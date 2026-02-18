Reedville Baseball Raffle 2026

For the Baseball lover:

4- 100 level tickets to a Seattle Mariners game at T mobile park. Date of winner's choice* , Amtrak tickets up to Seattle and 1 night Hotel accommodations will be included once game is selected.

**Depending on game chosen, these items may be included, but not guaranteed:

View batting practice on the field prior to game ( only for night games)

or Stadium tour if a day game ( subject to availability by the Mariners team).

* Some restrictions may apply based on availability**



