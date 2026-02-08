Reed Raider’s Baseball Silent Auction (BLUE) items sponsored by Comstock Insurance

ADVANCED SKIN RESURFACING

Reveal Your Best Skin with CoolPeel CO2

CoolPeel CO2 is an advanced resurfacing treatment that refreshes the skin with significantly less heat than traditional CO2 lasers.It gently targets the outermost layer of the skin to improve texture, soften fine lines, minimize pores, and reduce visible sun damage. Because the treatment is designed to avoid unnecessary thermal injury, downtime is minimal. Most patients experience one to two days of redness and a temporary dry or rough feel as the skin heals. Hydration is important during this period and helps reveal smoother, brighter, more refined skin. CoolPeel CO2 is ideal for anyone looking for noticeable rejuvenation without an extended recovery period. Sessions are valued at $650 each. Donated by Well Beyond Dental.