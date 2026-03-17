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Reed's Rescue

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Reed's Rescue 2nd Annual Silent Auction

Scenic Harbor Cruise for Two – Annapolis or Baltimore item
Scenic Harbor Cruise for Two – Annapolis or Baltimore
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing and memorable experience on the water with this certificate for two admissions to your choice of harbor cruise! Take in the sights aboard a 40-minute cruise through Annapolis Harbor and the U.S. Naval Academy, or opt for a 45-minute journey through Baltimore’s iconic Inner Harbor.

Whether you’re admiring historic landmarks, enjoying waterfront views, or simply unwinding on the water, this experience offers a perfect mini-escape for locals and visitors alike.


Generously donated by Watermark.


Valid through September 2027, giving you plenty of time to plan your outing.

Tree Trekkers Adventure Experience – Climb, Zip & Explore! item
Tree Trekkers Adventure Experience – Climb, Zip & Explore!
$15

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable outdoor adventure with this Timber Trek Adventure Experience gift voucher! Perfect for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike, this experience at Tree Trekkers in Frederick, MD offers an exciting opportunity to climb, balance, and zip your way through an aerial obstacle course set among the trees.

Test your agility and courage as you navigate rope bridges, swinging elements, and zip lines in a fun and safe environment designed for all skill levels.


This listing includes one (1) gift voucher.


Generously donated by Tree Trekkers.

Kendra Scott “Elisa” Necklace item
Kendra Scott “Elisa” Necklace item
Kendra Scott “Elisa” Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Add a touch of effortless elegance to any look with the iconic Elisa Necklace by Kendra Scott. This timeless piece features a delicate chain paired with a signature oval pendant, designed to complement both everyday outfits and special occasions. Known for its versatile style and understated sparkle, the Elisa Necklace is a must-have staple in any jewelry collection.


Generously donated by Smyth Jewelers, this beautiful necklace makes the perfect gift—or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Kendra Scott Gold Pickleball Pendant – Mother of Pearl 🎾✨ item
Kendra Scott Gold Pickleball Pendant – Mother of Pearl 🎾✨
$15

Starting bid

Celebrate style on and off the court with this elegant Kendra Scott Gold Pickleball Pendant featuring a luminous mother-of-pearl accent. Designed with Kendra Scott’s signature blend of modern simplicity and timeless charm, this necklace adds a subtle yet meaningful nod to your love of pickleball.


The gold-tone setting paired with the iridescent mother-of-pearl creates a versatile piece that transitions effortlessly from casual wear to special occasions.


Generously donated by Kendra Scott, Columbia Mall.

Get Your Giggle On at Magooby’s Joke House item
Get Your Giggle On at Magooby’s Joke House
$15

Starting bid

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs with two tickets to Magooby’s Joke House, one of Maryland’s premier comedy venues. These tickets are valid for any show, including special events featuring top national headliners. *Must reserve in advance. Two-item minimum purchase required at the show. Donated by: Magooby’s Joke House

BarkBox – One Month of Tail-Wagging Fun! item
BarkBox – One Month of Tail-Wagging Fun!
$15

Starting bid

Treat your furry friend to a month of excitement with a BarkBox subscription! This certificate is valid for either the Classic BarkBox—featuring plush toys and playful surprises—or the Super Chewer box, designed with durable natural rubber and tough nylon toys (no fluff here!) for dogs who love a challenge.

Each box is packed with goodies your pup will love, including:

  • 2 toys
  • 2 bags of treats
  • 1 chew

It’s the perfect way to keep your dog happy, engaged, and rewarded with high-quality, thoughtfully curated items. This certificate does not expire.


Generously donated by BarkBox.

Pawtraits in Watercolor item
Pawtraits in Watercolor
$20

Starting bid

Capture the essence of your beloved pet with a custom 9”x 12” pen and watercolor portrait! Simply email a picture of your pet (single pet only) to Michele, and she will create a one-of-a-kind piece of art that perfectly captures their personality. The finished portrait will be mailed to you, ready to bring joy and charm to your home. Package Includes: Custom 9” X 12” pen and watercolor portrait of your pet; Personalized and hand-painted by Michele; Portrait sent to you via mail (framing not included); A unique and heartfelt keepsake for all pet lovers—don’t miss your chance to bid on this one-of-a-kind artwork!


