Registration
$1,600

Includes 4 golfers at the Lake Club of Youngstown, lunch, dinner, unlimited drinks and refreshments, hole prizes, and more!

Dinner Only Ticket
$200

Allows for one admission to dinner portion of the event.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

The Title Sponsor receives premier recognition and event naming rights as:

“The RedZone Charities Golf Outing presented by [Sponsor Name]”

Benefits include:

  • Top-tier logo placement on all event signage, marketing, and promotional materials
  • Two banners or branded displays at key event locations
  • Opportunity for opening remarks and recognition during the awards presentation
  • Opportunity to include premium branded items in golfer gift bags
  • Two complimentary foursomes (8 golfers)
  • Dedicated recognition on the RedZone Charities website and social media before and after the event
  • Recognition as Title Sponsor in all event communications and press material
Eagle Sponsor
$5,000

Eagle Sponsors receive prominent recognition throughout the event and marketing materials.

Benefits include:

  • Prominent logo placement on all RedZone Charities Golf Outing signage and materials
  • Banner or display table at registration, lunch, or clubhouse
  • Opportunity to address attendees during awards or luncheon
  • Opportunity to include branded items in golfer gift bags
  • One complimentary foursome (4 golfers)
  • Premium recognition on RedZone Charities website and social media
  • Recognition as an Eagle Sponsor in all event communications
Birdie Sponsor
$2,500

Birdie Sponsors enjoy strong visibility and direct engagement with event participants.

Benefits include:

  • Premium hole sponsorship (preferred hole selection when available)
  • Logo placement on the event website, registration signage, and sponsor recognition board
  • Opportunity to include a promotional item in golfer gift bags
  • Recognition during the awards ceremony
  • One Complimentary foursome (4 golfers)
Par Sponsor
$600
  • Sole signage on one hole
Hole Sponsor
$150

One hole sponsor sign placed on the course.

Add a donation for Red Zone Charities Of Mv Inc

$

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