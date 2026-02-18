Reedville Baseball

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Reedville Baseball

About this raffle

Reedville Baseball Raffle 2026

Ultimate Mariners Getaway to Seattle
$10

For the Baseball lover:

4- 100 level tickets to a Seattle Mariners game at T mobile park. Date of winner's choice* , Amtrak tickets up to Seattle and 1 night Hotel accommodations will be included once game is selected.

**Depending on game chosen, these items may be included, but not guaranteed:

View batting practice on the field prior to game ( only for night games)

or Stadium tour if a day game ( subject to availability by the Mariners team).

* Some restrictions may apply based on availability**


Mariners 200 Level Tickets
$10

4- 200 level tickets to a selected Mariners game in August ( Date to be coordinated after winner is drawn)

Sunriver Getaway
$10

2 night accommodations at 3 Backwoods Lane in Sunriver Courtesy of Bennington Properties

Date exclusions are: Martin Luther King Weekend, President’s Weekend, Memorial Weekend, Oregon Spring Break, June 21 to Labor Day Weekend, Wed-Sat of Thanksgiving Week, and December 20 to Jan 7.

65 inch Samsung Crystal UHD TV + MLBtv subscription
$10

Watch your favorite team play all season long on your new 65 inch Samsung TV, plus a digital eGift Card for a MLB.TV subscription

BBQ and Beer
$10

-Table top 22 inch Blackstone Griddle with hardcover and carry bag

-$50 gift card to the Meating Place

-$50 Gift card to Wildwood Taphouse

Four (4) Field Reserved Tickets to Hops game
$10

Four (4) Field Reserved Tickets to any 2026 Hillsboro Hops game

*Excludes: Opening Day, fireworks/drone show nights, Independence Day Celebration, and any 2026 playoff games. Subject to availability. No cash value. No exchanges. Redeemable at the Hops Front Office, box office, or over the phone.

Ultimate Doggie Vacation Package
$10

Camp Bow Wow Package Includes:

-5x $5 off service gift card  

-5x $20 gift cards       

-5 day daycare stay (w/free eval)

-Luxury Suite boarding (1 dog 2 nights)

AND...

One week of Daycare at Dogtopia

Family fun package!
$10

Have a fun family day, prize includes:


$50 McMenamins Gift card

$50 Top golf play card

$50 Kingpins play card

$25 Crumbl Gift card

Baseball Player Package
$10

For the Baseball player in your life:

package includes:


(-10) 30 inch DeMarini bat

-D Bat-60 minute private Lesson

-60 minute cage rental

-60 Min Hittrax session

Blitzball Bat and Ball

Baseball Fan Basket
$10

For the baseball fans:

Baseball printed tub filled with a variety of items to bring to the ballfield to watch your favorite player, including a knit baseball blanket, baseball themed door mat, a Reedville Sweatshirt ( Size Lg- may be exchanged for a different size for winner), teal colored Reedville T shirt ( Size Lg- may be exchanged for a different size by winner) Black Reedville Snap back Hat, Stanley 30oz Tumbler in color "Splash". $10 snack shack voucher and a variety of ball park snacks

Family fun pack 2!
$10

Coyotes Bar and Grill Gift Card

Park lanes Family Fun Pass (1lane for 2hrs)

4 passes to next Next Level Pinball

$15 Dairy Queen Gift Card

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