Reed Raider’s Baseball Silent Auction (BLUE) items sponsored by Comstock Insurance

Starting bid
An insulated adventure poncho that doubles as a stylish and cozy blanket.
Starting bid
Meticulously calibrated to push the limits of performance, the CATX2 continues a legacy of athlete-driven advancements and exceptional engineering. The CATX2 features patented anti-vibration technology in the knob and endcap to reduce and absorb vibrations from both ends of the bat. As always, the CATX2 is constructed with a ring-free, multi-variable wall design allowing barrel diameters to be built to the maximum limit, creating more surface area and higher overall performance. Not just built better, built different.
Starting bid
Basket includes 3 MVP haircuts services (valued at $114), along with premium hair products, snacks and other goodies for the field!
Starting bid
Electric toothbrush, water, bottle, floss, travel, toothbrush, toothpaste, magnet, bleach, trays, and a gift certificate worth $500 towards orthodontic treatment. Donated by Pitts Orthodontics 4786 Caughlin Ranch Parkway Ste 305 (775) 825-3400 4 Yogurt Beach Cards.
Starting bid
Basket includes 4 bottles of Steeple Chase wine along with premium snacks.
Starting bid
Dog bowl, dog and cat treats, and a $50 gift card to Zoomies and Purr (Vista blvd), stuffed toys and treats for man’s best friend, Raising Canes Basket and Combo Meal.
Starting bid
Wine basket with a gift certificate for 4 to any restaurant at The Row in Downtown Reno.
Starting bid
Ultimate cold weather sports mom basket. Bogg Bag, blanket, HEATED seat cushion. Donated by Uline.
Starting bid
Bottle of Jim Beam Bourbon and Yukon Jack whiskey and crystal decanter set with 4 glasses and 4 big ice ball molds.
Starting bid
Stay warm indoors and outdoors with the Heat Hog 9,000 BTU portable propane radiant space heater!
Starting bid
Size Large, NFL Brand soft shelled weather proof hooded jacket
Starting bid
Featuring Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy.
Starting bid
Starting bid
At home teeth whitening kit. 10 single use bleaching trays, TheraBreath Anticavity Fluoride Oral Rinse Mouthwash, toothbrushes, and dental goodie. Donated by Dr. Brady Neugebauer at Reno Dental Associates 475 Kirman Ave Reno, NV 89436 (775) 786-3411
Starting bid
Starting bid
Joe Dimaggio and Mickey Mantle are featured in this commemorative photo along with pieces of their game used bats.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner at Garwoods/Waterbar (valued at $200), 4 center ice tickets to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (valued at $288), and a bottle of wine
Starting bid
Starting bid
ADVANCED SKIN RESURFACING
CoolPeel CO2 is an advanced resurfacing treatment that refreshes the skin with significantly less heat than traditional CO2 lasers.It gently targets the outermost layer of the skin to improve texture, soften fine lines, minimize pores, and reduce visible sun damage. Because the treatment is designed to avoid unnecessary thermal injury, downtime is minimal. Most patients experience one to two days of redness and a temporary dry or rough feel as the skin heals. Hydration is important during this period and helps reveal smoother, brighter, more refined skin. CoolPeel CO2 is ideal for anyone looking for noticeable rejuvenation without an extended recovery period. Sessions are valued at $650 each. Donated by Well Beyond Dental.
Starting bid
T-shirts, gift card, license plate cover, sticker from Home Means Nevada. Enjoy locally owned coffee from The Roost
Starting bid
Just in time for Easter this basket includes stuffed Easter bunny, two candles candies, and a bunny shaped charcuterie board with knife.
Starting bid
Introducing our remarkable line of LEGO®-inspired trolley and backpack, where functionality meets the timeless appeal of LEGO brick design. Crafted with precision and a passion for play, our expandable trolley and compatible backpack with trolley strap bring together the convenience of a rolling carry-on and matching backpack with the iconic look and feel of LEGO bricks. Just like LEGO bricks this set is built to last and endure the rigors of travel, this set is constructed with high-quality materials, reinforced corners, and secure closures, ensuring that belongings remain safe and protected throughout the journey.
Includes:
Features:
Starting bid
COOLER, Outdoor blanket, 2 Mugs, disposable shot glasses.
Starting bid
Lego bonsai tree, Lego Kingfisher, and Garden House 3 D puzzle Book Nook.
Starting bid
Kona Coffee, Kona Chocolate bars, Honey, sea salt, and jar of chocolate, lei, postcard, and bag.
Starting bid
Hand Painted 19th Hole glasses from Laugh Your Glass Off, MICHELOB ULTRA GOLF BAG, assorted wines, and Nevada shaped basket.
Starting bid
Bottle of white wine, bottle of red wine from WHISPERING VINES. $50 gift card to Liberty Food & Wine Exchange in Downtown Reno.
Starting bid
$1,500 off orthodontics treatment at Lelands Orthodontics, water bottle, coffee mug, cordless water pic, and sunglasses. 4 Yogurt Beach cards.
Starting bid
$250 gift card to The Peppermill Resort Spa and Casino
Starting bid
Enjoy at day skiing or snowboarding at Boreal and head over to the Cheesecake Factory for dinner. 2 $25 gift cards.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 Infield Reserved Tickets, Valid Tues-Thurs 2026 Regular season games. Excludes Opening day, Playoffs, and holidays
Starting bid
Hand Made by Silver State Creation In Reed’s colors Blue/Gold
Starting bid
One Men’s Denim/Flannel Conceal Carry Jacket Size XL, One Women’s Conceal Carry Leather Jacket Size Large, 10 single FREE RANGE DAY PASSES for one person at RENO GUN RANGE.
Starting bid
Mother of Macros is a e-gift card and will have to be emailed to the highest bidder.
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate lash experience with a full set of classic or volume lashes from Arched Beauty. Whether you prefer a natural, elegant look or a bold, dramatic style, this professional lash service will enhance your eyes and elevate your confidence. Perfect for special occasions, events, or simply treating yourself to a touch of luxury, this package ensures you leave looking and feeling your absolute best. Valued at $350
Starting bid
Catering credit for $500
Starting bid
2 hand painted Mickey Mouse glasses from Laugh Your Glass off. 2 single cookies and 1 4 pack of cookies from Crumbl
Starting bid
Engine 8 Urban Winery Basket
2 Reed Themed Wine Glasses
Rivalry Blend (Reed vs. Sparks)
2 Wine Glass Covers
Syrah Blend (with Landon's label on it)
Reusable Tote Bag
Starting bid
$50 gift card to grassroots books, stickers, bookmark, facemask. Buy a book and snuggle in for a night of self care.
Starting bid
