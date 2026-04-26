Offered by

Reed Society For Sacred Arts

About the memberships

Reed Society For The Sacred Arts Memberships

The Muhibb Tier
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

The Muhibb (Lover) Tier: For those who want to support the mission without needing event access.

The Salik Tier
$50

Renews monthly

The Salik (Seeker) Tier: For those attending up to 5 events or concerts as they explore the tradition. (Excluding retreats)

The Arif Tier
$100

Renews monthly

The Arif (Knower) Tier: For the most dedicated supporters wanting to attend up to 10 events or concerts. (Excluding retreats)

Add a donation for Reed Society For Sacred Arts

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