Green marching band uniforms with pirate patches hang in the foreground, with more uniforms visible in the blurred background.
Reedley Pirate Band Boosters

Offered by

Reedley Pirate Band Boosters

About this shop

Reedley Pirate Band UNIFORM Shop

Pick-up location

RHS PAT,

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White Band Undershirt T-shirt 2XL PREVIOUS YEARS
$5

This is an economical discounted white band undershirt with band logo and a previous year's date. The year will be random from 2018 to 2025. This is an approved shirt to wear under the uniform.

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White Band Undershirt T-Shirt XL PREVIOUS YEARS
$5

This is an economical discounted white band undershirt with band logo and a previous year's date. The year will be random from 2018 to 2025. This is an approved shirt to wear under the uniform.

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White Band Undershirt T-shirt LARGE PREVIOUS YEARS
$5

This is an economical discounted white band undershirt with band logo and a previous year's date. The year will be random from 2018 to 2025. This is an approved shirt to wear under the uniform.

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White Band Undershirt T-shirt MEDIUM PREVIOUS YEARS
$5

This is an economical discounted white band undershirt with band logo and a previous year's date. The year will be random from 2018 to 2025. This is an approved shirt to wear under the uniform.

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White Band Undershirt T-Shirt SMALL
$5

This is an economical discounted white band undershirt with band logo and a previous year's date. The year will be random from 2018 to 2025. This is an approved shirt to wear under the uniform.

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White Band Undershirt T-Shirt NO YEAR
$11

Full-price band uniform undershirt with band logo and no year date.

White Gloves NON BEADED PLAIN XL
$5

NON BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:

White Gloves NON BEADED PLAIN LARGE
$5

NON BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:

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White Gloves NON BEADED PLAIN MEDIUM
$5

NON BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:

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White Gloves NON BEADED PLAIN SMALL
$5

NON BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:

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White BEADED Gloves XL
$5

BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:

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White BEADED Gloves LARGE
$5

BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:

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White BEADED Gloves MEDIUM
$5

BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:

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White BEADED Gloves SMALL
$5

BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:

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White BEADED Gloves XSMALL
$5

BEADED CLOVES for the following instruments:

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Beret TUBA/
$15

Beret are only for the following:

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Bandana Drumline and Percussion
$2

Bandanas are only for Drumline and Percussion/Front Ensemble

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BLACK MARCHING SHOES
$62

Your FRESHMEN student will need to try on and get fitted for shoe sizing while at uniform checkout. Please talk with your student; these shoes will not fit like their tennis shoes. They are a marching shoe, more like a dress shoe.

***RETURNING BAND STUDENTS, you will not purchase these shoes, HOWEVER you will be required to try on and be fitted at uniform check-off.



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