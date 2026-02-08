Hosted by

Reed High School Baseball Banquet

Reed Raider’s Baseball Silent Auction (BLUE) items sponsored by Comstock Insurance

Reno Ballroom, Reno, NV 89501, USA

Honcho Poncho/ Cabella's Tent item
Honcho Poncho/ Cabella's Tent
$100

Starting bid

An insulated adventure poncho that doubles as a stylish and cozy blanket.

  • Warm & Light Insulation: Efficient and compressible, our water-resistant synthetic fill uses hollow fibers to reduce weight without sacrificing warmth and is made with 85% recycled material.
  • Shape-Shifting: Snaps under the arms transform the poncho into a blanket and back again.
  • Versatile: Use at camp, at the game or anywhere you want a little warmth and freedom.
  • Outdoor Protection: Offers a barrier against wind and rain with its PFAS-free, DWR-coated water-resistant and breathable shell.
  • Handy: Kangaroo pocket warms hands and top zip pocket stows essentials.
  • Packable: Packs into its own storage pocket for go-anywhere convenience.
Marucci CATX2 BBCOR Bat 32/29 (-3) item
Marucci CATX2 BBCOR Bat 32/29 (-3)
$75

Starting bid

Meticulously calibrated to push the limits of performance, the CATX2 continues a legacy of athlete-driven advancements and exceptional engineering. The CATX2 features patented anti-vibration technology in the knob and endcap to reduce and absorb vibrations from both ends of the bat. As always, the CATX2 is constructed with a ring-free, multi-variable wall design allowing barrel diameters to be built to the maximum limit, creating more surface area and higher overall performance. Not just built better, built different.

Sports Clips Basket item
Sports Clips Basket
$40

Starting bid

Basket includes 3 MVP haircuts services (valued at $114), along with premium hair products, snacks and other goodies for the field!

Pitt’s Orthodontic’s Basket/ Yogurt Beach Cards item
Pitt’s Orthodontic’s Basket/ Yogurt Beach Cards
$250

Starting bid

Electric toothbrush, water, bottle, floss, travel, toothbrush, toothpaste, magnet, bleach, trays, and a gift certificate worth $500 towards orthodontic treatment. Donated by Pitts Orthodontics 4786 Caughlin Ranch Parkway Ste 305 (775) 825-3400 4 Yogurt Beach Cards.

COUNTRY WINE BASKET item
COUNTRY WINE BASKET
$50

Starting bid

Basket includes 4 bottles of Steeple Chase wine along with premium snacks.

ZOOMIE’S AND PURR BASKET/ Pup Toys/ Raising Canes Basket item
ZOOMIE’S AND PURR BASKET/ Pup Toys/ Raising Canes Basket
$35

Starting bid

Dog bowl, dog and cat treats, and a $50 gift card to Zoomies and Purr (Vista blvd), stuffed toys and treats for man’s best friend, Raising Canes Basket and Combo Meal.

DOWNTOWN RENO-THE ROW item
DOWNTOWN RENO-THE ROW
$100

Starting bid

Wine basket with a gift certificate for 4 to any restaurant at The Row in Downtown Reno.

SPORT’S MOM BOGG BAG w/BLANKET AND HEATED SEAT CUSHION item
SPORT’S MOM BOGG BAG w/BLANKET AND HEATED SEAT CUSHION
$85

Starting bid

Ultimate cold weather sports mom basket. Bogg Bag, blanket, HEATED seat cushion. Donated by Uline.

Whiskey Drinker's Delight item
Whiskey Drinker's Delight
$50

Starting bid

Bottle of Jim Beam Bourbon and Yukon Jack whiskey and crystal decanter set with 4 glasses and 4 big ice ball molds.

“SPRING” SPORTS PORTABLE HEATER item
“SPRING” SPORTS PORTABLE HEATER
$50

Starting bid

Stay warm indoors and outdoors with the Heat Hog 9,000 BTU portable propane radiant space heater!

  • Heats up to 225 square feet with up to 9,000 BTUs of radiant heat output, running on a 1 lb. LP cylinder or a 20 lb. propane tank (with accessory hose), no electricity required
  • Includes a fold-down handle, a quick connect rail swivel-out fuel connection, rugged safety guard, a safety tip-over switch and an Oxygen Depletion Sensor (ODS) which detects low oxygen or accidental falls, automatically turning off the unit
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES JACKET-LARGE item
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES JACKET-LARGE
$65

Starting bid

Size Large, NFL Brand soft shelled weather proof hooded jacket

MODERN GRAND SLAM CHAMPIONS - MEMORABILIA item
MODERN GRAND SLAM CHAMPIONS - MEMORABILIA
$150

Starting bid

Featuring Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy.

