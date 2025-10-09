Hosted by

Mother Of Corals

About this event

Sales closed

Reef Royale Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2475 W 26th Ave, Denver, CO 80211, USA

Open Water class and pool session item
Open Water class and pool session
$50

Starting bid

Ever dreamed of becoming scuba certified? You can with this voucher for the the open water class plus pool sessions. *does not include open water dives.

Location: Denver, CO

Value: $165

Mural painting by Revel Painting item
Mural painting by Revel Painting
$200

Starting bid

An indoor or outdoor mural painting in your home or business. Get one full day of labor (6 hours) towards a mural by Revel Painting. *materials not included

Location: Greater Denver area

Value: $700

Floral Arrangements by Bloom & Vine Colorado item
Floral Arrangements by Bloom & Vine Colorado item
Floral Arrangements by Bloom & Vine Colorado
$75

Starting bid

6 months of floral arrangements - once per month, 15 mile radius of Denver for delivery, or meetup available. April-September

Location: Denver area

Value: $300

Personal Protection Training item
Personal Protection Training
$50

Starting bid

Get $200 towards any personal protection training of your choice. Firearm training, home safety, CPR and AED operation.

Location: Broomfield, CO (home inspection, on site)

Value: $200

Comprehensive Nutrition Appointment item
Comprehensive Nutrition Appointment
$50

Starting bid

Discover the power of personalized nutrition with an expert nutritionist from Kore Regenerative Medicine. They'll take a deep dive into your health history, lifestyle and goals to create a customized plan tailored to your unique needs.

Location: Golden, CO

Value: $200

Nutritional IV Therapy item
Nutritional IV Therapy
$75

Starting bid

Experience the ultimate wellness boost with a Nutritional IV Therapy. The physician-formulated infusion delivers a powerful blend of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants directly into your bloodstream.

Location: Golden, CO

Value: $300

1 month unlimited yoga (A) item
1 month unlimited yoga (A)
$50

Starting bid

1 month of unlimited yoga classes

Location: Boulder & Longmont

Value: $175

Nashville Unplugged item
Nashville Unplugged item
Nashville Unplugged
$2,350

Starting bid

Experience the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Ryman Auditorium with 3‐Night Stay for 2

1 month unlimited yoga (B) item
1 month unlimited yoga (B)
$50

Starting bid

1 month of unlimited yoga classes

Location: Boulder & Longmont

Value: $175

$100 Gift Card for boutique skin care item
$100 Gift Card for boutique skin care item
$100 Gift Card for boutique skin care
$25

Starting bid

$100 off at Aesthetic AF boutique medical skincare practice - dedicated to providing you with personalized, cutting-edge treatments that bring out the best in your skin.

Location: Denver, CO

Value: $100

Key Largo Diving item
Key Largo Diving
$75

Starting bid

2 days of 2 tank dives for 2 people in Key Largo, FL from Ocean First.

Location: Key Largo, FL

Value: $250

1 br 1 ba 4 guest condo in Silverthorne item
1 br 1 ba 4 guest condo in Silverthorne item
1 br 1 ba 4 guest condo in Silverthorne item
1 br 1 ba 4 guest condo in Silverthorne
$150

Starting bid

Silverthorne condo 1br 1ba 3 nights + $140 cleaning fee; holidays excluded


Location: Silverthorne, CO

Wine and Cheese Lovers' Club - 1 month item
Wine and Cheese Lovers' Club - 1 month
$30

Starting bid

Kuper Wine Bar

One month membership to wine & cheese lovers' club.

Location: Longmont, CO

Value: $125

Wine tasting experience for 6 item
Wine tasting experience for 6
$75

Starting bid

Kuper Wine Bar

Wine tasting experience for 6 people.


Location: Longmont, CO

Value: $300

New Belgium Brewery VIP Tour for 16 item
New Belgium Brewery VIP Tour for 16 item
New Belgium Brewery VIP Tour for 16
$75

Starting bid

VIP tour of brewery plus free beer up to 16 guests.

Location: Ft Collins, CO

Value: $350

Mares Abyss Regulator item
Mares Abyss Regulator
$75

Starting bid

Mares Abyss 52 regulator 1st & 2nd stage


Value: $309

Porto, Portugal 5 night stay for 4 item
Porto, Portugal 5 night stay for 4 item
Porto, Portugal 5 night stay for 4 item
Porto, Portugal 5 night stay for 4
$6,499

Starting bid

Vila Nova de Gaia & Douro Valley Tours, Fado Dinner, and 5‐Night Stay for 4

1 Month Unlimited Online Fitness Classes item
1 Month Unlimited Online Fitness Classes item
1 Month Unlimited Online Fitness Classes item
1 Month Unlimited Online Fitness Classes
$25

Starting bid

Yip Fitness

One month unlimited online fitness classes for women over 50.

