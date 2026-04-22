Reed Rohlman Foundation's Silent Auction

A Golfers Dream – Play a Round at Sebonack Golf Club in

Southampton and Enjoy a Gourmet Lunch in the Clubhouse

You and 3 lucky guests (a foursome) will play a round of golf at Sebonack

Golf Club in Southampton, New York, home of the 2013 U.S. Women’s

Open and rated Best New Private Course in Golf Digest (2007). Also

included is a gourmet lunch and sunset drinks at Sebonack overlooking the

great Peconic Bay in the clubhouse. The course is situated on 300

majestic waterfront acres, and is the first-ever design collaboration of the

legendary Jack Nicklaus and architect Tom Doak (Pacific Dunes, Oregon).

Sebonack boasts 13+ holes with spectacular water views, bordered by

National Golf Links of America and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Mutually

agreed upon date.

Donated by: Ralph Pascucci