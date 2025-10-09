Reef Royale Silent Auction

Hosted by
Ever dreamed of becoming scuba certified? You can with this voucher for the the open water class plus pool sessions. *does not include open water dives.
Location: Denver, CO
Value: $165
An indoor or outdoor mural painting in your home or business. Get one full day of labor (6 hours) towards a mural by Revel Painting. *materials not included
Location: Greater Denver area
Value: $700
6 months of floral arrangements - once per month, 15 mile radius of Denver for delivery, or meetup available. April-September
Location: Denver area
Value: $300
Get $200 towards any personal protection training of your choice. Firearm training, home safety, CPR and AED operation.
Location: Broomfield, CO (home inspection, on site)
Value: $200
Discover the power of personalized nutrition with an expert nutritionist from Kore Regenerative Medicine. They'll take a deep dive into your health history, lifestyle and goals to create a customized plan tailored to your unique needs.
Location: Golden, CO
Value: $200
Experience the ultimate wellness boost with a Nutritional IV Therapy. The physician-formulated infusion delivers a powerful blend of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants directly into your bloodstream.
Location: Golden, CO
Value: $300
1 month of unlimited yoga classes
Location: Boulder & Longmont
Value: $175
Experience the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Ryman Auditorium with 3‐Night Stay for 2
$100 off at Aesthetic AF boutique medical skincare practice - dedicated to providing you with personalized, cutting-edge treatments that bring out the best in your skin.
Location: Denver, CO
Value: $100
2 days of 2 tank dives for 2 people in Key Largo, FL from Ocean First.
Location: Key Largo, FL
Value: $250
Silverthorne condo 1br 1ba 3 nights + $140 cleaning fee; holidays excluded
Location: Silverthorne, CO
Kuper Wine Bar
One month membership to wine & cheese lovers' club.
Location: Longmont, CO
Value: $125
Kuper Wine Bar
Wine tasting experience for 6 people.
Location: Longmont, CO
Value: $300
VIP tour of brewery plus free beer up to 16 guests.
Location: Ft Collins, CO
Value: $350
Mares Abyss 52 regulator 1st & 2nd stage
Value: $309
Vila Nova de Gaia & Douro Valley Tours, Fado Dinner, and 5‐Night Stay for 4
Yip Fitness
One month unlimited online fitness classes for women over 50.
Location: Any
Value: $109
Patagonia rolling duffle 70L
Location: all
Value: $399
Dublin, Limerick, and Killarney with Guinness Storehouse Tickets, Gap of Dunloe, and Inis Oirr & Cliffs of Moher Excursions Over 6 Nights for 2
Patagonia
Men's Lightweight Fleece Pullover
Size M
Sizes can be exchanged at a Patagonia store.
Value: $139
This Experience for 2 Includes:
Patagonia Women's Fleece Jacket Size L; blue
Value: $159
3 free nights in a beautiful 2 bedroom 3 bathroom house with pool in Costa Rica; winner pays cleaning fee.
Location: Costa Rica
Value: $900
A Day at the Races with a 3-night stay for 4!
This Experience for 4 Includes:
Northern Light Viewing From Your Bed, Husky Sled Tour, Snowmobile Ride, Reindeer Sleigh Excursion, 4‐Night Stay for 2 in an Igloo, Plus More
This Experience for 2 Includes:
4 bottles of Chenin Blanc by Aperture Cellars
Value: $136 for 4
*available for pickup in Denver only - cannot be shipped.
4 bottles of 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon by Aperture Cellars
Value: $296 for 4
*available for pickup in Denver only - cannot be shipped.
4 bottles of 2023 Bordeaux Red Blend by Aperture Cellars
Value: $232 for 4
*available for pickup in Denver only - cannot be shipped.
Dinner for 4 at BarTaco - tax, tip and alcohol not included.
Value: $200