Donated by: Michele the Painter

Nana’s Treasures – A Heartfelt Collection item
Nana’s Treasures – A Heartfelt Collection item
Nana’s Treasures – A Heartfelt Collection
$20

Starting bid

Discover the charm and warmth of “Nana’s Treasures,” a lovingly curated collection of unique keepsakes. This special package includes a stunning set of hand-blown glass ornaments—one large statement piece and three smaller accents—that shimmer beautifully when hung in a window, catching the light and filling any space with color and sparkle.

Also included are two delightful decorative pieces: a finely crafted wooden owl statue, symbolizing wisdom and charm, and an adorable ceramic dog figurine, perfect for adding a touch of personality to your home décor.

Each item in this collection has been thoughtfully gathered and generously donated by Nana, making this assortment not only beautiful, but truly meaningful.

Spirits & Spirits: A Haunted Night Out (includes $100 GC) it item
Spirits & Spirits: A Haunted Night Out (includes $100 GC) it item
Spirits & Spirits: A Haunted Night Out (includes $100 GC) it
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable evening in Baltimore with this exciting package for two! Enjoy two tickets to a Baltimore Ghost Tour, where you’ll explore the city’s haunted history, eerie stories, and mysterious landmarks. Perfect for thrill-seekers and history lovers alike, this spine-tingling experience is valid for one year.


After your ghostly adventure, enjoy a delicious meal with a $100 gift card to Annabel Lee Tavern, a beloved local spot known for its creative cuisine and literary-inspired charm.


Ghost tour tickets generously donated by Tourismo.
Gift card generously donated by Annabel Lee Tavern.

🐾 Dog Lover Bundle – Simply Southern, Chala & More! 🐾 item
🐾 Dog Lover Bundle – Simply Southern, Chala & More! 🐾 item
🐾 Dog Lover Bundle – Simply Southern, Chala & More! 🐾
$20

Starting bid

Perfect for any dog lover, this bundle includes stylish apparel and charming accessories featuring fun dog-themed designs.

What’s included:

  • 🐶 (2) Simply Southern dog shirts
    • 1 Medium
    • 1 Large
  • 🐾 Chala dog keychain
  • 👜 Chala dog crossbody purse
    • Comes with two interchangeable straps (different sizes for versatility!)
  • 🧢 “Weekends, Coffee & Dogs” hat

Details:
All items are new with tags and showcase cute, casual style perfect for everyday wear or gifting. The crossbody purse is both functional and fun, and the extra strap allows you to switch up your look with ease!

Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for a fellow dog enthusiast, this bundle is a must-have 🐕💕

🌞 Summer Breeze Basket item
🌞 Summer Breeze Basket item
🌞 Summer Breeze Basket
$20

Starting bid

Everything you need for the perfect sunny day!🌞 This cheerful basket is packed with summer essentials from beachside lounging to pickleball fun.


  • Sip in style with two 20oz Stanley tumblers
  • Enjoy refreshing Siciliano limonata
  • Stay cool with an insulated cooler, water bottles, and koozies.

Whether you're heading to the beach, park, or court, this basket has you covered even more with:


  • a beach towel
  • picnic-ready plates and napkins
  • a lemon-print pitcher
  • 4-piece pickleball set
  • Wind down with a soothing aloe & green tea candle after a day in the sun.

Perfect for summer lovers, outdoor adventurers, and anyone who enjoys a little sunshine and fun!

🦀 Maryland Pride Basket item
🦀 Maryland Pride Basket item
🦀 Maryland Pride Basket
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate all things Maryland with this locally inspired collection! Whether you're exploring the city or relaxing at home, this basket is packed with Charm City favorites.

