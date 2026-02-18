Reedville Baseball Raffle 2026

About this raffle
For the Baseball lover:
4- 100 level tickets to a Seattle Mariners game at T mobile park. Date of winner's choice* , Amtrak tickets up to Seattle and 1 night Hotel accommodations will be included once game is selected.
**Depending on game chosen, these items may be included, but not guaranteed:
View batting practice on the field prior to game ( only for night games)
or Stadium tour if a day game ( subject to availability by the Mariners team).
* Some restrictions may apply based on availability**
4- 200 level tickets to a selected Mariners game in August ( Date to be coordinated after winner is drawn)
2 night accommodations at 3 Backwoods Lane in Sunriver Courtesy of Bennington Properties
Date exclusions are: Martin Luther King Weekend, President’s Weekend, Memorial Weekend, Oregon Spring Break, June 21 to Labor Day Weekend, Wed-Sat of Thanksgiving Week, and December 20 to Jan 7.
Watch your favorite team play all season long on your new 65 inch Samsung TV, plus a digital eGift Card for a MLB.TV subscription
-Table top 22 inch Blackstone Griddle with hardcover and carry bag
-$50 gift card to the Meating Place
-$50 Gift card to Wildwood Taphouse
Four (4) Field Reserved Tickets to any 2026 Hillsboro Hops game
*Excludes: Opening Day, fireworks/drone show nights, Independence Day Celebration, and any 2026 playoff games. Subject to availability. No cash value. No exchanges. Redeemable at the Hops Front Office, box office, or over the phone.
Camp Bow Wow Package Includes:
-5x $5 off service gift card
-5x $20 gift cards
-5 day daycare stay (w/free eval)
-Luxury Suite boarding (1 dog 2 nights)
AND...
One week of Daycare at Dogtopia
Have a fun family day, prize includes:
$50 McMenamins Gift card
$50 Top golf play card
$50 Kingpins play card
$25 Crumbl Gift card
For the Baseball player in your life:
package includes:
(-10) 30 inch DeMarini bat
-D Bat-60 minute private Lesson
-60 minute cage rental
-60 Min Hittrax session
Blitzball Bat and Ball
For the baseball fans:
Baseball printed tub filled with a variety of items to bring to the ballfield to watch your favorite player, including a knit baseball blanket, baseball themed door mat, a Reedville Sweatshirt ( Size Lg- may be exchanged for a different size for winner), teal colored Reedville T shirt ( Size Lg- may be exchanged for a different size by winner) Black Reedville Snap back Hat, Stanley 30oz Tumbler in color "Splash". $10 snack shack voucher and a variety of ball park snacks
Coyotes Bar and Grill Gift Card
Park lanes Family Fun Pass (1lane for 2hrs)
4 passes to next Next Level Pinball
$15 Dairy Queen Gift Card
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