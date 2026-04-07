Reef Sunset Middle School's Shop

Celebrate your 8th grader with a Class of 2026 Diamondbacks yard sign! 🎉

Perfect for showing your pride at home and during promotion season.

🪧 Details:

Full-color printed yard sign

Includes metal stake

Durable for outdoor display

💙 Supports Our Students:

All proceeds go toward 8th grade end-of-year activities 🎓

📦 Pick-Up Only:

Signs will be distributed at Reef-Sunset Middle School (you’ll receive details after ordering).

⏰ Order Deadline: May 1st

No late orders—be sure to secure yours in time!