  • Enjoy two tickets to a Baltimore Heritage Saturday morning boat tour
  • Sip from Van Gogh sunflower mugs
  • Kick back with classic Natty Boh (plus a Maryland koozie, of course)
  • Snack on Utz chips
  • Rep your roots with a Naval Academy Orioles hat
  • cozy up with locally crafted candles hand-poured right here in Baltimore
  • Dive into the stories of the city with a curated selection of books—including Weird MarylandWicked Baltimore, and more plus walking guides to inspire your next adventure
  • Finished with a “I Love Charm City” button and magnet, this basket is a love letter to Maryland.

Perfect for locals, history lovers, and anyone proud to call Maryland home.

Paint & Sip Experience + Original Artwork – Pinot’s Palette item
Paint & Sip Experience + Original Artwork – Pinot’s Palette
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a creative and memorable experience with this special package from Pinot’s Palette in Ellicott City! This offering includes one original painting created by one of their professional studio artists, making it a unique piece of art to enjoy in your home or gift to someone special.

Also included are two gift cards, each valued at $44, redeemable for seats at any in-studio painting event. Gather friends or enjoy a fun night out while guided step-by-step by talented instructors in a relaxed, social atmosphere.


Generously donated by Pinot’s Palette Ellicott City.


$100 Gift Card to Linwoods item
$100 Gift Card to Linwoods
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy an exceptional dining experience with this $100 gift card to Linwoods, one of the Baltimore area’s most celebrated fine dining restaurants. Known for its upscale American cuisine, warm ambiance, and consistently high-quality service, Linwoods is perfect for a special night out, celebration, or memorable meal with family and friends.


Whether you’re in the mood for expertly prepared seafood, premium steaks, or seasonal chef-inspired dishes, Linwoods offers an elegant and welcoming setting for any occasion.


Generously donated by Linwoods.

Illusions Bar & Theater Magic Show – Date Night for Two item
Illusions Bar & Theater Magic Show – Date Night for Two
$20

Starting bid

Prepare to be amazed with this exciting experience for two at the Illusions Bar & Theater Magic Show! Enjoy an unforgettable evening of mind-bending magic, live entertainment, and interactive performances in an intimate theater setting.


This gift certificate includes admission for two guests, along with drink vouchers—each guest will receive two vouchers (four total) redeemable for top-shelf cocktails, beer, wine or non-alcoholic beverages.


Perfect for a unique night out, date night, or special celebration, this experience combines great entertainment with a lively atmosphere you won’t forget.


Generously donated by Illusions Bar & Theater.

🍷 YETI Cooler & Drinkware Bundle 🧊 item
🍷 YETI Cooler & Drinkware Bundle 🧊
$50

Starting bid

Great bundle for entertaining, outdoor trips, or everyday use! This set combines premium drinkware with a cooler and a little something extra.

Includes:

  • YETI cooler bag – durable and perfect for keeping items cold on the go
  • 3 bottles of wine
  • Assortment of YETI Ramblers and tumblers

Perfect for picnics, tailgates, or relaxing weekends!

Private Wine Class for 20 item
Private Wine Class for 20
$75

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.


Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.  Value - $600**


Donated by Total Wine & More

Sun, Sand & Southern Charm: 3 Nights in Charleston item
Sun, Sand & Southern Charm: 3 Nights in Charleston item
Sun, Sand & Southern Charm: 3 Nights in Charleston
$100

Starting bid

Escape to charming North Charleston with this incredible three-night stay from August 6–9 in a spacious three-bedroom home located in the vibrant Park Circle neighborhood. Whether you're planning a family vacation or a friends' retreat, this cozy, pet-friendly rental offers the perfect balance of comfort and convenience.

Home Highlights:

Three bedrooms, including one with two twin beds – sleeps 6 guests comfortably;

Two full bathrooms;

Pet-friendly accommodations;

Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and a playground;

Just 15 minutes to downtown Charleston & local beaches;

Only 10 minutes from the airport;

Enjoy Southern charm, local flavor, and a relaxing home base for your Charleston adventure!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!