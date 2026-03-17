Reed's Rescue 2nd Annual Silent Auction

Enjoy a relaxing and memorable experience on the water with this certificate for two admissions to your choice of harbor cruise! Take in the sights aboard a 40-minute cruise through Annapolis Harbor and the U.S. Naval Academy, or opt for a 45-minute journey through Baltimore’s iconic Inner Harbor.

Whether you’re admiring historic landmarks, enjoying waterfront views, or simply unwinding on the water, this experience offers a perfect mini-escape for locals and visitors alike.





Generously donated by Watermark.





Valid through September 2027, giving you plenty of time to plan your outing.