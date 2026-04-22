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Reed Rohlman Foundation

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Reed Rohlman Foundation's Silent Auction

Sebonack Golf Course - Foursome, Lunch and Drinks item
Sebonack Golf Course - Foursome, Lunch and Drinks
$3,000

Starting bid

A Golfers Dream – Play a Round at Sebonack Golf Club in

Southampton and Enjoy a Gourmet Lunch in the Clubhouse

You and 3 lucky guests (a foursome) will play a round of golf at Sebonack

Golf Club in Southampton, New York, home of the 2013 U.S. Women’s

Open and rated Best New Private Course in Golf Digest (2007). Also

included is a gourmet lunch and sunset drinks at Sebonack overlooking the

great Peconic Bay in the clubhouse. The course is situated on 300

majestic waterfront acres, and is the first-ever design collaboration of the

legendary Jack Nicklaus and architect Tom Doak (Pacific Dunes, Oregon).

Sebonack boasts 13+ holes with spectacular water views, bordered by

National Golf Links of America and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Mutually

agreed upon date.

Donated by: Ralph Pascucci

Dormie Network Stay & Play item
Dormie Network Stay & Play
$2,500

Starting bid

  • The retail value is $5,400.
  • Includes two days / one night, with two 18-hole rounds of golf, one on each day, and lodging for one night in a Dormie Cottage for four golfers. 
  • The recipient can choose any five Dormie Network properties (Dormie Club and Graybull are excluded from Stay & Play packages), and they will have 12 months from the date of the golf event to use their certificate. Expired certificates will not be honored.
  • The recipient will be responsible for all travel, food and beverage, and any associated caddie fees required by the club they choose to attend.
  • The recipient can make reservations up to 180 days before their planned trip dates. Reservations can be made with your Dormie Representative.
  • Outside alcohol is STRICTLY forbidden on any Dormie Network property. Those who fail to comply will be charged and may be asked to leave the Dormie Network property.
  • A $250 per night deposit is required to secure lodging and will be applied to the guest account for use while on the property. 
  • A 30-day cancellation policy applies to all Stay & Play guests. If the reservation is canceled within 15-30 days of the reservation date, the deposit will be subject to forfeiture. If canceling within 14 days of the reservation date, the deposit will not be refunded, and the Stay & Play certificate will be forfeited.
  • Stay-and-Play packages cannot be booked in September or October.  
Private Fishing Charter item
Private Fishing Charter
$1,500

Starting bid

Full Day Offshore Fishing Charter (6 Hours)

    -Up to 6 Guests


Boat: 43 Freeman


Location: Jupiter, FL ( Launches from Marina in Sawfish Bay)

*Scheduling subject to Captain/ Crew availability - Requires booking Minimum of 2 weeks in advance. 


*Point of Contact for Booking: Nick Patti | (561) 891-0486 | [email protected]

Private Napa Valley Wine Experience + Travel Credit item
Private Napa Valley Wine Experience + Travel Credit
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable wine country escape at Alpha Omega Winery in Napa, CA, including:

  • Private Wine Tasting Experience for Four Guests
  • Two Bottles of Alpha Omega Wine ( $400 value)
  • $250 Travel Credit toward the airline of your choice

Travel credit provided by the Reed Rohlman Foundation and fulfilled via airline gift card or reimbursement. Tasting subject to winery availability and must be booked in advance.

Jupiter Hills Country Club Foursome item
Jupiter Hills Country Club Foursome
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy an exclusive golf experience at the renowned Jupiter Hills Club — one of the most sought-after private clubs in South Florida. Grab your foursome for an unforgettable day on a world-class course.

Cabot Citrus Foursome item
Cabot Citrus Foursome
$400

Starting bid

Experience a world-class round with a foursome at Cabot Citrus Farms, one of Florida’s newest and most exciting golf destinations. Known for its stunning natural landscape, wide fairways, and modern course design, Cabot Citrus offers a unique and unforgettable playing experience. Perfect for a day with friends or clients, this round blends championship-level golf with a relaxed, resort-style atmosphere.


-ONE (1) Round of Golf on KA-ROO or ROOST for FOUR (4) Golfers

Valid until December 31, 2026 Blackout dates include: Nov. 15—Dec. 31, 2026

Country Club of Orlando Foursome item
Country Club of Orlando Foursome
$350

Starting bid

Enjoy a round for four at the prestigious Country Club of Orlando — one of Central Florida’s premier private golf clubs. Gather your group for an unforgettable day on the course.

Eastpointe Country Club Foursome item
Eastpointe Country Club Foursome
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a premier golf experience with a foursome at Eastpointe Country Club, one of Palm Beach Gardens’ most sought-after private courses. Set among beautifully manicured fairways and lush South Florida landscapes, this round offers both challenge and relaxation in an exclusive setting. Perfect for a day with friends, clients, or fellow golf lovers, this experience combines top-tier course conditions with the charm and elegance of a private club.

  • One round of golf for four players, including cart fees.
Yeti Cooler and Beach Day Basket item
Yeti Cooler and Beach Day Basket
$250

Starting bid

Take home the ultimate beach-day bundle with a premium 32 wheeled YETI cooler, packed and ready with soft, high-quality beach towels. Built for durability and all-day ice retention, this cooler is perfect for beach days, boating, or any outdoor adventure. Whether you’re keeping drinks cold or heading out for a weekend on the water, this set combines function, style, and everything you need for a perfect day in the sun.

