Reedley Pirate Band UNIFORM Shop

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This is an economical discounted white band undershirt with band logo and a previous year's date. The year will be random from 2018 to 2025. This is an approved shirt to wear under the uniform.
This is an economical discounted white band undershirt with band logo and a previous year's date. The year will be random from 2018 to 2025. This is an approved shirt to wear under the uniform.
This is an economical discounted white band undershirt with band logo and a previous year's date. The year will be random from 2018 to 2025. This is an approved shirt to wear under the uniform.
This is an economical discounted white band undershirt with band logo and a previous year's date. The year will be random from 2018 to 2025. This is an approved shirt to wear under the uniform.
This is an economical discounted white band undershirt with band logo and a previous year's date. The year will be random from 2018 to 2025. This is an approved shirt to wear under the uniform.
Full-price band uniform undershirt with band logo and no year date.
NON BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:
NON BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:
NON BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:
NON BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:
BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:
BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:
BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:
BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:
BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:
Beret are only for the following:
Bandanas are only for Drumline and Percussion/Front Ensemble
Your FRESHMEN student will need to try on and get fitted for shoe sizing while at uniform checkout. Please talk with your student; these shoes will not fit like their tennis shoes. They are a marching shoe, more like a dress shoe.
***RETURNING BAND STUDENTS, you will not purchase these shoes, HOWEVER you will be required to try on and be fitted at uniform check-off.
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