Reed Raider’s Baseball Silent Auction (GOLD) items sponsored by Comstock Insurance

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Starting bid
Miracle Blade Knives, Butcher Block, and Wooden Cutting Board
Starting bid
Miracle Blade Knives, Butcher Block, and Wooden Cutting Board
Starting bid
Miracle Blade Knives, Butcher Block, and Wooden Cutting Board
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
SIZE MEDIUM
Starting bid
SIZE XL
Starting bid
Blanket, Beanie, gloves, thermal mug, hand warmers, sunflower seeds, coco
Starting bid
324 piece mechanics tool set with case
Starting bid
coffee, glasses, shaker, XXI MARTINI espresso liquor
Starting bid
$40 Starbucks,$50 flowing tide gift card, coffee, Biscotti White chcolate syrup.
Starting bid
Oregon Myrtle wooden bowl, Hand Made Acrylic pen set, smaller wooden bowl.
Starting bid
DoTerra deep blue, Meta Power electrolytes, Past Tense Stick, Lemon oil, peppermint, Past Tense, hope oil, bundle value $216
Starting bid
Assortment of dog toys, drying towel, blanket treats
Starting bid
Starting bid
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Large plastic wine barrel planter, 3 7” ceramic planters, lawn buddy, 50’ hose
Starting bid
3 scrapbook books
several different themed paper sets
1 mini baby scrapbook
paper punch
decorative frames, accents, and real pressed flower stickers
Starting bid
3 large scrapbook books
1 small scrapbook book
Learn how to scrapbook books
Several different themed paper packets
paper punches
real pressed flower stickers
Starting bid
2 Large Scrapbook books
360 sheets of designed paper
Several different themed paper packets
"how to" books
paper punches
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Ladder bookshelf, side table, storage coffee table
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12 fabric drawers included
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!