Location: Any

Value: $109

Patagonia Rolling Duffle item
Patagonia Rolling Duffle item
Patagonia Rolling Duffle
$100

Starting bid

Patagonia rolling duffle 70L


Location: all

Value: $399

Ireland: 6 nights for 2 item
Ireland: 6 nights for 2 item
Ireland: 6 nights for 2 item
Ireland: 6 nights for 2
$3,600

Starting bid

Dublin, Limerick, and Killarney with Guinness Storehouse Tickets, Gap of Dunloe, and Inis Oirr & Cliffs of Moher Excursions Over 6 Nights for 2

Patagonia Men's Fleece item
Patagonia Men's Fleece
$40

Starting bid

Patagonia

Men's Lightweight Fleece Pullover

Size M


Sizes can be exchanged at a Patagonia store.


Value: $139

A Night at Sphere Las Vegas item
A Night at Sphere Las Vegas item
A Night at Sphere Las Vegas
$3,800

Starting bid

This Experience for 2 Includes:

  • 2 seats at a concert of your choice at Sphere Las Vegas
  • 2-night stay in a standard room at a 4-star hotel on the Las Vegas Strip
  • Winspire booking & concierge service
Women's Fleece Jacket item
Women's Fleece Jacket
$40

Starting bid

Patagonia Women's Fleece Jacket Size L; blue


Value: $159

3 nights 2br 2ba in Puerto Viejo, CR item
3 nights 2br 2ba in Puerto Viejo, CR item
3 nights 2br 2ba in Puerto Viejo, CR item
3 nights 2br 2ba in Puerto Viejo, CR
$225

Starting bid

3 free nights in a beautiful 2 bedroom 3 bathroom house with pool in Costa Rica; winner pays cleaning fee.


Location: Costa Rica

Value: $900

Churchill Downs VIP item
Churchill Downs VIP item
Churchill Downs VIP
$5,899

Starting bid

A Day at the Races with a 3-night stay for 4!


This Experience for 4 Includes:

  • Stakes Room for 4 at Churchill Downs
  • Race named in your honor and trophy presentation
  • 3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Louisville Marriott Downtown or Hotel Distil
Arctic Dreams: Northern Lights, Glass Igloos & Winter Magic item
Arctic Dreams: Northern Lights, Glass Igloos & Winter Magic item
Arctic Dreams: Northern Lights, Glass Igloos & Winter Magic item
Arctic Dreams: Northern Lights, Glass Igloos & Winter Magic
$7,999

Starting bid

Northern Light Viewing From Your Bed, Husky Sled Tour, Snowmobile Ride, Reindeer Sleigh Excursion, 4‐Night Stay for 2 in an Igloo, Plus More

This Experience for 2 Includes:

  • 4-Night stay at Arctic Resort, Lapland, Finland with 2 nights in a private log cabin with sauna & fireplace, then 2 nights in a luxury glass igloo
  • Daily breakfast and nightly dinner
  • Roundtrip Transfers to & from Ivalo Airport
  • Snowmobile Adventure
  • Reindeer Sleigh Excursion with cultural stop
  • Guided husky sledding tour
  • Northern Lights Safari by horse-drawn sleigh
Aperture Chenin Blanc 2024 item
Aperture Chenin Blanc 2024 item
Aperture Chenin Blanc 2024
$35

Starting bid

4 bottles of Chenin Blanc by Aperture Cellars

Value: $136 for 4


*available for pickup in Denver only - cannot be shipped.

Aperture Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 item
Aperture Cabernet Sauvignon 2023
$75

Starting bid

4 bottles of 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon by Aperture Cellars


Value: $296 for 4


*available for pickup in Denver only - cannot be shipped.

Aperture Bordeaux Red Blend 2023 item
Aperture Bordeaux Red Blend 2023
$60

Starting bid

4 bottles of 2023 Bordeaux Red Blend by Aperture Cellars


Value: $232 for 4


*available for pickup in Denver only - cannot be shipped.

BarTaco Dinner for 4 item
BarTaco Dinner for 4
$50

Starting bid

Dinner for 4 at BarTaco - tax, tip and alcohol not included.


Value: $200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!