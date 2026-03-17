Reed's Rescue 2nd Annual Silent Auction

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Enjoy a relaxing and memorable experience on the water with this certificate for two admissions to your choice of harbor cruise! Take in the sights aboard a 40-minute cruise through Annapolis Harbor and the U.S. Naval Academy, or opt for a 45-minute journey through Baltimore’s iconic Inner Harbor.
Whether you’re admiring historic landmarks, enjoying waterfront views, or simply unwinding on the water, this experience offers a perfect mini-escape for locals and visitors alike.
Generously donated by Watermark.
Valid through September 2027, giving you plenty of time to plan your outing.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable outdoor adventure with this Timber Trek Adventure Experience gift voucher! Perfect for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike, this experience at Tree Trekkers in Frederick, MD offers an exciting opportunity to climb, balance, and zip your way through an aerial obstacle course set among the trees.
Test your agility and courage as you navigate rope bridges, swinging elements, and zip lines in a fun and safe environment designed for all skill levels.
This listing includes one (1) gift voucher.
Generously donated by Tree Trekkers.
Starting bid
Add a touch of effortless elegance to any look with the iconic Elisa Necklace by Kendra Scott. This timeless piece features a delicate chain paired with a signature oval pendant, designed to complement both everyday outfits and special occasions. Known for its versatile style and understated sparkle, the Elisa Necklace is a must-have staple in any jewelry collection.
Generously donated by Smyth Jewelers, this beautiful necklace makes the perfect gift—or a well-deserved treat for yourself.
Starting bid
Celebrate style on and off the court with this elegant Kendra Scott Gold Pickleball Pendant featuring a luminous mother-of-pearl accent. Designed with Kendra Scott’s signature blend of modern simplicity and timeless charm, this necklace adds a subtle yet meaningful nod to your love of pickleball.
The gold-tone setting paired with the iridescent mother-of-pearl creates a versatile piece that transitions effortlessly from casual wear to special occasions.
Generously donated by Kendra Scott, Columbia Mall.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs with two tickets to Magooby’s Joke House, one of Maryland’s premier comedy venues. These tickets are valid for any show, including special events featuring top national headliners. *Must reserve in advance. Two-item minimum purchase required at the show. Donated by: Magooby’s Joke House
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to a month of excitement with a BarkBox subscription! This certificate is valid for either the Classic BarkBox—featuring plush toys and playful surprises—or the Super Chewer box, designed with durable natural rubber and tough nylon toys (no fluff here!) for dogs who love a challenge.
Each box is packed with goodies your pup will love, including:
It’s the perfect way to keep your dog happy, engaged, and rewarded with high-quality, thoughtfully curated items. This certificate does not expire.
Generously donated by BarkBox.
Starting bid
Capture the essence of your beloved pet with a custom 9”x 12” pen and watercolor portrait! Simply email a picture of your pet (single pet only) to Michele, and she will create a one-of-a-kind piece of art that perfectly captures their personality. The finished portrait will be mailed to you, ready to bring joy and charm to your home. Package Includes: Custom 9” X 12” pen and watercolor portrait of your pet; Personalized and hand-painted by Michele; Portrait sent to you via mail (framing not included); A unique and heartfelt keepsake for all pet lovers—don’t miss your chance to bid on this one-of-a-kind artwork!
Donated by: Michele the Painter
Starting bid
Discover the charm and warmth of “Nana’s Treasures,” a lovingly curated collection of unique keepsakes. This special package includes a stunning set of hand-blown glass ornaments—one large statement piece and three smaller accents—that shimmer beautifully when hung in a window, catching the light and filling any space with color and sparkle.
Also included are two delightful decorative pieces: a finely crafted wooden owl statue, symbolizing wisdom and charm, and an adorable ceramic dog figurine, perfect for adding a touch of personality to your home décor.