Mike Tyson Knock Out item
Mike Tyson Knock Out
$175

Starting bid

AT HOME TEETH WHITENING BASKET item
AT HOME TEETH WHITENING BASKET
$65

Starting bid

At home teeth whitening kit. 10 single use bleaching trays, TheraBreath Anticavity Fluoride Oral Rinse Mouthwash, toothbrushes, and dental goodie. Donated by Dr. Brady Neugebauer at Reno Dental Associates 475 Kirman Ave Reno, NV 89436 (775) 786-3411

AT HOME TEETH WHITENING BASKET (Copy) item
AT HOME TEETH WHITENING BASKET (Copy)
$65

Starting bid

At home teeth whitening kit. 10 single use bleaching trays, TheraBreath Anticavity Fluoride Oral Rinse Mouthwash, toothbrushes, and dental goodie. Donated by Dr. Brady Neugebauer at Reno Dental Associates 475 Kirman Ave Reno, NV 89436 (775) 786-3411

Yankee's Memorabilia item
Yankee's Memorabilia
$175

Starting bid

Joe Dimaggio and Mickey Mantle are featured in this commemorative photo along with pieces of their game used bats.

Shohei Ohtani Shadowbox item
Shohei Ohtani Shadowbox
$250

Starting bid

LA Dodgers 3D stadium item
LA Dodgers 3D stadium
$195

Starting bid

Raider's 3D Stadium item
Raider's 3D Stadium
$175

Starting bid

Freedom Flag item
Freedom Flag
$195

Starting bid

LAKERS/BULLS item
LAKERS/BULLS
$160

Starting bid

Babe Ruth/Ted Williams item
Babe Ruth/Ted Williams
$125

Starting bid

49ERS item
49ERS
$175

Starting bid

DINNER, HOCKEY GAME, WINE item
DINNER, HOCKEY GAME, WINE
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner at Garwoods/Waterbar (valued at $200), 4 center ice tickets to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (valued at $288), and a bottle of wine

Marucci CATX2 Composite BBCOR Bat 33/30 (-3) item
Marucci CATX2 Composite BBCOR Bat 33/30 (-3)
$75

Starting bid

  • Two-Piece Composite Construction: longer barrel with a wider sweet spot for increased performance
  • Mid-Loaded Barrel: slight end-load, medium/high M.O.I. barrel designed for effortless power without sacrificing swing speed
  • MDX Max Composite Construction: our most aggressive multi-directional composite barrel design for higher performance out of the wrapper and faster break-in
  • Sting-Free Comfort Knob: ergonomic, nylon-molded knob provides improved comfort and control
  • Liquid-Gel Endcap: patented anti-vibration technology features the optimal amount of liquid-gel in the endcap to reduce and absorb vibrations for a smooth, solid feel during contact
  • OLS Connection: one-of-a-kind design connects the barrel to the handle from the outside in, creating the stiffest connection available, while dismissing virtually all vibrations on contact for the strongest, smoothest swing yet
  • S-35 Composite Handle: based on performance data and player feedback, the handle is 5% less sti than the CATX Composite handle, offering more whip and transferring less vibration on contact
  • Ring-Free Barrel Construction: allows for more barrel flex and increased performance with no "dead" spots
  • Custom-Molded Handle Taper: ergonomically designed for each weight drop for a better fit, more bat control, and a better overall feel between athlete and bat. Designed to be easily removable to fit athletes’ preferences
COOL PEEL Co2 LASER TREATMENT item
COOL PEEL Co2 LASER TREATMENT
$725

Starting bid

ADVANCED SKIN RESURFACING

Reveal Your Best Skin with CoolPeel CO2

CoolPeel CO2 is an advanced resurfacing treatment that refreshes the skin with significantly less heat than traditional CO2 lasers.It gently targets the outermost layer of the skin to improve texture, soften fine lines, minimize pores, and reduce visible sun damage. Because the treatment is designed to avoid unnecessary thermal injury, downtime is minimal. Most patients experience one to two days of redness and a temporary dry or rough feel as the skin heals. Hydration is important during this period and helps reveal smoother, brighter, more refined skin. CoolPeel CO2 is ideal for anyone looking for noticeable rejuvenation without an extended recovery period. Sessions are valued at $650 each. Donated by Well Beyond Dental.

HOME MEANS NEVADA/ The Roost Coffee item
HOME MEANS NEVADA/ The Roost Coffee
$35

Starting bid

T-shirts, gift card, license plate cover, sticker from Home Means Nevada. Enjoy locally owned coffee from The Roost

Shorties Candles Gift Basket-Easter item
Shorties Candles Gift Basket-Easter
$35

Starting bid

Just in time for Easter this basket includes stuffed Easter bunny, two candles candies, and a bunny shaped charcuterie board with knife.

Lego Suit Case and Backpack item
Lego Suit Case and Backpack
$55

Starting bid

Introducing our remarkable line of LEGO®-inspired trolley and backpack, where functionality meets the timeless appeal of LEGO brick design. Crafted with precision and a passion for play, our expandable trolley and compatible backpack with trolley strap bring together the convenience of a rolling carry-on and matching backpack with the iconic look and feel of LEGO bricks. Just like LEGO bricks this set is built to last and endure the rigors of travel, this set is constructed with high-quality materials, reinforced corners, and secure closures, ensuring that belongings remain safe and protected throughout the journey. 

