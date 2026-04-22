Reed Rohlman Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A Golfers Dream – Play a Round at Sebonack Golf Club in
Southampton and Enjoy a Gourmet Lunch in the Clubhouse
You and 3 lucky guests (a foursome) will play a round of golf at Sebonack
Golf Club in Southampton, New York, home of the 2013 U.S. Women’s
Open and rated Best New Private Course in Golf Digest (2007). Also
included is a gourmet lunch and sunset drinks at Sebonack overlooking the
great Peconic Bay in the clubhouse. The course is situated on 300
majestic waterfront acres, and is the first-ever design collaboration of the
legendary Jack Nicklaus and architect Tom Doak (Pacific Dunes, Oregon).
Sebonack boasts 13+ holes with spectacular water views, bordered by
National Golf Links of America and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Mutually
agreed upon date.
Donated by: Ralph Pascucci
Starting bid
Starting bid
Full Day Offshore Fishing Charter (6 Hours)
-Up to 6 Guests
Boat: 43 Freeman
Location: Jupiter, FL ( Launches from Marina in Sawfish Bay)
*Scheduling subject to Captain/ Crew availability - Requires booking Minimum of 2 weeks in advance.
*Point of Contact for Booking: Nick Patti | (561) 891-0486 | [email protected]
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Enjoy an unforgettable wine country escape at Alpha Omega Winery in Napa, CA, including:
Travel credit provided by the Reed Rohlman Foundation and fulfilled via airline gift card or reimbursement. Tasting subject to winery availability and must be booked in advance.
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Enjoy an exclusive golf experience at the renowned Jupiter Hills Club — one of the most sought-after private clubs in South Florida. Grab your foursome for an unforgettable day on a world-class course.
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Experience a world-class round with a foursome at Cabot Citrus Farms, one of Florida’s newest and most exciting golf destinations. Known for its stunning natural landscape, wide fairways, and modern course design, Cabot Citrus offers a unique and unforgettable playing experience. Perfect for a day with friends or clients, this round blends championship-level golf with a relaxed, resort-style atmosphere.
-ONE (1) Round of Golf on KA-ROO or ROOST for FOUR (4) Golfers
Valid until December 31, 2026 Blackout dates include: Nov. 15—Dec. 31, 2026
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Enjoy a round for four at the prestigious Country Club of Orlando — one of Central Florida’s premier private golf clubs. Gather your group for an unforgettable day on the course.
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Enjoy a premier golf experience with a foursome at Eastpointe Country Club, one of Palm Beach Gardens’ most sought-after private courses. Set among beautifully manicured fairways and lush South Florida landscapes, this round offers both challenge and relaxation in an exclusive setting. Perfect for a day with friends, clients, or fellow golf lovers, this experience combines top-tier course conditions with the charm and elegance of a private club.
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Take home the ultimate beach-day bundle with a premium 32 wheeled YETI cooler, packed and ready with soft, high-quality beach towels. Built for durability and all-day ice retention, this cooler is perfect for beach days, boating, or any outdoor adventure. Whether you’re keeping drinks cold or heading out for a weekend on the water, this set combines function, style, and everything you need for a perfect day in the sun.
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Take your putting game to the next level with the PING DS72 Putter. This right-handed 35" putter features a tour-inspired design engineered for exceptional balance, consistency, and feel on the greens. With its sleek shape and precision-milled face, the DS72 delivers smooth roll and confidence on every putt.
Perfect for golfers of all skill levels looking to sharpen their game. Donated by StickX
Starting bid
Turn up the energy with a large Turtlebox speaker, built for powerful, crystal-clear sound in any environment. Designed to be rugged, waterproof, and ready for the outdoors, it’s perfect for the beach, boat, or backyard. Whether you're hosting friends or setting the vibe for a day in the sun, this speaker delivers big sound that goes wherever you do.
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Everything you need for the ultimate local wellness reset! This basket includes:
• 5-Class Pack to Tremble Jupiter & Grip Socks
• 5-Class Pack to Yoga Joint Palm Beach Gardens
• 5-Class Pack to F45 Palm Beach Gardens
• 3-Class Pack Piper Laine Fit
• $75 lululemon Gift Card
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A collection of some of our favorite local restaurants, coffee shops, and go-to spots around Jupiter & Palm Beach Gardens! Perfect for a date night, coffee run, or treating yourself.
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Treat your guests to a refreshing and fun dessert experience with Sunset Slush!
This auction item includes service for up to 50 guests, featuring a branded Italian Ice cart, professional cart attendant, up to 4 flavors of Classic Italian Ice®, plus cups, spoons, and napkins.
Service time: 60 minutes
Total Value: $500
Starting bid
TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge – 58° (9° Bounce)
Upgrade your short game with the TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge featuring a 58° loft and 9° bounce. Designed for precision, spin, and versatility around the greens, this premium wedge combines advanced groove technology with a sleek tour-inspired finish trusted by top players worldwide.
A must-have addition for any golfer looking to elevate their game. Donated by StickX
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Step onto the course in comfort and style with premium golf shoes from OluKai. Known for their island-inspired design and all-day comfort, OluKai golf shoes combine performance, versatility, and laid-back style both on and off the course.
Perfect for any golfer looking to upgrade their game-day footwear collection.
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Enjoy a fun and interactive music experience with Miss Tracie!
This certificate entitles the winner to a complimentary private class or party for up to 12 children. Perfect for birthdays, playgroups, or special celebrations.
Available Monday–Friday between 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the Palm Beach Gardens / Jupiter area.
Starting bid
A perfect coastal lifestyle package featuring premium gear from Costa and Free Fly — built for days on the water, beach adventures, and everyday comfort in the Florida sun.
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A stylish coastal essentials package featuring premium Costa gear designed for sunny beach days, boating adventures, and everyday wear.
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Handmade by Jennifer Rohlman
A one-of-a-kind custom blanket created from authentic vintage Harley-Davidson t-shirts, thoughtfully sewn together into a cozy keepsake full of character and nostalgia. Perfect for any Harley enthusiast, collector, or anyone who loves unique handmade pieces with a story behind them.
A true statement piece for your home, man cave, or favorite chair — and an item you won’t find anywhere else.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!