PING DS72 Putter – Right Handed – 35" item
PING DS72 Putter – Right Handed – 35"
$150

Starting bid

Take your putting game to the next level with the PING DS72 Putter. This right-handed 35" putter features a tour-inspired design engineered for exceptional balance, consistency, and feel on the greens. With its sleek shape and precision-milled face, the DS72 delivers smooth roll and confidence on every putt.


Perfect for golfers of all skill levels looking to sharpen their game. Donated by StickX

Turtle Box Speaker item
Turtle Box Speaker
$150

Starting bid

Turn up the energy with a large Turtlebox speaker, built for powerful, crystal-clear sound in any environment. Designed to be rugged, waterproof, and ready for the outdoors, it’s perfect for the beach, boat, or backyard. Whether you're hosting friends or setting the vibe for a day in the sun, this speaker delivers big sound that goes wherever you do.

Jupiter Fitness Basket item
Jupiter Fitness Basket
$150

Starting bid

Everything you need for the ultimate local wellness reset! This basket includes:
• 5-Class Pack to Tremble Jupiter & Grip Socks
• 5-Class Pack to Yoga Joint Palm Beach Gardens
• 5-Class Pack to F45 Palm Beach Gardens

• 3-Class Pack Piper Laine Fit
• $75 lululemon Gift Card

Local Jupiter Favorites item
Local Jupiter Favorites
$150

Starting bid

A collection of some of our favorite local restaurants, coffee shops, and go-to spots around Jupiter & Palm Beach Gardens! Perfect for a date night, coffee run, or treating yourself.


  • $100 Lucky Shuck
  • $100 Beacon
  • $25 Hog Snapper
  • $20 Matty's gelato
  • $100 Savannah Nail Bar
  • $45 MeTime
  • 4 tickets to the marlins
  • $50 the park restaurant
  • $100 Duffys
  • 1 year of free treats at woof gang north palm beach.


Sunset Slush Italian Ice Cart Experience item
Sunset Slush Italian Ice Cart Experience
$150

Starting bid

Treat your guests to a refreshing and fun dessert experience with Sunset Slush!

This auction item includes service for up to 50 guests, featuring a branded Italian Ice cart, professional cart attendant, up to 4 flavors of Classic Italian Ice®, plus cups, spoons, and napkins.

Service time: 60 minutes
Total Value: $500

TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge – 58° item
TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge – 58°
$125

Starting bid

TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge – 58° (9° Bounce)

Upgrade your short game with the TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge featuring a 58° loft and 9° bounce. Designed for precision, spin, and versatility around the greens, this premium wedge combines advanced groove technology with a sleek tour-inspired finish trusted by top players worldwide.


A must-have addition for any golfer looking to elevate their game. Donated by StickX

OluKai Golf Shoes item
OluKai Golf Shoes
$100

Starting bid

Step onto the course in comfort and style with premium golf shoes from OluKai. Known for their island-inspired design and all-day comfort, OluKai golf shoes combine performance, versatility, and laid-back style both on and off the course.

Perfect for any golfer looking to upgrade their game-day footwear collection.

Miss Tracie’s Music Class Private Party Experience item
Miss Tracie’s Music Class Private Party Experience
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun and interactive music experience with Miss Tracie!

This certificate entitles the winner to a complimentary private class or party for up to 12 children. Perfect for birthdays, playgroups, or special celebrations.

Available Monday–Friday between 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the Palm Beach Gardens / Jupiter area.

Men's Costa Sunglasses and Free Fly Package item
Men's Costa Sunglasses and Free Fly Package
$100

Starting bid

A perfect coastal lifestyle package featuring premium gear from Costa and Free Fly — built for days on the water, beach adventures, and everyday comfort in the Florida sun.

  • Men’s Costa Sunglasses- costa del mar Spearo XL
  • Costa Hat
  • Wilson Golf Towel
  • Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth
  • Sunglasses Retainer Strap
  • Free Fly Hat
  • Free Fly Koozie
  • Free Fly T-Shirt
Women's Costa Sunglasses Package item
Women's Costa Sunglasses Package
$100

Starting bid

A stylish coastal essentials package featuring premium Costa gear designed for sunny beach days, boating adventures, and everyday wear.

  • Women’s Costa Sunglasses – Costa Del Mar Bimini in Shiny Abalone with Gray Lenses
  • Costa Hat
  • Wilson Golf Towel
  • Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth
  • Sunglasses Retainer Strap
Vintage Harley-Davidson T-Shirt Blanket item
Vintage Harley-Davidson T-Shirt Blanket
$100

Starting bid

Handmade by Jennifer Rohlman

A one-of-a-kind custom blanket created from authentic vintage Harley-Davidson t-shirts, thoughtfully sewn together into a cozy keepsake full of character and nostalgia. Perfect for any Harley enthusiast, collector, or anyone who loves unique handmade pieces with a story behind them.

A true statement piece for your home, man cave, or favorite chair — and an item you won’t find anywhere else.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!