Includes: 

  • (1) Trolley
  • (1) Backpack

Features:

  • Trolley material - polypropylene
  • Backpack material - polyester
  • Bright Blue


Jagermeister Shot Cooler item
Jagermeister Shot Cooler
$50

Starting bid

COOLER, Outdoor blanket, 2 Mugs, disposable shot glasses.

Lego Sets and 3 D puzzle item
Lego Sets and 3 D puzzle
$35

Starting bid

Lego bonsai tree, Lego Kingfisher, and Garden House 3 D puzzle Book Nook.

Kona Coffee and Chocolate item
Kona Coffee and Chocolate
$30

Starting bid

Kona Coffee, Kona Chocolate bars, Honey, sea salt, and jar of chocolate, lei, postcard, and bag.

19th hole Hand Painted Glasses/MICHELOB ULTRA GOLF BAG item
19th hole Hand Painted Glasses/MICHELOB ULTRA GOLF BAG
$50

Starting bid

Hand Painted 19th Hole glasses from Laugh Your Glass Off, MICHELOB ULTRA GOLF BAG, assorted wines, and Nevada shaped basket.

Wine And Dinner at Liberty Food & Wine Exchange item
Wine And Dinner at Liberty Food & Wine Exchange
$25

Starting bid

Bottle of white wine, bottle of red wine from WHISPERING VINES. $50 gift card to Liberty Food & Wine Exchange in Downtown Reno.

Leland Orthodontics Basket/Yogurt Beach item
Leland Orthodontics Basket/Yogurt Beach
$300

Starting bid

$1,500 off orthodontics treatment at Lelands Orthodontics, water bottle, coffee mug, cordless water pic, and sunglasses. 4 Yogurt Beach cards.

The Peppermill $250 item
The Peppermill $250
$75

Starting bid

$250 gift card to The Peppermill Resort Spa and Casino

2 Boreal Lift tickets/ Cheesecake Factory item
2 Boreal Lift tickets/ Cheesecake Factory
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy at day skiing or snowboarding at Boreal and head over to the Cheesecake Factory for dinner. 2 $25 gift cards.

$100

Starting bid

Beach Cruiser Bike item
Beach Cruiser Bike
$50

Starting bid

Reed Raiders Swag Bag
$25

Starting bid

Reno Aces Tickets/Handels $25 item
Reno Aces Tickets/Handels $25 item
Reno Aces Tickets/Handels $25
$25

Starting bid

4 Infield Reserved Tickets, Valid Tues-Thurs 2026 Regular season games. Excludes Opening day, Playoffs, and holidays

Hand Made Blanket item
Hand Made Blanket
$75

Starting bid

Hand Made by Silver State Creation In Reed’s colors Blue/Gold

2 Conceal Carry Jackets/Reno Gun Range Lanes item
2 Conceal Carry Jackets/Reno Gun Range Lanes
$125

Starting bid

One Men’s Denim/Flannel Conceal Carry Jacket Size XL, One Women’s Conceal Carry Leather Jacket Size Large, 10 single FREE RANGE DAY PASSES for one person at RENO GUN RANGE.

Protein w/shaker Eagle Fitness/Mother of Macros/Squeeze In item
Protein w/shaker Eagle Fitness/Mother of Macros/Squeeze In
$60

Starting bid

Mother of Macros is a e-gift card and will have to be emailed to the highest bidder.

Full Set of Classic or Volume Lashes – Arched Beauty
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate lash experience with a full set of classic or volume lashes from Arched Beauty. Whether you prefer a natural, elegant look or a bold, dramatic style, this professional lash service will enhance your eyes and elevate your confidence. Perfect for special occasions, events, or simply treating yourself to a touch of luxury, this package ensures you leave looking and feeling your absolute best. Valued at $350

Roundabout Catering $500 item
Roundabout Catering $500
$100

Starting bid

Catering credit for $500

Hand Painted Mickey Mouse Baseball Glasses/ Crumble Cookie item
Hand Painted Mickey Mouse Baseball Glasses/ Crumble Cookie
$25

Starting bid

2 hand painted Mickey Mouse glasses from Laugh Your Glass off. 2 single cookies and 1 4 pack of cookies from Crumbl

Engine 8 Winery Basket item
Engine 8 Winery Basket
$60

Starting bid

Engine 8 Urban Winery Basket

2 Reed Themed Wine Glasses

Rivalry Blend (Reed vs. Sparks)

2 Wine Glass Covers

Syrah Blend (with Landon's label on it)

Reusable Tote Bag


Reader’s delight gift basket item
Reader’s delight gift basket
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to grassroots books, stickers, bookmark, facemask. Buy a book and snuggle in for a night of self care.

R2-D2 LEGO SET item
R2-D2 LEGO SET item
R2-D2 LEGO SET
$50

Starting bid

