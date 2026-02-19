Reed High School Baseball Banquet
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Reed High School Baseball Banquet

About this event

Sales closed

Reed Raider’s Baseball Silent Auction (GOLD) items sponsored by Comstock Insurance

Pick-up location

Reno Ballroom, Reno, NV 89501, USA

Butcher Block, Knives, Cutting Board item
Butcher Block, Knives, Cutting Board
$20

Starting bid

Miracle Blade Knives, Butcher Block, and Wooden Cutting Board

Butcher Block, Knives, Cutting Board (Copy) item
Butcher Block, Knives, Cutting Board (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Miracle Blade Knives, Butcher Block, and Wooden Cutting Board

Butcher Block, Knives, Cutting Board (Copy) (Copy) item
Butcher Block, Knives, Cutting Board (Copy) (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Miracle Blade Knives, Butcher Block, and Wooden Cutting Board

RotoRazer item
RotoRazer item
RotoRazer item
RotoRazer
$35

Starting bid

RotoRazer (Copy) item
RotoRazer (Copy) item
RotoRazer (Copy) item
RotoRazer (Copy)
$35

Starting bid

RotoRazer (Copy) (Copy) item
RotoRazer (Copy) (Copy) item
RotoRazer (Copy) (Copy) item
RotoRazer (Copy) (Copy)
$35

Starting bid

Winsheild Snow and Ice Scraper item
Winsheild Snow and Ice Scraper item
Winsheild Snow and Ice Scraper
$5

Starting bid

Winsheild Snow and Ice Scraper (Copy) item
Winsheild Snow and Ice Scraper (Copy) item
Winsheild Snow and Ice Scraper (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

Winsheild Snow and Ice Scraper (Copy) (Copy) item
Winsheild Snow and Ice Scraper (Copy) (Copy) item
Winsheild Snow and Ice Scraper (Copy) (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

LS2 SIZE SMALL OFF-ROAD HELMET item
LS2 SIZE SMALL OFF-ROAD HELMET item
LS2 SIZE SMALL OFF-ROAD HELMET
$60

Starting bid

Z1R OFF-ROAD HELMET SIZE XXXL item
Z1R OFF-ROAD HELMET SIZE XXXL item
Z1R OFF-ROAD HELMET SIZE XXXL
$60

Starting bid

LS2 STREET HELMET item
LS2 STREET HELMET item
LS2 STREET HELMET item
LS2 STREET HELMET
$50

Starting bid

SIZE MEDIUM

LS2 STREET HELMET (Copy) item
LS2 STREET HELMET (Copy) item
LS2 STREET HELMET (Copy) item
LS2 STREET HELMET (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

SIZE XL

Stay Warm Game Day Basket Blue and Gold item
Stay Warm Game Day Basket Blue and Gold
$30

Starting bid

Blanket, Beanie, gloves, thermal mug, hand warmers, sunflower seeds, coco

Jobsmart Tool Set item
Jobsmart Tool Set
$65

Starting bid

324 piece mechanics tool set with case

Espresso Martini Basket item
Espresso Martini Basket item
Espresso Martini Basket item
Espresso Martini Basket
$75

Starting bid

coffee, glasses, shaker, XXI MARTINI espresso liquor

Non -Alcoholic Coffee Basket item
Non -Alcoholic Coffee Basket
$65

Starting bid

$40 Starbucks,$50 flowing tide gift card, coffee, Biscotti White chcolate syrup.

Hand made Wooden Bowl item
Hand made Wooden Bowl
$45

Starting bid

Oregon Myrtle wooden bowl, Hand Made Acrylic pen set, smaller wooden bowl.

Doterra Basket item
Doterra Basket item
Doterra Basket item
Doterra Basket
$75

Starting bid

DoTerra deep blue, Meta Power electrolytes, Past Tense Stick, Lemon oil, peppermint, Past Tense, hope oil, bundle value $216

Dog Basket item
Dog Basket item
Dog Basket
$30

Starting bid

Assortment of dog toys, drying towel, blanket treats

Assortment of tools and wheelbarrow item
Assortment of tools and wheelbarrow
$65

Starting bid

Assortment of tools and wheelbarrow item
Assortment of tools and wheelbarrow
$65

Starting bid

Kids wheelbarrow and assorted garden tools item
Kids wheelbarrow and assorted garden tools
$15

Starting bid

Kids wheelbarrow and assorted garden tools (Copy) item
Kids wheelbarrow and assorted garden tools (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Assortment of tools item
Assortment of tools
$35

Starting bid

Assortment of tools item
Assortment of tools
$35

Starting bid

6” ceramic planters with wooden stands item
6” ceramic planters with wooden stands item
6” ceramic planters with wooden stands
$20

Starting bid

Hose reel with 50’ hose item
Hose reel with 50’ hose
$50

Starting bid

Gardeners delight item
Gardeners delight
$35

Starting bid

Large plastic wine barrel planter, 3 7” ceramic planters, lawn buddy, 50’ hose

Scrapbook assortment 1 item
Scrapbook assortment 1
$45

Starting bid

3 scrapbook books

several different themed paper sets

1 mini baby scrapbook

paper punch

decorative frames, accents, and real pressed flower stickers

Scrapbook assortment 2 item
Scrapbook assortment 2
$45

Starting bid

3 large scrapbook books

1 small scrapbook book

Learn how to scrapbook books

Several different themed paper packets

paper punches

real pressed flower stickers

Scrapbook assortment 3 item
Scrapbook assortment 3
$45

Starting bid

2 Large Scrapbook books

360 sheets of designed paper

Several different themed paper packets

"how to" books

paper punches

Cube organizers with 10 fabric drawers item
Cube organizers with 10 fabric drawers
$20

Starting bid

Chalkboard toy chest item
Chalkboard toy chest
$20

Starting bid

Chalkboard toy chest (Copy) item
Chalkboard toy chest (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Assorted furniture item
Assorted furniture
$40

Starting bid

Ladder bookshelf, side table, storage coffee table

Cube organizer and fabric drawers item
Cube organizer and fabric drawers
$20

Starting bid

12 fabric drawers included

2 drawer organizer kit item
2 drawer organizer kit
$10

Starting bid

Espresso 3-2-1 cube organizer and fabric drawers item
Espresso 3-2-1 cube organizer and fabric drawers
$15

Starting bid

White 3-2-1 cube organizers and fabric drawers item
White 3-2-1 cube organizers and fabric drawers
$15

Starting bid

5.5” ceramic planters set of 4 item
5.5” ceramic planters set of 4
$15

Starting bid

12 pack 3.5” ceramic planters item
12 pack 3.5” ceramic planters
$15

Starting bid

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