Each item in this collection has been thoughtfully gathered and generously donated by Nana, making this assortment not only beautiful, but truly meaningful.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable evening in Baltimore with this exciting package for two! Enjoy two tickets to a Baltimore Ghost Tour, where you’ll explore the city’s haunted history, eerie stories, and mysterious landmarks. Perfect for thrill-seekers and history lovers alike, this spine-tingling experience is valid for one year.
After your ghostly adventure, enjoy a delicious meal with a $100 gift card to Annabel Lee Tavern, a beloved local spot known for its creative cuisine and literary-inspired charm.
Ghost tour tickets generously donated by Tourismo.
Gift card generously donated by Annabel Lee Tavern.
Starting bid
Perfect for any dog lover, this bundle includes stylish apparel and charming accessories featuring fun dog-themed designs.
What’s included:
Details:
All items are new with tags and showcase cute, casual style perfect for everyday wear or gifting. The crossbody purse is both functional and fun, and the extra strap allows you to switch up your look with ease!
Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for a fellow dog enthusiast, this bundle is a must-have 🐕💕
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect sunny day!🌞 This cheerful basket is packed with summer essentials from beachside lounging to pickleball fun.
Whether you're heading to the beach, park, or court, this basket has you covered even more with:
Perfect for summer lovers, outdoor adventurers, and anyone who enjoys a little sunshine and fun!
Starting bid
Celebrate all things Maryland with this locally inspired collection! Whether you're exploring the city or relaxing at home, this basket is packed with Charm City favorites.
Perfect for locals, history lovers, and anyone proud to call Maryland home.
Starting bid
Enjoy a creative and memorable experience with this special package from Pinot’s Palette in Ellicott City! This offering includes one original painting created by one of their professional studio artists, making it a unique piece of art to enjoy in your home or gift to someone special.
Also included are two gift cards, each valued at $44, redeemable for seats at any in-studio painting event. Gather friends or enjoy a fun night out while guided step-by-step by talented instructors in a relaxed, social atmosphere.
Generously donated by Pinot’s Palette Ellicott City.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional dining experience with this $100 gift card to Linwoods, one of the Baltimore area’s most celebrated fine dining restaurants. Known for its upscale American cuisine, warm ambiance, and consistently high-quality service, Linwoods is perfect for a special night out, celebration, or memorable meal with family and friends.
Whether you’re in the mood for expertly prepared seafood, premium steaks, or seasonal chef-inspired dishes, Linwoods offers an elegant and welcoming setting for any occasion.
Generously donated by Linwoods.
Starting bid
Prepare to be amazed with this exciting experience for two at the Illusions Bar & Theater Magic Show! Enjoy an unforgettable evening of mind-bending magic, live entertainment, and interactive performances in an intimate theater setting.
This gift certificate includes admission for two guests, along with drink vouchers—each guest will receive two vouchers (four total) redeemable for top-shelf cocktails, beer, wine or non-alcoholic beverages.
Perfect for a unique night out, date night, or special celebration, this experience combines great entertainment with a lively atmosphere you won’t forget.
Generously donated by Illusions Bar & Theater.
Starting bid
Great bundle for entertaining, outdoor trips, or everyday use! This set combines premium drinkware with a cooler and a little something extra.
Includes:
Perfect for picnics, tailgates, or relaxing weekends!
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Donated by Total Wine & More
Starting bid
Escape to charming North Charleston with this incredible three-night stay from August 6–9 in a spacious three-bedroom home located in the vibrant Park Circle neighborhood. Whether you're planning a family vacation or a friends' retreat, this cozy, pet-friendly rental offers the perfect balance of comfort and convenience.
Home Highlights:
Three bedrooms, including one with two twin beds – sleeps 6 guests comfortably;
Two full bathrooms;
Pet-friendly accommodations;
Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and a playground;
Just 15 minutes to downtown Charleston & local beaches;
Only 10 minutes from the airport;
Enjoy Southern charm, local flavor, and a relaxing home base for your Charleston adventure!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!